Dynavax's Binary Moment

Hepislav-B Sales Potential

Dynavax (DVAX) is a biotech company whose pipeline is headlined by a Hepatitis B vaccine named Hepislav-B. Hepatitis B is one of the most common and serious liver diseases that causes over a million deaths each year, according to the World Health Organization. The current standard of care is GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Engerix-B, which had sales of $272 million in the 3 months ending September 30th 2017. This annualizes to a $1.1 billion market.

Based on Phase 3 data presented in April 2016, Hepislav is superior to Engerix in many ways, including:

Higher overall levels of seroprotection (the protection to diseases provided by vaccine) vs. Engerix, with 95% protection for Hepislav vs. 81% for Engerix.

In the older subset of the population (age 40 to 70), the seroprotection of Hepislav was 95% vs. 79% for Engerix.

Hepislav vaccines were administered in 2 doses, one month apart. Engerix is required to be administered in 3 doses, spanning six months.

Safety profile was reviewed by an independent, blinded Safety Evaluation and Adjudication Committee and all adverse events were classified as not related to vaccination.

In summary, Hepislav is significantly more effective than the current standard of care, and should replace Engerix upon approval. To that end, in the beginning of 2016, William Blair analyst Katherine Xu estimated Hepislav peak annual sales at $600 million. The market has only grown since then, evidenced by Engerix's sales growth, so we will assume peak annual sales of $650 million.

Hepislav's Long Road To Approval

Hepislav's original PDUFA date was in February 2013. Prior to this, the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 8:5 that there was insufficient data to support the safety of the product. The efficacy or immunogenicity was confirmed by a 13:1 margin. This caused the company's stock to drop from $41 to $24.

On February 25th, 2013, the company announced that it had received a CRL denying the BLA (application for vaccines, equivalent to an NDA in drugs) due to insufficient safety studies. This caused the stock to drop to $11. Clearly, the market at the time was unsure if the BLA would be approved, and had not fully priced in either approval or denial. This theme will repeat itself.

In October 2013, the company announced that it would be initiating a large scale clinical study (HBV-23) to prove the safety and noninferiority (efficacy) of Hepislav compared to Engerix. This study would have 5,000 subjects on Hepislav and 2,500 on Engerix. The company hoped that this study would provide robust safety data to re-apply for a BLA. This study commenced in April 2014 with 8,250 patients enrolled, using a 2:1 Hepislav to Engerix ratio.

In the interim, Dynavax withdrew their European application for Hepislav due to the EMA's concerns regarding safety, specifically that the data set was too small to rule out uncommon, serious side effects.

In November 2014, Hepislav announced that an independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board charged with reviewing safety data from the ongoing trial of Hepislav had completed its first prespecified review and recommended that the study continue unchanged. The second review came in March 2015 with the board confirming that the study continue unchanged. The third review came in July 2015 with the same positive message. On the back of these encouraging headlines, the stock continued to rise throughout 2014 and peaked near $32 in September 2015.

In January 2016, the data from clinical test HBV-23 were revealed, showing that both the safety and efficacy endpoints were successfully met. There were a total of 21 autoimmune adverse events, with 11 reported in Hepislav participants and 10 in Engerix (remember that there were twice as many participants taking Hepislav, so the rate of incidents was lower on Hepislav).

The total safety database now contained over 10,000 patients. The market had been expecting positive top line results, and the stock remained in the mid $20s following this data readout. That the stock remained this high is impressive, considering that Dynavax issued many secondary offerings (dilution) as well as a reverse stock split which generally depress the share price significantly.

Hepislav's 2016 PDUFA

In March 2016, the FDA accepted the revised BLA and set the PDUFA date for September 16th, 2016. This was later extended to December 15th, 2016 due to the inclusion of additional trial data sets. The advisory committee was set to meet on November 16th, 2016. However, a week before the meeting, it was abruptly canceled with little explanation provided by the company, other than they were working with the FDA to provide answers to questions that had come up. The market sensing that things were not going DVAX's way responded by selling off the stock dropping it down to $10.

On November 14th, 2016, the company received a CRL from the FDA for Hepislav, a month before the targeted PDUFA date. The CRL requested information regarding several topics, including clarification regarding specific adverse events of special interest (AESIs), a numerical imbalance in a small number of cardiac events in a single study (HBV-23), new analyses of the integrated safety data base across different time periods, and post-marketing commitments.

The CRL acknowledged that the FDA had not yet reviewed the additional data received, including those pertaining to AESIs and the numerical imbalance in cardiac events, as well as an extensive analysis that included independent expert consultation supporting Dynavax's view that the imbalance was driven by an unexpectedly low number of events in the comparator arm.

In other words, the FDA was concerned with the relatively high incidence of severe cardiac events in the Hepislav population compared to Engenix. Dynavax's view was that the Hepislav rate was normal, and it was the Engenix data that was relatively low, a viewpoint backed up by the independent consultation (run by the Mayo Clinic).

The company disclosed that the FDA did not request any new trials, or express concern with the incidence of rare serious autoimmune events. The company mentioned that it was going to explore all strategic options including finding a financial partner to shepherd Hepislav through the approval process. The market response was to discount any possibility of potential approval, with the stock dropping to $4 in the beginning of 2017.

Dynavax Digs In

Over the next few months, Dynavax does not find a strategic partner. They end up self-funding it by announcing layoffs and restructuring the company. On February 28th, 2017, they announce that the FDA has approved their new application, with a PDUFA date of August 10th, 2017. The market is cautiously optimistic with the stock rising from $4 to $6. Dynavax also receives encouraging data from a Phase 1b/2 trial for an oncology drug, SD-101, for metastatic melanoma to be used in combination with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda. This adds $4 to the stock price during June to hit $10 by the end of June.

However, the big news comes on July 28th, 2017 when the company announces that an advisory committee voted 12:1 in favor of the safety data supporting licensure for immunization by the FDA. The stock jumps to $16, the highest it had been in more than a year.

One week later, on August 3rd, the company announces that the FDA has requested more information about the company's proposed post-marketing study for Hepislav. Due to this, the PDUFA date is pushed back 3 months to November 10th, 2017. The information request included details regarding the measurement of serious cardiac events, the timelines to submit additional information, measures to control for potential biases between study arms and an updated statistical analysis plan.

None of this fazed the market, as the stock kept climbing to over $20, and this is where it sits as of November 6th, 2017. However, there may be reason to believe that the market is still hedging its bets regarding approval, and this may present an opportunity for an advantageous investment strategy.

The Binary Event

We are currently a few days away from the FDA announcing their decision on the BLA for Hepislav. This is a drug with a proven efficacy that is far superior to the current market leader. The only concern is that the safety profile is not robust enough to compete with decades of data compiled by Engerix, which has been around since 1989.

If approved, Hepislav should take the majority of the Hepatitis B market, which is dominated by Engerix, which sold $272 million last quarter. At an annualized $1.1 billion market, Hepislav's share should exceed $650 million per year. At a modest 3x sales multiple (see this study from NYU Stern which notes a Price to Sales rate of 4.19 for pharmaceutical companies), that would imply an company value of $1.95 billion, just based on Hepislav sales.

With 59.75 million shares outstanding, this would bring their share price to $32. Their pipeline is also worth a minimum of $5 per share, as evidenced by the increase in June 2017 based on Phase 1b/2 data for their oncology drug, SD-101, bringing us to $37 per share.

This is corroborated by the share price back in 2012 before the first PDUFA ($41), and the rise to $32 in September 2015 prior to the second PDUFA. That is the upside of the stock, which should immediately be realized upon approval.

However, as we saw in February 2013, and again in the lead-up to the second CRL in 2016, the market does not fully price in approval of a drug that has twice failed to prove safety. The reason for this is obvious. If not approved, the stock would drop back down to around $9 ($4 was the level it reached after the most recent CRL, adding some accretion for the oncology pipeline). So the market tends to split the difference and is now valuing the company at $21.

The Investment Strategy

While we believe that approval is more likely now than ever before (due to the positive Adcom recommendation), this is not a certainty. In fact, the recent request for more information seems eerily reminiscent to the last go around in 2016, where more information requests led to the FDA not being sufficiently convinced of the vaccine's safety, which led to a CRL. That the market does not seem to have discounted approval based on this, is somewhat inconsistent.

However, the shrewd investor does not need to pick one side here. We recommend employing an option strangle strategy, where the investor would buy November 17th Calls at $25 strike price (bid is 80 cents, ask is 90 cents, last price is 87 cents), as well as November 17th Puts at $15 strike price (bid is 45 cents, ask is 65 cents, last price is 50 cents).

This represents an outlay of $1.40 per contract (assuming midpoint bid/ask pricing). This strategy would give investors exposure to either side of the binary event while capping losses at $140 per 100 shares. The investor would be able to potentially realize gains of 300% or more, should the stock move as drastically as history suggests it would.

Risks

The main risk of such a strategy is that the PDUFA date may be pushed back (which would be uncommon so close to the given date), which would push the binary event past the expiration of the options. Alternatively, it is possible that the FDA decision will not immediately move the stock sufficiently so that one of the options is in the money.

However, we believe that the FDA will not delay the decision, and the stock will either trade above $30, or below $10 after the PDUFA date. The strangle strategy gives investors exposure to both options with limited risk of loss. Investors could also purchase options with further off expiration dates, which would allow for more flexibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in DVAX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate an option strangle strategy in DVAX.