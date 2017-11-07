Siem Industries Inc.: Underpriced Compounder

Siem Industries Inc. (OTC:OTCPK:SEMUF) is a diversified holding company with extensive interests in offshore oil and gas services, refrigerated cargo shipping or Reefer shipping, automobile shipping, potash-mining, renewable energy, shipbuilding, insurance, and credit advisory and investments. Since founding the company in 1980, the chairman and director of the company, Kristian Siem, has been proving himself as a master capital allocator in the often despised and overlooked offshore oil and gas, oil and gas services, and oceanic shipping industries.

Since becoming a publicly traded company in 1987, Siem Industries has compounded shareholder’s equity at an annual rate of about 21.7%. Since 2001, the company has compounded its book value per share at an annual rate of about 14% and an annual rate of about 20% up to 2013 (before the current downturn in the energy market). The company’s stated strategy is to buy into undervalued companies and assets it understands and improve the current operating situation to achieve the best returns possible. Operating as a holding company, Siem generates all of its revenue from its consolidated subsidiaries, of which the two largest are Siem Offshore Inc. and Siem Shipping Inc.

Siem’s largest holding is a 21.7% interest in the publicly traded Subsea 7, which is accounted for under its equity method of investment. Subsea 7 is the largest pure play subsea to surface engineering and construction company in the world. Kristian Siem is chairman of the board and has been with the company since its founding in 2002.

Before describing each subsidiary of the company I want to talk briefly about the history of Siem Industries.

Short History

Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands in 1980, the company originally went by the name Bahama Cruise Line Inc. The name was changed several times before finally being permanently branded as Siem Industries Inc. in 1998. After a few years operating in the offshore oil and gas industry, the company made its first foray into the subsea sector in the early 1990s when it made an investment in DSND Subsea and became involved in the transformation of the company into a true subsea contractor and services firm. After selling off non-core assets and focusing on the subsea industry, DNSD Subsea had become the international leader in subsea construction and operational services for the oil and gas industry. In 2001, DNSD Subsea created a 50/50 joint venture with Halliburton Subsea which was called Subsea 7. The company then bought the other 50% of the venture and transformed itself into DNSD Inc., a then majority owned subsidiary of Siem Industries. After a merger in 2011 with Acergy S.A., the company took the name Subsea 7, and Siem’s stake of the merged companies was reduced to about 20%. Siem Offshore Inc., Subsea 7’s offshore oil and gas service arm was also spun off in 2005 and is now majority owned by Siem Industries.

Around the same time of the investment in DSND Subsea, the company acquired an ownership interest in Transocean Inc. through a series of mergers that has paid off handsomely years later.

Later, in the early 2000s, Siem Industries started STAR Reefers Inc. by acquiring interests in a fleet of refrigerated produce transporters, and at that time had established itself as one of the top 3 reefer operators in the world. The company today is known as Siem Shipping Inc. and is a majority owned subsidiary of Siem Industries.

Throughout the years, Siem Industries has consistently maintained small investments in a variety of companies spanning from industrials to shipping to finance that have added to the compounding effect the company has achieved. Siem even started its own investment company to participate in distressed investment situations in the oil, gas, and shipping sector in which it has considerable knowledge. In the two company reports that this subsidiary was mentioned in, it achieved returns of 21.7% and 19.2%.

Siem’s history shows that it has been defined by its ability to spot undervalued and impressive assets while relentlessly pursuing new avenues in which to compound shareholder’s capital.

Subsea 7

Subsea 7 is the crown jewel of all of Siem Industries’ assets. It is the largest pure play business in the subsea contracting industry and is made up of vessels and engineers that are contracted to build, monitor, and improve subsea oil and gas production systems. One might ask what the difference is between a subsea oil production system and a regular offshore oil platform. A subsea system of production is, simply put, a method of extracting oil or gas by placing the subsea drilling equipment directly on the ocean floor instead of a using a surface based platform. Reasons for doing this might be because the depth makes a surface project uneconomical or because the reservoir needs to be drilled from several different wells. Here are a few visual representations from a Subsea 7 presentation that better illustrate what I’ve attempted to put into words:

As of the 30 of July 2017, Subsea 7 had a fleet of 37 vessels including 33 active vessels; some are owned or partially owned and others are chartered-in. Subsea 7 operates through three business segments: SURF and Conventional, i-Tech Services, and Renewables and Heavy Lifting.

Its SURF (Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines) segment is by far the largest of the three and produces the bulk of the revenues, producing $1.2B the first half of 2017 and $3B for FY 2016. The SURF segment is responsible for Subsea’s main operations like the construction and installation of subsea equipment and pipelines. These are the majority of the large contracts and projects Subsea 7 takes on. The i-Tech segment (1H 2017 Rev: $159M and FY 2016 Rev: $377.4M) has access to over 175 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and usually serves clients with the Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair (IMR) of existing offshore infrastructures. The third and newest segment to Subsea 7 is the Renewables and Heavy Lifting Segment. After creating a joint venture with Seaway Heavy Lifting that involved the operation of two world-class heavy lifting vessels, the JV was awarded a contract in 2016 to install turbine foundations and array wind cables for a large offshore windfarm. In 2017, Subsea 7 bought out Seaway’s 50% stake and recorded revenues from the subsidiary of $535M for the first half of 2017 compared to $4M for the 1H 2016. The Seaway acquisition particularly appears to be the epitome of a value creating acquisition. With what appears to be minimal capital invested, Subsea 7 has been able to add about $50M to its Net Operating Income for the 1H 2017.

Along with TechnipFMC and Saipem, Subsea 7 has become one of the leading subsea contractors in the world. The company has grown its shareholder’s equity at a CAGR of 28.6% since 2004. Yes, I’m aware that this occurred on the back of one of the biggest oil booms in history, but the fact that Subsea 7 kept its leadership position in such a cutthroat and competitive environment is impressive. While most of the oil and gas industry is very fragmented and most companies possess no differentiating qualities whatsoever, the specialization and scale that accompanies a service company of Subsea’s size gives a glimmer of hope that it could possess some type of competitive advantage.

While the argument could be made that any company can build and repair offshore infrastructure, the nature of Subsea’s business draws possible doubts about this theory. Think about how these contractors make money. An operator (the company that will operate the equipment the contractor installs) wants someone to design and construct a subsea oil production system on their offshore oil field. They want the cheapest price they can get, but they also want the job done right and on time. Also, keep in mind this is a massive multi-year contract that will involve the most complex form of construction in the offshore O&G industry in the harshest environment. So, the company wants a few contractors to tender for the contract to see who can do it the most efficient and cheapest way possible. I know, this is not exactly a great bargaining position for the contractor, but someone has to do it.

This tender offer is much more complex than your average bid and involves detailing how the contractor will accomplish everything necessary to complete the project. This is already an upfront cost that will negatively affect smaller firms who cannot spread this cost over a large revenue and asset base. Next, the operator will probably want someone who has experience and a history of successful projects. While smaller firms can have extensive experience, who do you think is completing the majority of the projects every year? Finally, even if the smaller contractor is able to undercut everyone else and win the contract, financing this massive endeavor will involve taking on a lot of debt, and what happens when costs overrun or the backlog dries up? The highly leveraged firm goes belly-up. Also, talented engineers and other personnel are a huge advantage in this business. This plays along with the economy of scale argument, but the larger firms in the industry should attract and retain the best talent, further cementing their positions.

What is impressive about Subsea 7 is that it has been able to achieve spectacular growth without taking on a massive amount of debt. Non-current and current borrowings as of June 30, 2017 only equaled $650M, substantially below Subsea 7’s equity of $5.7B. On top of that, Subsea 7 is able to throw off a tremendous amount of FCF every year. Using a rough estimation of EBITDA-Capex, I calculated Subsea 7’s 2016 FCF at $841.7M and 2015’s at $577.8M. Generating an impressive FCF ROE of 15% and 11% for 2016 and 2015 respectively, Subsea 7 appears to be able to generate a substantial amount of cash for reinvestment. The company’s net debt positon is -$824M on account of the $1.4B Subsea 7 currently has sitting as cash on its balance sheet.

This leads me to another interesting section of Subsea 7’s balance sheet: the trade and other liabilities account. Usually when a company is funding rapid growth without a noticeable increase in debt or equity issuances, it means that the company has tapped some source of “free capital.” Another word for this is float, and it is especially rare and can be considered a hallmark of a firm with an exceptional competitive advantage. By not having to pay its suppliers until after it is paid for the job, Subsea 7 is able to avert the initial upfront capital cost and is basically able to get the firm that is paying it to pay its suppliers as well.

In the contracting business, money is made by cutting costs or doing something more efficient than someone else. The revenues are already contracted for, and they’re not going to increase. The deals the company makes are how it’s going to make money. I believe that is a competitive advantage Subsea 7 has that most others in its industry do not.

Subsea 7 has already booked $1.9B in revenue for the first half of 2017 compared to $1.7B for the first half of 2016, and is guiding towards higher revenue for the FY 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for 1H 2017 is sitting at $608M compared to $564M in 2016.

As for the future outlook, Kristian Siem (Subsea 7’s chairman) talked about the problem of squeezing margins and an unhealthy focus on the price of a contract in a 2016 speech. In it, he highlighted the fact that no one knows what the price of oil will do or how operators’ capital expenditures will change. He described certain alliances Subsea 7 has made with its competitors that allow it to offer a differentiated and cohesive approach instead of a competitive one. Subsea 7’s 2 alliances are the KBR, Granherne, & Subsea 7 Alliance and the OneSubsea & Subsea 7 Alliance. Both allow the early collaboration and combined expertise of would-be competitors to improve the experience for the customer. While I doubt this will substantially change how offshore oil and gas contracts are bid, it is a welcome change and an interesting exploration into productive methods.

Subsea 7 is a publicly traded company on the Oslo Stock Exchange, and the company owns 69,731,931 shares. It is currently trading at NOK130.60, which values Siem Industries’ position at $1.13B at the current exchange rate; a value which is greater than the entire market cap of Siem Industries.

Additionally, successful investor Robert Robotti is invested in the common stock of Subsea 7. He believes it has significant competitive advantages as well as sustainable barriers to entry and has written pretty extensively about the company.

Siem Offshore Inc.

Siem Offshore Inc. operates a fleet of 43 offshore support vessels as of September 30, 2017, including 6 in lay-up. Siem Industries owns 83% of Siem Offshore and has consolidated it in its financial statements. Siem Offshore’s fleet includes 11 Platform Supply Vessels ((PSVs)), 5 Offshore Subsea Construction Vessels ((OSCVs)), 2 Well Intervention Vessels ((WIVs)), 10 Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels (AHTS), a fleet of six smaller Brazilian-flagged vessels (fast supply vessels, crew vessels, and oil-spill recovery vessels), and a fleet of five Canadian owned offshore support vessels. On top of that, Siem Offshore also owns the drillship “JOIDES Resolution,” which is used in scientific research to drill core samples in the ocean floor.

Siem Offshore’s subsidiary Siem Offshore Contractors (SOC) is a contractor for the installation, post-lay trenching, testing, and termination of submarine cables in the inner array grid of an offshore wind farm and for exporting to shore. The company also owns 60% of Siem WIS AS, a developer of applications for managed-pressure drilling.

Since becoming a majority-owned consolidated subsidiary of Siem Industries in 2015, Siem Offshore has made up the bulk of Siem Industries’ revenue and cash flow. During 2015, Siem Offshore conducted a $100M rights offering that Siem Industries’ wholly owned subsidiary Siem Europe took part in, causing it to exceed the ownership threshold that forced it to acquire the rest of the outstanding shares. This increased Siem’s ownership from 33% to 83%, causing it to consolidate Siem Offshore into its financial statements.

Unlike Subsea 7, Siem Offshore has no differentiating qualities. It is an offshore vessel support company that provides a commodity-like service and is subject to the same cyclical swings and competition as the rest of the industry. The only redeeming quality, if any, is that Siem Offshore possesses a relatively modern fleet that it can use to generate new business in the years to come. Almost all of its vessels were built in the mid-to-late 2000s and early-to-mid 2010s. This is not a competitive advantage, just a reassuring reminder that the company will not have to scrap and build new ships to sustain business during this downturn.

Despite the detrimental market that Siem Offshore has been operating in, it has been able to sustain positive FCF throughout the downturn, with the exception of 2016. This was not because of a huge decrease in operating cash flow, but instead because of a larger than normal maintenance capital expenditure. Siem Offshore has seen an increase in net operating revenue to $469M for FY 2016 after it fell to $422M in 2015 from a record $491M in 2014. The company continues to make strides as 1H 2017 operating revenue was $225.3M compared to $170.3M for 1H 2016. The operating margin has also increased to 32% from 25% in 1H 2016. As day rates became more volatile, the third quarter results for 2017 appear significantly worse than 3Q 2016, bringing down YTD revenues and profitability with them. 3Q 2017 operating revenue was $101.3M compared to $166.2M in 3Q 2016 while operating margins improved to 45% in 2017 from 33% in 2016. This brings the 1st 9-month operating revenue for 2017 to $326.5M and an operating margin of 36% compared to the 2016 1st 9-month op. rev. of $336.5M and an operating margin of 29%. On top of the lower day rates, SOC has produced significantly less revenue in 2017 than it did in 2016. Siem Offshore expects SOC to acquire more contracts and contribute more meaningfully to company cash flow as demand for offshore renewable energy increases.

Management does not expect the outlook to improve anytime soon because of the massive oversupply in PSV and AHTS vessels. The original downturn after 2013 was demand related, offshore operators made large cuts to their capex budgets. The current operating environment is instead plagued by supply side problems.

As the graph above shoes, current new vessel deliveries are higher than in any other year in the 2000s. This can be a good thing and a bad thing. The bad thing is that it appears that day rates are going to remain lower for longer, and margins are going to be squeezed. The good news is that this presents an opportunity for value creating actions and consolidation by well-capitalized players.

Most industry executives continue to reiterate that the current day rates and overcapacity are not sustainable, and Siem Offshore seems to agree. The company views market downturns as opportunities for consolidation and seizure of market share. Over-indebted competitors might be forced into bankruptcy while Siem Offshore has access to plenty of capital, as you can see from its 2015 rights offering as well as NOK 190 million rights offering completed in June of this year. Management sees this as a time to take advantage of the opportunities weakened players provide. An example can be seen by the $18M gain on a bargain purchase Siem Offshore recorded after its purchase of the remaining 50% of Secunda Holdings Limited during 2016. The company was able to buy the remainder of a company with a fleet of 5 harsh-weather OSV vessels for substantially less than it was valued at its earlier purchase of the original 50%.

The outlook for the near future isn’t necessarily rosy, but I believe that once the company’s fleet utilization reaches the rates it operated at in the past, it will be able to bring in a larger amount of cash without substantially increasing expenses or capital expenditures. In addition, Siem Offshore Contractors provides exposure to the offshore renewable energy market and could be a source of future growth. As for the time being, the double whammy of underutilization of the fleet along with lower average day rates creates an environment that is unlikely to produce encouraging results. Day rates vary around the world and by contract in the OSV business, but Siem Offshore does report its fleet utilization. As of September 30, 2017, fleet utilization by classification of vessel for the 1st 9 months of the year were as follows: PSV-77%, OSCV & WIV 93%, AHTS 52%, Brazilian-88%, Canadian-77%. It’s not a pretty company, but it is operating at the bottom of a cycle and is run by arguably the best management and capital allocators in the industry.

Siem Shipping Inc.

Siem Shipping operates in the specialized shipping market under the name STAR Reefers Inc. Siem Industries owns 82.3% of the company, so it is consolidated in its financial statements. Siem Shipping controls a fleet of 32 owned and chartered reefer vessels for the transportation of refrigerated fruit.

Because of the competition brought on by conventional containerships in recent years, the company has seen declining revenue and net income while trying to remain competitive in this tough environment. Net operating revenue has decreased from a peak of $205M in 2009 to $142.7M in 2016. EBITDA has remained relatively stable because of successful cost cutting measures, but STAR Reefers is still a declining business and operating in a very competitive environment in which it cannot differentiate itself.

Management stated in 2015 that they would seek opportunities in other segments of ocean transportation, and being the superb capital allocators that they are, I trust them to do so. Value appears to be getting destroyed every year while Siem Industries milks what it can from the company’s existing free cash flow.

Siem Car Carriers Inc.

Siem Car Carriers Inc. (SCC) is a 100% owned subsidiary of Siem Industries that owns 2 vessels which it utilizes in its own automobile shipping or charters-out to others. SCC also assists companies in the logistics of transporting cars, trucks, and heavy equipment by utilizing its owned and chartered-in vessels. SCC has received one and is set to receive long term charters for 5 new car carrier vessels. SCC’s net income has been pretty volatile, ranging from $25M in 2008 to the usual $4M to $6M in most other years. SCC produced net income of $4M and $6.2M in 2016 and 2015 respectively.

Venn Partners

Siem Industries owns 44.15% of Venn Partners, a company that provides specialized credit and advisory services in Europe. Besides activities in commercial real estate and other asset backed Securities, Venn Partners’ main operation consists of its role in the UK government’s Private-Rented Sector Guarantee Scheme. Venn Partners has been offered an exclusive mandate to be in charge of and manage all aspects of the scheme, which will offer government guarantees to raise in excess of GBP3.5B of 10 to 30-year financing to be used for eligible rental housing.

Venn has successfully placed the first bond offering of GBP 107M, and plans to place a total of GBP540M by the end of 2017. As part of its Dutch Residential Mortgage operations, the company helped to successfully securitize a residential loan portfolio for approximately EUR335M in 2017.

Deusa International

Deusa International is a German potash-mining company, of which Siem Industries owns a 60% interest. Duesa recently completed a merger with another German potash company to expand operations, reduce costs, and acquire access to a disposal facility for its waste residue.

Production has been expanding and was 101,600 metric tonnes as recently as 2016. Deusa’s eventual goal is to achieve consistent production of 120,000 metric tonnes. Deusa took in EUR8.4M in EBITDA during 2016.

Other Investments

Siem Industies owns interests in a variety of other companies that are not as essential to everyday operations as the ones listed above. These consist of VSK Holdings, BSR Group Holdings LLC (BSR), Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft mbH & Co. KG (NYSEARCA:FSG), and EMGS. VSK Holdings builds portfolios of Dutch residential mortgages. During 2013, a portfolio was acquired and securitized during 2014. More recently, a new portfolio has been built in-house during 2017. BSR is one of the largest developers of large-scale solar projects in the UK. It constructs solar parks ranging in size from 5MW to 70MW which it either sells or keeps to operate itself.

FSG is a German Shipyard that the company took possession of during a distressed situation. FSG has been around for many years and is currently building a backlog for newbuild contracts into 2019. EMSG is a public company that uses its electromagnetic technology to serve companies in the exploration for offshore oil and gas. As of the 30th of June 2017, the company owned 23.9% of EMGS, which translates to a value of approximately $12.4M.

Valuation

The interesting thing about Siem Industries is that it is a compounder run by a master capital allocator that sells for substantially less than it’s worth. At its current share price of $65, Siem is trading at about 51% of its current book value. The main reason for the huge discount appears to be the illiquidity of Siem’s shares. As of December 31, 2016 Kristian Siem and his family collectively own 79.4% of the outstanding shares. The company is also traded over the OTC market and average daily volume is basically non-existent. This mixed with the well-known holding company discount is probably responsible for the majority of the mispricing.

The tough energy market over the last few years has also helped to drive a wedge between share price and intrinsic value. I am encouraged by the fact that, for the most part, the discount is present because of non-fundamental issues, but this fact can also be a cause for reluctance in many investors. It is easy to wonder if, because of the liquidity issue, price will ever converge with value. While the price has not come very close to book value in recent years, prior to 2008, Siem Industries regularly traded at a premium to its book value.

A quick back of the envelope sum of the parts (SOTP) valuation of Siem’s 3 most valuable assets provides me with a value that is almost as great as the book value of the entire company. To get this value, I multiplied the company's ownership stake of Subsea 7 by its current stock price, then converted it into US dollars and added it to the company's share of Siem Offshore's and Siem Shippings's current shareholder's equity.

Sum of the Parts: Shares owned/Shareholder's equity Final Value Subsea 7 69,731,931 shares @ NOK130.60 per share =NOK9,106,990,189/8.19 =$1,111,964,614 Siem Offshore $494,000,000 *83% =$410,020,000 Siem Shipping $166,742,000 *82.3% =$137,228,666 SOTP $1,659,213,280

To me, Siem should be trading around this level at the least. I can understand the market discounting its smaller operations and investments, but for the current valuation to make sense, Siem Offshore and Siem Shipping would have to be worth nothing. Currently, the company is basically valued as another class of Subsea 7 stock, just cheaper, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Another way to value Siem Industries is to use a look-through earnings method. Subsea 7 is guiding for higher revenue in 2017 and a lower EBITDA margin. With $1.2B already accounted for this year and $2B in backlog for 2017, I think it may be reasonable to use an estimate of around $3.8B in revenue for 2017. Using an EBITDA margin of 28% and the high end of the rest of Subsea’s cost guidance, I arrive at FCF of $507M for FY 2017. This isn’t too bad considering it’s a recovery year for the industry. What’s more important, but what is harder to estimate is the normalized earning power for the company as a whole.

When starting out, we know one thing for sure, and that is that the normalized figure should be much higher than the current one. It’s hard to nail down sure fire figures because Siem’s earnings fluctuate so wildly from year to year. Siem builds value, but it’s just not always through straight forward earnings. Nevertheless, the place to start is with Siem’s consolidated subsidiaries.

Without assuming any growth or improved market position, I estimate normal utilization rates of Siem Offshore’s current fleet as of 2017. Using 2016’s operating revenue per vessel group numbers to estimate the output of normalized or average utilization rates, I come up with an operating revenue number of $334.3M excluding SOC and using a steady $26.4M number for JOIDES. Using each group’s peak utilization rate, I get an operating revenue number of $369.1M. This is compared to 2016’s operating rev. of $278.6M which also excludes SOC. The SOC operating revenue number for 2016 was $193.8M, a significant portion of 2016’s operating revenues. SOC is a hard segment of the business to evaluate. Its revenues are derived from contracts it enters into, and there is no way of knowing if it will achieve the same level of success it has in the past. After being acquired in 2011, SOC didn’t start producing revenues until 2014, at which point it grew by 30% the next year and 46% the year after that. The first 9 months of 2017’s SOC revenue is slightly lower than 2016’s, and it has appeared that the rapid growth SOC was experiencing has slowed for this year at least.

Siem Offshore’s management seems excited and confident about the future of SOC, and it has accomplished quite a bit in the short amount of time it has been a part of the company. Including the average of the last three years’ SOC revenue into each future estimate gives us operating revenue of $475.8M and $511.6M for the normalized and peak estimates respectively. Using all the relevant averages for operating margins, I arrive at $186.2M in operating earnings for the normalized value and $201.6M for the peak value. Using the average interest rate of 3.8% on this year’s debt, I then subtracted interest expense of $50.3M form the operating earnings number to get operating cash flow. Finally, after subtracting Siem Offshore’s average maintenance capex expense for the last 12 years of $44.2M from both of the values, I arrive at FCF values of $91.7M for the normalized estimate and $107.1M for the peak estimate.

Next, we need to add Siem Industries’ share of Subsea 7’s normalized FCF to the Siem Offshore number to get a complete measure of look-through FCF. To understand how this will play out over the next several years, we need to get an overall picture of the supply and demand economics in the years to come.

These two graphs above were included in Subsea 7’s 2Q earnings presentation to illustrate the expected market dynamics over the next few years. A subsea tree is a device that monitors and controls the production of a subsea well. Considering every new well needs one, the recorded tree awards are a good measure of the approximate number of contracts issued each year. Africa and the Mediterranean area are expected to show the largest increase in awards. The number of awards is analogous to demand. As the second graph illustrates, the lower breakeven rate that is now available will allow further capex spending by offshore operators.

For the FY 2016, only 20% of stated revenues were from African countries, but in the more successful 2015 year, about 63% of revenues were from African countries. I do not know if Subsea 7 will be able to capture this supposedly expanding market, but they have experience with it in the past. I just hope 2016 is not a picture of the future.

I think the $40-$60 a barrel assumption is a reasonable one to make. Expected capex at those prices is not expected to reach the golden years of 2011-2013, but is expected to be substantially greater than 2015 and 2016. Judging from Subsea’s revenue, they seem to usually capture about 5% to 7% of the capex on offshore greenfield (new) projects each year. If Subsea’s revenues remain at a constant percentage of the overall capex and its margins remain strong, then it stands to realize significant gains if spending ticks up to this area.

After a year like the last two, I expect Subsea 7 might be able to leverage their strong balance sheet to gain a larger share of the overall market. Of course, this all depends on how large competitors like TechnipFMC, Schlumberger, and Saipem react. The two large players Technip and FMC recently merged their operations, and Subsea 7 has reportedly been in takeover talks with Baker Hughes but could not agree on a price (but this could all be rumors). I’m pretty confident in returns from Subsea 7 whether or not it is acquired, but you can bet that Kristian Siem is going to get a good price for the company if an acquisition is in store for the company.

Back on the valuation, to be conservative I will use Subsea’s current total asset base of $8.2B and use the average asset turnover for the merged company (since 2011), which is 0.66, to get normalized revenue of $5.4B. Then I use an EBITDA margin of 25% to get EBITDA of $1.3B before subtracting Subsea 7’s average capex of $661.5M to get a FCF value of $683.5M. Taking Siem’s 21.7% of the FCF, I then add the $91.7M form Siem Offshore to get a look-through FCF of $240M. Using a discount rate of 15%, a simple earnings power valuation will give us a value of $1.6B for Siem Industries. Interest expense is included in the cash flow, so this is the equity value of the company. This is a simplistic measure, but the normalized value attributable to Siem based on a constant look-through cash flow rate implies a 63% upside from today’s price. I understand current look-through numbers for this year and likely the next will not be this good, but the majority of a company’s value comes from long-term earning power.

This does not measure the absolute cash flows coming into the company, but the company has received about a $42M dividend from Subsea 7 in 2017, further improving liquidity. That number is much lower, but it does not include the value from Subsea 7. The valuation also doesn’t take into account the ability of Siem Industries’ management and the history of compounded returns the company has achieved. Actual returns are likely to be much higher if Siem Offshore can achieve some value creating merger or acquisition in this troubled market. Kristian Siem has stated he is looking for a way to take advantage of the distressed OSV environment and has hinted that further industry consolidation is the answer.

Risks

Debt, of course, is always a concern, especially in the highly levered shipping industry. While Subsea 7 carries almost no debt, Siem Offshore and Siem Shipping are a little more levered on account of operating in an asset intensive industry with no barriers to entry. Siem Offshore’s outstanding debt as of September 30, 2017 (including current borrowings) was 2.88x its shareholder’s equity, while Siem Shipping’s total liabilities are still below its shareholder’s equity after having risen in recent years. Siem Offshore has recently been paying down its debt and had an interest coverage ratio of 2.59x in the first 9 months of 2017. Siem Industries’ consolidated balance sheets show a debt-to-equity ratio of .94 and an interest coverage ratio of 4.96 (without adding back currency losses) as of June 30, 2017. I believe the company would be able to borrow at will and offer liquidity to Siem Offshore or Siem Shipping if need be.

Currency exchange rates are also a pretty large risk for the company. The company has exposure to the Norwegian Krone, the British Pound, the Euro and the Brazilian Real. It had to take a large loss in 2016 because of its exposure to the Brazilian real, but it doesn’t seem to be too much of a regular occurrence.

Another highly discussed risk is the systematic change in the energy industry. While renewables have been growing faster than any other energy source over the past decade, the majority of the world still consumes fossil fuels for the most part. Kristian Siem is of the opinion that fossil fuels will continue to be the main component of energy consumption into the forseeable future, which is, as he describes it, into the 2040s or so. I am no energy expert, and I’m not sure if anybody can predict how we will be consuming energy in 5, 10, or 20 years. Technological innovation related to this and other aspects of the energy market can also be substantial risks if Siem is slow to adapt.

An economic slowdown that causes a decrease in demand for oil and gas, will negatively affect the profitability of Siem. If the price of oil decreases substantially for whatever reason, Siem’s biggest subsidiaries and investments will be impacted.

Increasing competition and new ship buildings in the OSV industry could cause day rates to remain lower for longer, negatively affecting Siem Offshore and possibly rendering it unable to pay its debts.

The increasing competition in the reefer shipping industry appears to be significantly damaging STAR Reefers’ business. If Siem Industries does not take action to alleviate the strain or the industry does not substantially change, it could mean adverse impacts to the company’s profits and book value.

The illiquidity of SEMUF’s outstanding stock may make it hard to buy into and sell out of a position, as well as making it difficult to acquire a large position.

Conclusion

It is rare that you get a business run by a successful capital allocator at such a mispriced valuation. While much can be said about the effects of holding company and owner-operator discounts, I believe a premium should be paid to invest in a business like this one. It doesn’t look like the illiquidity of the shares will allow this to happen, but I still believe it should trade more in line with its intrinsic value than it is. On the bright side, shareholders can still compound their returns without a revaluation if the company continues to compound its book value the way it has in the past.

Interestingly, Horizon Kinetics (a successful value investing firm run by Murray Stahl and Steven Breggman) is invested in Siem Industries even with the difficulty in acquiring shares. Because of the small amount of shares outstanding, SEMUF is unable to be included in any kind of index, which could be a possible reason for the mispricing. Professional investors are also restricted from investing for the most part because of the limitations to acquiring a sizeable position.

If you just step back and think about the history of the business as well as its current investments, you can easily come to the conclusion that investors should be scrambling to invest in this company. This is the kind of compounder that people are overpaying for in this market. It may be because of the industry or I may be missing something huge, but there seems to be a substantial margin of safety in place on an excellent company. Kristian Siem is only 68, so superstar loss worries should definitely be no more prominent than in other companies, such as Berkshire Hathaway or any of the John Malone owned entities.

Siem Industries is an undervalued business that is in good position to further assert itself in fragmented markets. It is run by a great capital allocator whose interests are aligned with shareholders and who knows how to weather tough environments like the one Siem is currently in. I tried to be thorough in the article, but I am sure there is something I missed, so, as always, feedback is welcome.

Links

Robert Robitti:

https://www.robotti.com/admin/file/707

https://www.robotti.com/admin/file/504

http://www.valuewalk.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/Robotti-Presentation-2014-Fairfax-Financial-Shareholders-Dinner-1.pdf

https://www.robotti.com/admin/file/151

Others:

How Norway's Warren Buffett has banked 30% yearly gains since 1987

Kristian Siem on investment and valuation