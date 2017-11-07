As The European Airline Industry Consolidates, easyJet Is Set To Become One Of The Primary Beneficiaries

About easyJet plc

easyJet's (OTCPK:EJTTF) market positioning as a low-cost carrier (LCC) has helped the company become the fourth largest European airline based on total short haul capacity. The company operates one segment, route network, which encompasses a fleet of 279 aircraft serving 138 airports across 31 countries. Sales are predominantly generated in the United Kingdom (48.0% of 2016 sales). The geographies of Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and “Other” comprised 29.5%, 21.1%, and 1.4% of 2016 sales, respectively. EZJ was founded in 1995 by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou and its headquarters are in Luton, U.K.

EZJ is poised to benefit from industry consolidation

The European airline industry is currently undergoing a period of consolidation following the collapse of Alitalia in May 2017, Air Berlin in August 2017, and Monarch Airlines in October 2017. EZJ’s market position as one of the largest and most financially stable (as we’ll discuss further) airlines in Europe leads me to believe that it will be one of the primary beneficiaries from the latest wave of consolidation. My expectation is that the airline consolidation in Europe will help EZJ boost profitability by bolstering yields which have been under pressure in recent years due to intense market competition. As illustrated in Table 1 below, total operating revenue yield per available seat miles fell 4.8% YOY in 2016 for its third consecutive year. As planes are removed from the market, ticket prices should increase. I expect to see an improvement in ticket prices during the holiday season and in 2018.

To better understand the impact industry consolidation may have on EZJ’s profits, we can look to the airline industry in the U.S. as an analogy. After several years of consolidation, American (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta (NYSE:DAL), United (NYSE:UAL), and Southwest (NYSE:LUV), now control approximately 70% of the North American airline market. While the quality of service has declined, the consolidation had a positive impact on the American players’ profits. As an example, American Airlines reported negative income for six consecutive years (2008-2013). However, American has since reported three years of positive income (2014-2016) with record profit of $7.61 billion in 2015. This period of record earnings follows American’s acquisition of U.S. Airways in 2013 and United’s acquisition of Continental in 2010.

Consolidation should improve sales and margins after a less-than-stellar 2016

2016 was a challenging year for EZJ. Revenue during 2016 fell 0.4% YOY to £4.67 billion. As illustrated in Table 2 below, this represents the first YOY decline in total revenue in over 10 years. According to the company’s 2016 annual report, “revenue per seat decreased by 6.4% to £58.46 due to: increased market capacity and aggressive pricing stimulated by a sustained low fuel price; cooling of demand and reduced consumer confidence following multiple terrorism-related incidents; higher holiday costs for UK travelers following the EU referendum and subsequent weakening of sterling; and severe disruption during the year (due to strikes, severe weather, airport issues) which resulted in 8,349 flights (2015: 6,789) being either cancelled, delayed over three hours or diverted.” Given the fact that the exit of three players (Alitalia, Air Berlin, and Monarch Airlines) took place between May 2017 and October 2017, the positive impact on revenue yield is unlikely to be realized until the company reports its half-year results for the period ended March 31, 2018.

According to the Financial Times and CAPA, EZJ lags behind Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY), International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCPK:ICAGY) and other airlines in terms of its operating margin performance. This was certainly the case in 2016 when EBITDAR and EBIT margin fell 357 and 402 bps YOY to 16.5% and 10.7%, respectively. The decline in margin was attributable to an increase in number of different factor costs. In 2016, a 319 bps increase in airports and ground handling costs relative to revenue was the biggest contributor to the decline in margin. In contrast, fuel costs relative to revenue actually provided a benefit to margin during 2016 after declining 173 bps YOY. It is worth noting that easyJet “hedges forward, on a rolling basis, between 65% and 85% of the next 12 months’ anticipated fuel and currency exposures and between 45% and 65% of the following 12 months’ anticipated requirements.” This approach helps EZJ provide a more stable operating environment by reducing the volatility associated with changes in fuel prices and currency fluctuations. Finally, it is my opinion that EZJ’s operating underperformance presents an unusual opportunity as the industry undergoes this period of consolidation. In fact, due to its relatively low operating margin, EZJ may have the most to gain from industry consolidation. If EZJ is able to catch-up to Ryanair’s leading operating margin performance of above 20%, this would have a substantial impact on EZJ’s profitability in 2018 and beyond.



A strong balance sheet position provides stability during a turbulent period for the industry

EZJ’s balance sheet appears to indicate a strong financial position. As highlighted in Table 3 below, at the end of 2016, EZJ had a net debt position (calculated as short-term and long-term borrowing less cash and equivalents) of £213 million. This tells us that EZJ has more cash on-hand than it does borrowing obligations. Furthermore, as of March 31, 2017, EZJ’s positive net debt position compares favorably to Air France (OTCPK:AFRAF), IAG, Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF), Ryanair, and Norwegian Airlines, all of which had negative net debt positions. Adding to my conviction regarding EZJ’s strong financial position, the firm’s debt-to-equity ratio has fallen over the last five years. For example, in 2012, EZJ had a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.3%. However, fast forward to 2016 and EZJ’s debt-to-equity ratio has since fallen to just 27.9%. Another way to look at EZJ’s financial position is through a metric known as the Altman Z-Score, which is a metric designed to predict the probability of bankruptcy. In this regard, a Z-Score of 1.80 or lower is generally considered to indicate financial distress or a higher probability of bankruptcy. EZJ’s Altman Z-Score stood at 2.84 in 2016 which I view as favorable.

In line with the analysis I’ve presented above, S&P provided EZJ with an investment grade debt rating of BBB+ (as of August 31, 2017). Ryanair also received a BBB+ rating from S&P at this time. However, Lufthansa earned a rating of BBB- and British Airways and SAS both received sub-investment grade ratings from S&P. EZJ’s favorable financial position provides it with the flexibility and stability needed to fully take advantage of the consolidation in the European airline industry. Even more so, EZJ appears to be one of the most capable of capitalizing on the current market environment.

Valuation

I put together a peer group consisting of Deutsche Lufthansa, Ryanair Holdings, International Consolidated Airlines Group, and Wizz Air Holdings (OTCPK:WZZAF) to gain an understanding of EZJ’s relative valuation. Relative to this peer group, EZJ’s valuation is mixed. On a forward EV/revenue basis, EZJ trades in line with the peer median of 0.90x. However, it trades at a sharp premium relative to peers on the basis of forward EV/EBITDA. More specifically, EZJ trades at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.06x which compares to the peer median of 4.80. EZJ’s forward P/E multiple of 13.98x is in line with the peer median of 13.90x. Given that EZJ’s long-term growth rate is significantly higher than peers, the company trades at a sharp discount of 67.2% relative to peers on a forward PEG basis. EZJ reported a forward PEG of just 0.21x while peers trade at a forward PEG of 0.60x. If we were to assume that EZJ traded in line with peers on a forward PEG basis, then EZJ would trade at nearly £40.00 per share, up from its current price of £13.14 per share. On this basis, EZJ looks significantly undervalued. The company also appears significantly undervalued when compared to just Ryanair, which I consider to be its most comparable peer. For example, EZJ trades at a 67.8%, 22.6% and 62.5% discount relative to Ryanair on the basis of EV/forward revenue, EV/forward EBITDA, and forward PEG, respectively. My view is that EZJ will close this gap with Ryanair as the European airline industry undergoes this period of consolidation, thus making EZJ a buy.

Catalysts

As I have discussed, there are a number of catalysts and a turning point in the industry should lead EZJ to outperform during 2018. First, the company has done a tremendous job of growing its “non-seat revenue”. During 2016, “non-seat revenue” was up 17.1% YOY for its fourth consecutive year to £82 million. EZJ has done a good job of developing new revenue streams such as its “earlier flight” program. For £15, customers can use their mobile app to change to an earlier flight. Another example is in-flight revenue, which grew 30% during 2016. I expect this portion of EZJ’s business to continue to grow and provide a tailwind in 2018. Second, and perhaps most importantly, consolidation within the European airline industry should provide a strong catalyst for growth in 2018. The reduction in the number of competitors provides EZJ with opportunities to acquire favorable airport slots and increases the number of pilots in the market. As more and more planes are taken out of the market, ticket prices should increase, thus taking the pressure off of yields. Taking all of the above together, I see a number of positive developments that should propel EZJ’s share price higher during the remainder of 2017 and into 2018.

Key risks

There are a number of risks that any prudent investor should be aware of before investing in EZJ. First, a continued rise in factor costs, particularly fuel, may harm EZJ’s ability to improve profitability. Second, while passenger volume is expected to increase in the coming years, European infrastructure is already strained. This may reduce EZJ’s ability to fully maximize profitable routes through longer delays and higher operating costs. Third, EZJ may not capture the benefits of airline consolidation as expected due to intensified competition from full service carriers. In this regard, competitors such as International Consolidated Airlines Group, which operates British Airways, has begun altering its business model to become more competitive with LCCs. Lastly, EZJ also faces risks due to the threat of terrorism and the U.K.’s decision to leave the European Union.

