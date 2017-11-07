Is Trouble Brewing At Starbucks?

Starbucks (SBUX) is one of my top five holdings. I've been building my position for a few years now and after averaging up from my original purchase in the $35 area, my cost basis sits just below $53. I have to admit, that over the last 18 months or so, I've worried about the company's slowing growth in relation to the premium valuation that the market has placed on its shares. This high valuation makes it seem unlikely to me that SBUX will perform well moving forward on a total return basis. I trimmed a bit of my SBUX position back in February because of this slowing growth/valuation concerns alongside the fact that I was so overweight shares. I've strongly considered selling more shares several times since then. This is always a hard thing for me to mull over in my mind; the value investor in my says that SBUX is a sell, but the DGI investor in me knows that SBUX remains a dividend growth powerhouse. It's always difficult reaching a compromise between those two prioritizes.

Ultimately, I've decided to sit tight and watch as this company's international expansion plans play themselves out. In the short-term, at least, this has been a mistake. The stock has languished in a rising market, meaning it wouldn't have been difficult for me to better allocate capital. However, SBUX isn't a short-term play. When I bought shares long ago, I said that I think this company has the potential to become a Coca-Cola (KO)/McDonalds (MCD) like dividend champion and although I've been disappointed in the company's growth as of late, that theory hasn't changed.

SBUX just announced a 20% dividend increase. In an otherwise saddening earnings release, this was a fabulous result. Oftentimes, when I see a company raise its dividend that much I buy shares on the news because of the confidence that management is signaling moving forward. This strategy has worked out well for me in the past, but when it comes to Starbucks, I've decided not to augment my already large position. The company is still dealing with a potentially unjustifiable valuation and even though I'm enamored with the company's strong dividend growth, I'll be waiting for a better price before adding to my position.

Right now, SBUX makes up ~4% of my portfolio and typically, I rate a "full" position in the 1.5-2% range. I'm potentially interested in adding shares in the $48 area, which would mean a 2.5% yield with double digit growth potential (that's a fairly rare thing in today's market). However, I am hesitant to push my SBUX weighting much higher. With that being said, if the stock continues to rise as it has post-earnings release, I would also be willing to trim my position again, putting those funds towards other DGI names with better risk premiums associated with them.

Slowing Growth

It's apparent to me that SBUX's growth is slowing. Same store comps were up 2% both globally and in the U.S. during the recent quarter; though the company says that these comps would have been 3% if it weren't for the 3 big hurricanes that negatively affected results. Granted, I know there are many restaurants out there that would absolutely love to have ~3% same store sales growth, but this is still disappointing to me as I remember the mid-high single digit comps that SBUX was producing several years ago. Obviously as time moves on producing higher comps get harder and harder. Heck, even Dominoes Pizza (DPZ), which has been an investor darling, producing double digit sale store sales growth, is guiding for 3-6% comps moving forward over the next 3-5 years. The food/beverage space has a lot of competition right now and is proving to be a hard place to operate, which is why, at the end of the day, I commend SBUX management for being able to produce the results that they have.

SBUX is somewhat unique in this regard as well, being that its offerings typically don't constitute a meal. SBUX is trying to brand itself as more of an experience than anything else. I think this is smart. It gives the company's stores a sort of premium aurora. However, in the event of an economic downturn, I don't think SBUX sales will nearly as defensive as many of its other competitors in the food space, and certainly not as safe as another high flying DGI restaurant name, McDonalds, who focused more on value.

Some analysts fear that SBUX stores are facing the same secular tailwind as the physical retailers whose stocks have been crushed over the last year or two. As more and more consumers decide to stay at home rather than making unnecessary trips into town, it's possible that volume at SBUX will fall as well. Thankfully, that doesn't seem to be an issue yet. It's undeniable that certain markets are over saturated with SBUX stores, but I won't worry about demand issues until I see negative comps.

Probably the most disappointing aspect of this Q4 release was the fact that SBUX management lowered their long-term EPS growth outlook from ~15% to ~12%. To some, this may sound a bit nit-picky; however, 3% annually is a big difference when you're compounding and to me, this updated guidance makes it even more difficult to justify buying (and evening owning) a stock trading for approximately 24x the average analyst estimate for 2018 earnings. This is a hefty forward multiple for a company that only grew revenues 5% in 2017. SBUX is expected to produce top line growth in the high single digit/low double digit range in 2018, which still doesn't quite justify a premium that high, in my opinion, at least, on a forward basis.

Before I move away from sales growth and onto valuation, it's worth noting that SBUX same store sales growth was up an impressive 8% in China, driven by 7% growth in transaction volumes. SBUX has essentially tied its growth to the China market in the coming years due to the fact that the U.S. market is highly saturated. This worries me a bit due to the ever looming threat of geopolitical threats, including trade wars between China and the U.S., but I can't blame SBUX for trying to tap this massive market for growth. The company added 296 stores in China in Q4. Grew revenues by 2%, operating income by 5%, and operating margins in the country by 60bps. This sales/income growth is more impressive when you consider the fact that Q417 was a week shorter than Q416.

Valuation

I wrote this article about trimming some of my SBUX position back in February of this year, citing many of my concerns with regard to SBUX, highlighting my overweight position and overvaluation concerns as the primary reasons for reducing my exposure. Many of these concerns remain unchanged. SBUX hasn't done anything particularly revolutionary since then and at best, the most results the company has produced have been in-line with expectations.

I'm pretty happy with the decision that I made in February, selling some SBUX shares for $55.64 and using the proceeds to buy shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) at $824.00. Some people called me crazy for selling shares of an up and coming DGI star like Starbucks; however, it was clear to me GOOGL was much cheaper at the time, especially considering its growth potential relative to SBUX. GOOGL is up 27.4% since then, awhile SBUX has only posted gains of less than 1% (when you factor in the dividend, SBUX performance is slightly better, but still doesn't hold a candle to the returns GOOGL has produced).

I was concerned about SBUX valuation in February and I continue to have those same concerns today; however, as you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, SBUX valuation in the present actually isn't as bad as it has been in the recent past. While the stock has essentially languished in a range between $50-$60 for a couple of years now, the company's earnings have continued to grow nicely. This has allowed the earnings to essentially catch up to the stock's over valuation as the stock price consolidated over the last 24 months or so. That's great, but the premium is still ahead of the valuation in the present and it will take a couple more years at current EPS growth for the stock to finally trade at fair value again (assuming the share price continues to remain range bound). SBUX is a strong enough company that it may not "correct" itself with regard to the overvaluation. There simply aren't a whole lot of sellers of this name in the market. However, I wouldn't be surprised to see more underperformance relative to the market until this overheated premium cools down a bit.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

The Bright Spot: Dividend Growth

So, all of this leads me to my primary reason for owning SBUX right now: dividend growth. While growth appears to be slowing elsewhere for this company, SBUX remains one of the top stocks in the market as far as dividend growth goes. The company's 5 year DGR is 24.08%. The company's recent dividend increase came in slightly below that mark at 20%, but you will never hear me complain about a dividend increase that high.

With that said, I don't think investors should count on these 20%+ increases for very much longer. Frankly put, the 20% this year was a (pleasant) surprise to me. I was expecting an increase in the 10-15% range, which I still would have considered generous due to the company's recent operating results.

In 2017, SBUX diluted EPS increased from $1.90 in 2016 to $1.97 in 2017. This was only growth of ~3.6%. SBUX's dividend is (and has been) growing at a much faster rate than its EPS, which is why the company's payout ratio has climbed from ~30% in 2010 to 60% today. I know that other companies in this space have payout ratios even higher than this (both of the aforementioned KO and MCD, for example), though I typically like to see the companies I own keep that ratio in the ~50% range. I think we're coming to the time where SBUX no longer has wiggle room with regard to the payout ratio and will have to rely on EPS growth for annual dividend increases.

If I'm right, using the company's own guidance, this means that investors should expect to see annual increases in the 12% range. This would be perfectly fine with me. At this rate, the income that an investor receives from this company would double every 6 years or so (and even faster is re-invested).

However, I'm a bit worried that SBUX won't be able to live up to its "12% or more" guidance being that the company produced EPS growth this year of less than 4%. In a CNBC interview, SBUX CEO Kevin Johnson recently highlighted the fact that he believes his company can not only meet these updated goals, but exceed them. Being that SBUX makes up ~4% of my portfolio, I sure hope he's right and I'm wrong; however, I will remain cautious until this company shows me better growth than it posted this year.

Only time will tell with regard to the company's ability to produce earnings that can sustain continued shareholder returns like we've all grown used to. In the recent ER, SBUX management did highlight the fact that it would be returning $15b to shareholders over the next 3 years. This is an impressive amount considering that the company's market cap is $80b. SBUX has been very generous to its shareholders for years now and it appears this trend isn't changing under the new CEO. However, there are risks associated with these high levels of capital returns. Credit agency, Fitch recently noted that SBUX will likely fund a portion of this capital allocation with debt and will likely see its Debt/EBITDA rate increase from ~2.1x to ~2.5x. I'm never really a fan of the companies that I own using debt to finance dividends. I think funding buybacks with low rate debt makes sense in certain situations. SBUX's balance sheet isn't particularly levered for the time being and the company does produce strong cash flows, but I will certainly be monitoring this situation moving forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX, GOOGL, KO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.