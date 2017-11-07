Royal Dutch Shell: A World-Class Investment Case

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B, RDS.A), one of the largest global oil and gas companies, has just released another very solid Q3/2017 earnings report. The stock has been on a run in 2017 with a YTD performance of +14%. This has helped push Shell's 2016 sky-high 9.5% yield (the buying opportunity of the decade!) down to a still juicy 5.7%.

Source: Royal Dutch Shell Homepage - Prelude FLNG

The recovery in the oil and gas sector has substantially driven Shell's share price as the fears regarding the dividend have abated. Here's is why I still consider Shell a great buy going forward despite the strong appreciation in price.

RDS.B data by YCharts

What is going on at Royal Dutch Shell?

Shell reported strong Q3/2017 beating estimates top and bottom line. Fueled by rising oil prices and aggressive cost cuts earnings jumped 47% to $4.1B. Shell's portfolio is striving and yielded a free cash flow (FCF) of $3.7 billion.

Source: Royal Dutch Shell - Third quarter 2017 results

As oil prices roughly halved between 2014 and 2017 Shell's operating cash flow was cut by almost the same magnitude hitting a low of sub $4B in Q4/2015. Following aggressive divestments and cost cutting as well as a steady recovery and stability in oil prices operating cash flows have gained substantial momentum and are now where they were three years ago. For the most recent quarter Shell reported operating cash flow of $7.5B which is 11% below what they reported in Q3/2016. That looks contradictory to the momentum I just outlined. In fact, while the reported figure is 11% down Y/Y we need to be careful here and make some adjustments:

Operating Cash Flow (OCF): +$2.5B: In Q3/2017 OCF included negative working capital movements of $2.5B relating to increases in inventory and current receivables. Excluding this we get operating cash flow $10.1B representing 19% growth.

In Q3/2017 OCF included negative working capital movements of $2.5B relating to increases in inventory and current receivables. Excluding this we get operating cash flow $10.1B representing 19% growth. Investment Cash Flow (capex): +$1.25B: To be on the conservative side we are assuming that lower capex in Q3/2017 ($3.91B vs. $5.17B) is not the new normal, i.e. that we add the Y/Y delta on top of the 2017 figure.

These adjustments return adjusted FCF of $5.04B ($3.7B was reported; $6.3B would be the value if we only adjust OCF). To service current dividends the company had to pay $4.0B during the quarter. Doing some simple math you will immediately recognize that the reported FCF of $3.7B would be insufficient to support that. However, the adjusted FCF figure of $5.04B shows that the cash dividend is covered well with a 80% FCF dividend payout ratio.

Shell's CFO Jessica Uhl mentioned:

We have delivered $40 billion of cash flow from operations excluding working capital over the last 12 months and over the same period Shell's free cash flow was $27 billion, or $16 billion excluding the cash proceeds from divestments, at average Brent oil price of $51 per barrel

Source: Royal Dutch Shell Third Quarter 2017 Results - CFO statement

This strong cash performance allows the company to maintain its current dividend and should also cast away doubts about the future sustainability of the dividend.

Apart from recovering oil prices cash performance is also heavily driven by the company's ambitious and substantial divestment plan. Between 2016 and 2017 to date divestments totaled $20 billion with an additional $5B in progress and another $2B announced and not yet in progress. This giant divestment program is in full motion and will further stabilize the company.

Source: Royal Dutch Shell - Third quarter 2017 results

The company is not only engaged in large-scale divestments but has also managed to significantly reduce its debt level. On a Y/Y basis net debt was reduced by $10B (>10%) resulting in a 25.4% gearing which also helped improve its S&P rating from A to A+ with a positive outlook.

Additionally, now that the company is recognizing increased synergies with BG Group, this will further boost the ability to generate cash flows. A remarkable statistic was mentioned from Shell's CEO Ben van Beurden himself as part of a previous CEO statement:

"Meanwhile we are operating the company at an underlying cost level that is $10 billion lower than Shell and BG combined only 24 months ago."

Fourth quarter 2016 results - February 2, 2017

Let's turn to the BG acquisition. Shell is in full flow to integrate the BG merger and is very excited about future opportunities in terms of cash flow generation, overall diversification and the ability to reduce dependency on crude oil prices. The negative effect of that merger is that the company's gearing increased to 28% by the end of 2016 (2015:14%) of which 9.7pp are due to the acquisition of BG. As mentioned above following some ambitious debt reduction gearing has already been brought down to 25.4% and is expected to decline further in the years ahead.

Shell is upholding its cash flow priorities of reducing debt, paying dividends and turning off the script through 2018. It is still too early to expect an immediate dividend raise but after 4 years with stable dividends (despite all the turmoil in the oil market Shell did not cut the dividend) the current yield of 5.7% should sufficiently reward patient shareholders.

And make no mistake, the current yield is still one of the highest in the market from a company the size of Shell and virtually only rivaled by AT&T's (T) almost 6% expected 2018 forward dividend yield.

The current 5.7% yield on Shell is also still above its long-term average. The two spikes in the chart below represent the two periods of substantial contraction in crude oil prices. With crude recovering the average yield was more in the high 4% area.

RDS.B Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Investor takeaway

I have every confidence in the company to uphold its dividend and certainly not cut it. The company is pursuing three priorities for cash starting with debt reduction as number one and then followed by dividends and then buybacks. To achieve this, four pillars consisting of divestments, reducing capital investment, reducing operating costs and delivering new projects will underpin this financial framework to manage the down-cycle as oil retreated from $100 to $50 per barrel.

Shell is continually improving its financial performance by growing Upstream, Downstream and Integrated Gas results. It is a classy dividend (not yet growth!) stock boosting a substantial and safe 5.7% yield. If the momentum continues in terms of cash flow and oil prices Shell could be on track for a 2019 dividend raise. And even if that is not case reinvesting the dividends at its current yield will still generate very solid returns and income.

The stock goes ex-dividend on November 16 with payment due on December 20. To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions here). This handy tool allows me to view respective next ex-dividend dates and provides an automated dividend dashboard. Here is a sample screenshot of my portfolio's dividend performance and the dividend calendar:

As a dividend investor on his journey to financial independence I consider Shell a core holding despite the current lack of dividend growth. It will help me get to my destination without having to worry how react and panic on a daily basis. The global economy is and will for a very long time be fueled by oil and gas and Royal Dutch Shell will satisfy growing energy demands. And if finally the day arrives where the world is running without oil, Shell's integrated gas business and endeavors into alternative energies as well as other necessary transformations will position the company accordingly.

Shell's strategy is to create "a world class investment case" and in my opinion the stock is exactly that. It is still really surprising to me that the market continues to give Shell a significant premium on its yield compared to its main rivals (e.g. XOM with a yield of 3.7% is 2pp lower) but I very happily take it.

And one more thing: Shell will hold a Management Day on Nov 28/29 which may provide more detailed outlooks on the company's mid- and long-term strategy.

