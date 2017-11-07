$103 Billion For Qualcomm: A Cash Flow Analysis Of Broadcom's Takeover Target

I will look at the expected cash flow and debts of Qualcomm and NXP to understand what Broadcom want to buy for the $70 per share.

At the same time, their takeover of NXP Semiconductors looks like it is no done deal.

Though Qualcomm is resistant to the bid and argues it undervalues the company, the company currently has more than its fair share of problems.

The attempt of Broadcom (AVGO) to acquire Qualcomm has been both unexpected and a welcome event for the share price of Qualcomm. Together with the positive stock movements caused by beating recent earnings expectations, shares have risen with more than 20% in a single week. Broadcom bids $70 per Qualcomm share. What do they expect to buy for this? Qualcomm plus their prey NXP (NXPI) Or just Qualcomm with their current mountain of cash? And how will the recent lawsuits between Apple (AAPL) and Qualcomm be a factor in this? In this article, I will analyze the impact of this takeover attempt by looking at the current cash flow of Qualcomm and assessing its future development.

Before Broadcom got involved, Qualcomm already was in the news almost daily and the company did not seem to be able to get out of the line of fire. Fights over intellectual property rights between the Qualcomm Technology Licensing business unit and Apple (AAPL) are continuing. Simultaneously, their takeover of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) seems to be all but a done deal, now even activist investor Elliott is starting to get involved.

Struggles with intellectual property

Let us start with one of the big problems which Qualcomm currently faces: their intellectual property business. The refusal of Apple to pay royalties to Qualcomm has led to both companies suing each other in an epic battle. Qualcomm demands a ban on iPhones, Apple argues Qualcomm operates an illegal business model, and so forth. On the sidelines, Apple is rumored to be planning to move to other producers than Qualcomm. Let us be perfectly clear here: this could really hurt the business of Qualcomm. Apart from what is expected to be a very lengthy court battle, the possibility that customers might avoid Qualcomm is simply very dangerous.

There have been other problems as well with Qualcomm receiving fines from countries for breaking antitrust regulations. South Korea and Taiwan have recently both fined the company for antitrust violations. They also recently paid a fine of about $1 billion to Blackberry (BB). These are no small deals, but nothing nearly as big as the risk of losing customers.

NXP takeover is all but a done deal

In April 2017, Qualcomm received approval from U.S. antitrust regulators for the acquisition of NXP Semiconductors for $47 billion. But this takeover is all but settled. On the one hand, some countries and most prominently the European Commission still have to give approval for this acquisition with regard to antitrust regulations. On the other hand, other parties are starting to get involved. Elliott Management Corp. recently acquired a stake in NXP and demands Qualcomm to pay a higher price for the deal, arguing that the deal undervalues NXP. In any case, though Qualcomm seems to be confident about the acquisition of NXP, it is far from certain that the deal will take place as it stands now.

QTL and QSI

To explain the situation better we will have to distinguish between separate business units of Qualcomm, the two business units which will matter most in this analysis are the following two:

QSI: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies develops and supplies CDMA-based integrated circuits and system software for wireless voice and data communications, multimedia functions and global positioning system product.

QTL: Qualcomm Technology Licensing grants licenses to use QUALCOMM's intellectual property, including certain patent rights essential to or useful in the manufacturing, sale and use of CDMA-based products.

With regard to IP lawsuits, the revenue and cash flow of Qualcomm's QTL business unit is directly impacted. The QSI department will only be affected if customers like Apple decide to buy their technology from a different party. Therefore it is very interesting to look at the cash flow of the different business units and how much they contribute to Qualcomm's bottom line.

Source: Qualcomm 4th Quarter Earnings Report

As we can see from this table taken from the recent earnings report of Qualcomm, the margin of the QTL division is much higher than the QCT division. Earnings before tax (EBT) are 80% of the revenues for this division, which is very high. Also, the QTL division makes up for the bulk of Qualcomm's earnings before tax, being almost twice as high as the EBT for the QSI division. Though this gap has been decreasing over recent years, we should not underestimate the massive importance of the technology licensing division for the cash flow of Qualcomm.

Cash flow analysis

Qualcomm currently has a huge pile of cash and cash equivalents, about $38.5 billion, which corresponds with more than $25 per share. At the same time, they do have about $22 billion in debt. This means that they would be able to pay for the NXP acquisition right away, and have $22 billion in debt afterwards. Their current cash per share minus debt is a bit more than $11, if they would take over NXP the company would end up with a debt of about $15 per share.

Source: Qualcomm 4th Quarter Earnings Report

When we assume an equal percentage of tax is paid over income from the QTL and the QCT division, we can conclude that the QTL division was responsible for about $3 billion or more than 65% of Qualcomm's operating cash flow in 2017. This is huge, and this underscores the significance of their current IP issues with Apple and other customers.

If the free cash flow generated by the technology licensing division would significantly drop as a result of these lawsuits, Qualcomm's other divisions are not able to make up for this. Actually, when we compare the percentage of contribution of the QTL division to the bottom line of Qualcomm from 2016 to 2017, we can already see that the company has been suffering already in 2017. In 2016, the QTL division contributed to 78% of the operating cash flow of Qualcomm, which went down to 65% in 2016. This was partly caused by the QCT business unit increasing their EBT from $1.8 billion to $2.7 billion, but mostly by the drop of QTL EBT from $7.7 billion to $6.4 billion.

To illustrate the size of the problems, let us look at a very hypothetical earnings before tax scenario. This scenario assumed that the earnings from the QTL division will drop by 20% each year (which they did in 2017). Also, I assume a growth of 10% of QCI earnings each year, which is much more than the 5% it grew in 2017. This might not be realistic, but just for the sake of comparison, let us look at the table (all EBT values in billion dollars).

Eanings before tax 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 QCT 1.81 2.72 2.99 3.29 3.62 3.98 4.38 4.81 21.7% 34.4% 41.9% 49.8% 57.7% 65.2% 72.1% 78.0% QTL 6.53 5.18 4.14 3.31 2.65 2.12 1.70 1.36 78.3% 65.6% 58.1% 50.2% 42.3% 34.8% 27.9% 22.0% Total 8.34 7.89 7.13 6.60 6.27 6.10 6.07 6.17

If this scenario plays out, earnings before tax of Qualcomm will only start to increase in 2023, even when the growth of QCI earnings might be overly optimistic. This shows how important the QTL division is for Qualcomm.

It is very unlikely that earnings from the QTL division will continue to drop every year, especially if a settlement is reached. They might drop in the near future, but it is just not realistic to assume a 20% yearly drop extending to 2023. Also, a takeover by Broadcom might make it easier to settle these issues. If the IP issues are not settled and Qualcomm loses in court, it is unlikely that earnings will decrease with only 20% per year, and I expect income to dry up quicker.

NXP cash flow

If Broadcom takes over the combination of Qualcomm and NXP, the cash flow from NXP is very relevant as well. Let us take a look at the historic cash flow of NXP (all values in billions of dollars):

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Free cash flow of NXP 0.72 0.89 1.47 1.33 2.30

I will assume that the free cash flow of NXP will end up somewhere around $2.3 billion in 2017, since NXP already had a free cash flow of $1.71 in the first 3 quarters of 2017. This would mean that the combination of Qualcomm + NXP would have a free cash flow of $7 billion in 2017. When including NXP in the QCT and QTL table and looking only to free cash flow, the following outcome can be possible (again, all free cash flow values in billions of dollars):

Free cash flow 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 QCT 1.61 1.62 1.78 1.96 2.16 2.37 2.61 2.87 21.1% 32.2% 38.6% 45.1% 51.5% 57.6% 63.3% 68.3% QTL 5.79 3.08 2.46 1.97 1.58 1.26 1.01 0.81 75.8% 61.3% 53.3% 45.4% 37.7% 30.7% 24.5% 19.2% NXP 2.30 2.30 2.53 2.78 3.06 3.37 3.70 4.07 23.7% 32.9% 37.3% 41.4% 45.1% 48.1% 50.6% 52.6% Total 9.70 7.00 6.78 6.71 6.79 7.00 7.32 7.75

In this table I am assuming the free cash flow of NXP can be expected to increase by 10% per year. This is more or less in line with their recent growth rate of 9%, albeit a bit more optimistic. We can see that under this scenario, free cash flow can be expected to start increasing again from 2020.

Possible outcomes

There are 4 possible outcomes of this situation, let us briefly glance over each of them.

Scenario 1: All takeovers fail and Qualcomm stays on its own

In this case, nothing changes, except that Qualcomm stays a very cash-rich company ($11 net cash per share) with a troubled free cash flow. In this case, it is possible that Qualcomm will start looking for other takeover targets.

Scenario 2: Qualcomm takes over NXP but is not taken over by Broadcom

In this scenario, Qualcomm will be a company with $15 debt per share, or a total of $22 billion, and with an expected free cash flow of $7 billion per year. This would leave Qualcomm in a relatively leveraged position, especially accounting for their annual dividend expenses of $3.25 billion, which is expected to increase annually.

Scenario 3: Broadcom takes over Qualcomm without NXP

Broadcom takes over the Qualcomm of scenario 1. In this case, it is less likely that the Broadcom-Qualcomm combination will start looking for other expensive acquisitions quickly. Qualcomm will actually indirectly partly pay for its own takeover. Because Qualcomm currently has about $11 net per share cash, Broadcom only actually pays $59 per share, which is about $87 billion.

Scenario 4: Broadcom takes over Qualcomm with NXP

A huge company with a market capitalization of more than $200 billion would be created, and Broadcom would buy a cash flow of $7 per year for $70 per share. They would also inherit a debt of $22 billion.

Qualcomm with or without NXP

As we can see in the table below, the price which Broadcom pays per amount of free cash flow differs only a little in the two scenarios where they would takeover Qualcomm (scenario 3 and 4):

Broadcom pays $70 per share for: Qualcomm + NXP Qualcomm without NXP Total cost (accounted for net cash

or net debt in the takeover) $125 billion $87 billion Expected free cash flow (2017) $7 billion $4.7 billion FCF / cost 5.6% 5.4%

This means that it is very important to ask ourselves whether Broadcom would be able to leverage the NXP business more than the Qualcomm business. If Broadcom expects to not be able to reap much benefits from the Qualcomm - NXP deal, they could choose to try to influence its outcome. This might be an important factor in the question whether the deal between Qualcomm and NXP will follow through.

What can we expect?

So, what will Broadcom buy for its bid of $70 per share? Either they buy a cash-rich company with a decent cash flow but with a troubled IP department. Or they buy a firm geared towards growth in the automotive sector which will be one of the major worldwide players in this market. In any case, I expect Broadcom to be able to settle with Apple more easily, as a relatively neutral party in this IP fight.

I think $70 per share would rationally be a fair deal for Qualcomm at this moment. Broadcom would be buying any of the two options:

- a company with a troubled free cash flow of $4.7 billion but $16 billion in net cash

- a company poised for growth with a net debt of $22 billion but a free cash flow of $7 billion

Though the bid is welcome for Qualcomm shareholders on the short term, it is equal to the share price in 2016, and even lower than the share price was in 2014. This will leave some shareholders with a loss, and for this reason I expect that a proposal of $70 per share will meet lots of resistance. Also Qualcomm thinks the bid undervalues their company. I expect that the bid would have to be higher to stand a decent chance of success.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.