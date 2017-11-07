Albemarle Corp. Vs. FMC Corp. - What's The Better Lithium Play?

I was recently asked to give a comparison of two major lithium players, FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) versus Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), and my general opinion about each going further. For my opinion on FMC, please refer to my previously published article here. Currently, I favor investing in FMC Corporation and their future growth projections.

The Future of Lithium

I want to primarily focus on both company's similar growing asset: lithium. The future of lithium rests largely in the markets of automotive e-mobility batteries, gigafactory energy storage products, consumer electronics, etc.

As noted in my previous article, according to the Freedonia Group in their 2015 published report, "Global battery demand is forecast to rise 7.7% per year to $120 billion in 2019" with lithium-ion batteries being the quickest growing segment. To prove that point, we turn to major countries phasing out the production of internal combustion engine vehicles. France, Norway, and the U.K. have set deadlines. China and India have similar plans to ban production and sales of automotive vehicles that run on diesel or gasoline.

The Case for Albemarle

ALB is currently the world's largest supplier of lithium, currently owning 35% of global market share, and has a market cap of $15.47 billion as of this writing. Albemarle Corporation has been a supplier of lithium products since a 2015 acquisition of Rockwood Holdings. Now, ALB has mining operations in Chile (Atacama salt flats), Australia (Greenbushes), United States (Silver Peak, NV), and recently purchased China's Jiangxi Jiangli New Materials Science and Technology Co. Ltd.’s lithium operations for $145 million. Plans are in place to expand operations in all their current locations in coming years. The below graph shows how strong a foothold they plan to have in the marketplace based on location:

ALB's stock price has risen 67.75% since November 4, 2016 and continues a strong uptrend that began in late 2015. Shares have increased over 28% in the past three months alone and outperformed the S&P500 by over 41%.

What validates the major increase in stock price action? Revenue growth in their Lithium and Applied Materials unit have performed exceptionally, with 31% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2017. Sales from the same unit popped 36% year-over-year to $317.9 million last quarter, supported by favorable pricing and higher sales volume. Total cash on hand now exceeds $1 billion. Analysts expect earnings (being released November 6) of $1.07 EPS, an increase of 17.59% from the previous year’s $0.91 per share estimate.

I entirely expect ALB to meet or exceed these earnings projections because ALB is now fully focusing on lithium mining for their future business. Efforts have been made to potentially double production capacity in both Chile and Australia over the course of the next five years. Plans from the company are to capture 50% of the growth in the overall lithium demand.

In Contrast with FMC

FMC and ALB are two starkly different companies with a common bond, as both companies have major operations in the lithium market. FMC operates two major operational units (Agricultural Solutions and Lithium) while ALB operates three (Bromine Specialties, Refining Solutions, and Lithium and Advanced Materials). Generally speaking, some differences in financials come in market caps ($15.47B for ALB and $12.22B for FMC), total revenue ($2.81B for ALB and $3.31B for FMC), and total cash on hand ($1.01B for ALB and $113.2M for FMC). Also, FMC's annual dividend yield of 0.72% differs slightly with ALB's 0.91% offering.

For me, the major indicator is each company's P/E ratios, both trailing and forward. Remember, we use P/E ratios to project relative value of a company at future levels of earnings. ALB's trailing P/E ratio (17.91) is lower than their forward P/E (27.73). Typically, this projects an analyst's expectation of decreasing earnings over time. Whereas FMC's trailing P/E ratio (270.36) is drastically higher than their forward P/E (17.69), signifying an expectation of increasing earnings over time. I believe this coincides with FMC's recent asset acquisition of DuPont's global cereal broadleaf herbicides, global chewing pest insecticide portfolio, a substantial portion of DuPont's global crop protection R&D capabilities, and Cheminova's agricultural business.

Bottom Line

Between investing in Albemarle Corporation or FMC Corporation, my suggestion would be to focus your investing strategies around FMC's future growth. I base that argument, partly, on analyst's positive projections (four upgrades since April 2017) compared to the general neutrality of ALB's analysts (three downgrades since August 2017). FMC's major acquisition of DuPont's business and R&D capabilities will be an enormous long-term boon to their bottom line. ALB will continue fighting for a larger global market share of lithium-based products but government regulations and competing companies, both large and small, could cut into their growing revenue. Don't get me wrong: lithium business is very strong at the moment! Both companies should see an appreciation in their stock price in the short term, if you're wanting to play both. Personally, I believe FMC's future prospects appear better for all the reasons mentioned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.