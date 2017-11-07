Has Hasbro Entered Value Territory?

Hasbro (NYSE:HAS) is a leader in toys and gaming with a market cap of ~$11B and a dividend increase streak of 14 years. The company owns some of the most iconic brands in all of gaming and licenses a large number more. With the shift to digital ongoing, I feel that Hasbro is staking its claim on the future of gaming and entertainment. However, key risks remain, and competitor Mattel's (NYSE:MAT) failures should serve as a warning.

Source: Investor Presentation

Hasbro's revenues are well diversified, with only around one half coming from the US and Canada last year. Exposure to emerging markets has worked well for the company, with 8% growth this last year, notably in China and Russia. Additionally, the company is expanding in India, adding one of the largest addressable markets in the world. The toy industry is expected to increase at a 3% CAGR over the long-term, and Hasbro is well positioned to profit from that growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

Looking above, the top of the slide shows the franchise brands, and right underneath that is the company's partner brands. Obviously, Marvel and Disney Princesses are owned by entertainment juggernaut Disney (NYSE:DIS). The company sells toys and merchandise for some of Disney's most iconic brands, like Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney Princesses. These partner brands have grown to account for right around a quarter of revenues so far this year. However, Hasbro has some pretty significant brands in its own right. Monopoly, Play Doh, and Nerf are household names, and Magic: The Gathering has a large and growing fan base among card game enthusiasts. With the release of My Little Pony: The Movie, the company expects to continue growing that brand, as well, and I shouldn't have to remind anyone of the prolific Transformers brand (although I'm not a big fan of the movies).

Source: Investor Presentation

Hasbro's partner brands took a dip off of tough comparables to Dreamworks Trolls being released last year, and declines in Yokai Watch. Partner brands are coming off of a 28% increase in revenues last year. Trolls could see another boost as a holiday special is being released on November 24. Gaming was strong, with revenues up 22% across multiple formats showcasing Hasbro's strength in engaging users in digital. Management plans to continue transitioning its gaming brands into mobile, like the recent beta launch of Magic: The Gathering Arena. Magic grew 150% in e-sports viewers YOY and 27% in new players, which signals success in the company's initiatives. Digital overall accounted for 3% of sales in 2010, 15% today, and it's projected to be 25% by 2020.

My Little Pony saw strong growth off of the release of the movie, and merchandising should continue to see good results throughout the cycle of international releases, merchandising, and home entertainment. Based on its success thus far, I would expect to see further releases from this brand.

One other important point on the company's brands going forward is the plans to diversify the addressable market. The company is shifting its marketing to be more inclusive vice assigning gender and demographic stereotypes to its toys. I think it's a smart move, because although kids will likely play with whichever toys, they are more likely to ask for the toys that are specifically marketed towards them. It could help toy sales going forward, and it takes very little investment from the company. Nerf sales have doubled to girls in the last 4 years, and this is likely going to continue working well.

Source: Investor Presentation

If you have been near a movie theater or store that sells anything to children in the last few years, it should come as no surprise that there are a lot of superhero movies. Most of the best ones (in my opinion) come from Marvel, which is a part of Disney. Additionally, Star Wars is everywhere and there are a boatload of movies in the works to keep people excited for years to come. Transformers has released several movies in the past decade, as well, and there are 3 more planned over the next 2 years. My Little Pony, a franchise brand, had its first feature-length movie release and the results seem pretty solid so far. During my research for this article, I came across this documentary, which I thought merited a mention here.

With the stacked lineup of Marvel movies, Disney Princess movies (much less often), Star Wars movies, and the Transformers/My Little Pony possibilities, Hasbro has a strong pipeline of merchandising opportunities to drive growth well into the future. So long as the Hasbro/Disney partnership is maintained, I feel confident in Disney's ability to drive the demand among its incredibly loyal fan base.

Source: Investor Presentation

One last thing to note is Hasbro's moves to improve brand awareness. The company runs a YouTube channel with over 1M subscribers and growing which adds another outlet for children and others to engage with the brands. Additionally, Hasbro's partnership with Netflix (NasdaqGS:NFLX) for a new Stretch Armstrong show, as well as its multiple My Little Pony and Transformers shows have further helped to improve the fan base.

The company recently launched a convention for the first time ever. HASCON had full displays of all the company's brands as well as celebrity meet and greets and new product reveals. As an annual event, it's really just surprising to me that this hasn't happened before, with the cult following some of the company's brands carry. Regardless of how the event's numbers ended up (I wasn't able to find hard figures), it's a slam dunk in my book for improving brand awareness.

Source: Investor Presentation

Key Risks

Some key risks to keep in mind are pretty obvious when looking at the company as a whole. Mattel already displayed one of them when they lost the contract for Disney Princesses which contributed to Mattel now 4being worth about a third of what it was in 2013. Hasbro has some strong brands, and it is working well on keeping them fresh for the next generation, but it also gets a really big boost from the recent success of Disney. If Disney were to have a serious stumble or dump the Hasbro licensing deal in favor of in-house manufacturing, it would have a material impact on the business. However, the partnership has been doing well so far, and Disney Princesses have experienced a renaissance since Disney cut ties with Mattel.

Another risk is the loss of major retailers. Although a significant portion of sales have shifted online, this was put into the spotlight with the Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy announcement, which is partially to blame for the recent sell-off in shares. However, Toys 'R' Us is remaining open during the holiday season and heavily promoting its buy online, pick up in store program. The company received $3 billion in debtor-in-possession financing, which should stabilize it through the holiday season, which will likely make or break its long-term future. Around 10% of sales come from Toys 'R' Us, and the other 2 largest retailers are Target (NYSE:TGT) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), neither of which I have any concerns about surviving the shift online. Hasbro suspended shipments for a period until the two companies were able to work out a deal for the holiday period which could impact sales as early as this quarter. Long-term, I'm confident in Hasbro's ability to find the channels to sell its goods, which will lead to lower risk from this as time goes on.

Hasbro's returns on invested capital are pointed in the exact right direction. The last 5 years have been good to the company, and each dollar invested has created more and more shareholder value each year.

HAS Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Hasbro has hiked its dividend every year for 14 consecutive years, and its yields 2.3% today. With a payout ratio of around 45%, there is plenty of room for further hikes, although free cash flow has been mostly steady over time. That being said, long-term debt levels are very manageable, and the company currently has $1.2B in cash on the books. Looking at the dividend growth rate, it is slightly down from the 10 year average, but 10% this last year is still excellent.

Looking at the short-term, Hasbro appears to be coming down to its average valuation of 18X earnings, with a yield a little below average. Earnings have grown well over this period, at a 10% average clip.

Looking at the longer term graph, earnings have grown strongly since bottoming out in 2000 (Hasbro was on the verge of being bought out by Mattel and was in serious difficulty). Since 1998, earnings have grown at ~10% per year, and the dividend has grown well since 2003 when its increase streak started. The yield is closer to its long-term average when looking at this view, and the average valuation is basically the same.

The potential rate of return based on analyst estimates isn't going to set the world on fire at 8%, but estimates only have earnings growing at 5 and 7% over the next 2 years. Although today isn't a screaming value, Hasbro has plenty of things going for it and a good path forward for continued growth. I own Disney currently, and Hasbro would be an interesting way to further reap the benefits of their success with a better yield and the opportunities for growth in its franchise brands.

Note: Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated.

If you liked this article and would like to read more like it, please click the "Follow" button next to my picture at the top and select Real-time alerts. Thanks for reading and please leave a comment below.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.