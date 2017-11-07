Transports Weekly Snapshot - Transports Pause, Not A Cause For Concern

Source: Google Images

As we closed the week on November 3rd, transports witnessed a return to negative performance on the whole. After last week’s results, transports have stalled since late-September. With less than eight weeks of trading for 2017, the recent push from transports is looking like it may run out of steam, for any hopes to outperform broader indices.

Having gains for performance in 2017 at today’s level is nothing to be concerned about. This is especially true, sin ce there are factors in play which are expected to continue to allow for improving supply and demand in many freight industries. This sets most strong companies up for continued growth and success into 2018.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stood at 13.3 percent, as highlighted in green. Transports remain poised to hold double digit gains for the year. The anomaly continues to be the NASDAQ Transportation (^TRAN) index, now up 16.8 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) remain strong, up 26.1 and 29.6 percent; technology has been a very strong performer for the year.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) were all up 15.4 to 19.2 percent. Mid and small cap indices remain slightly lower. Transports indices continue to lag broader markets.

YTD 2017 SPY Vs. XTN Index Prices

For 43rd week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) increased with the SPY up by 4.8 percentage points. The SPY increased by 30-basis points (bps) to 15.6 percent; while the S&P Transportation ETF also declined by 190-bps to 10.8 percent for 2017.

Transports continue to display greater volatility than broader indices. Overall, trends remain highly positive, but as third quarter earnings have progressed, there have been some weaker performers leading to less strength collectively among industries.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was mostly negative for the week with exceptions being Union Pacific (UNP) and Kansas City Southern (KSU). The rail operator rally may have lost a little steam, especially as some of the top commodities transported have returned to negative performance of late.

Week forty-three of 2017 witnessed an eighth consecutive YoY growth trend from week 35’s negative result, only the second for the year. The rate of improvement declined from the previous week. The most recent monthly Class I rail traffic report can be found here.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were mostly up for the week, with exceptions being FreightCar America (RAIL) and GATX Corporation (GATX). Contrary to results from Trinity Industries (TRN) and Greenbrier Companies (GBX), FreightCar America saw a dramatic decline after reporting the company’s quarterly results. I continue to see high-risk companies within transports attaining valuation levels at or even higher than more stable peers. Investors need to be cautious as there are fundamentally weaker peers within most industries.

I have seen distinct opinions on this group from analysts and Seeking Alpha contributors. Prospects have improved, but it looks like the near-term may be a little more methodical as far as growth expectations.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers were largely down for the week, with exceptions being Universal Logistics Holding (ULH) and USA Truck (USAK). Heartland Express (HTLD) was a casualty last week based on poor results versus expectations. There are quite a few smaller peers in this group that have gotten ahead of themselves, regardless of strong earnings expectations over the next year. The strong expectations are a result of severe underperformance during challenging industry cycles.

I think that investors should continue to look at this industry closely over the next few quarters. Everyone has been seeing stronger pricing into the shopping season. But smaller peers priced to perfection will suffer severe declines if results slip as their rapid rise is based upon significant improvement (despite most seeing stagnant growth over years).

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload (NYSEARCA:LTL) carriers were all down for the week, following truckload peers. The LTL peer group is much better positioned to sustain positive momentum. However, ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) and YRC Worldwide (YRCW) do offer greater risk due to lower margin performance and inconsistent earnings performance over the past few years.

I expect both Saia and Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) to remain atop this group. Investors have rewarded pretty much any trucking company in this market with the only exceptions being those with financial issues. I expect that this may continue until earnings disappoint, where consequences can be severe.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were mixed across the board with Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) and Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) leading the way. Air Transport’s ascension the past week was likely due to the company’s earnings report due on Monday. DHL Group has been undervalued since the company’s turnaround strategy, I expect the stock price to continue north of $50 over the near-term.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) and United Parcel Service (UPS) witnessed strong declines contrary to DHL Group. The market did not receive affirmation of FedEx’s continued focus of adding pickup locations at Walgreens, as well as Albertson’s and Kroger (KR). Increasing exposure to retail remains a sensitive subject.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were mostly down for the week, with exceptions being Radiant Logistics (RLGT) and XPO Logistics (XPO). The latter was clearly driven by a solid earnings beat this past week. The former continues to trade at an elevated level driven by speculative buyout hopes. If there is one thing that investors should be focused on, it is that most transport companies which cannot grow organically, serve as riskier investments.

Prospects still remain bright for the near-term. I would avoid companies including Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) and Radiant. They have the potential to continue to be volatile, while more solid plays like XPO and Hub Group (HUBG) will over stronger potential performance.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, last week’s performance was mixed across different peers. Matson (MATX) saw a very strong earnings report, including increased guidance for 2017. The stock price was somewhat muted despite a nearly 7 percent one-day rise. Matson is still undervalued as concerns persist regarding competition for the Hawaii trade lane.

Container lessors slowed down, with the exception being Triton International (TRTN). Similarly, for charter owners and managers, most peers were down, while select companies rallied from depressed levels. I remain cautious on charter peers as they have clearly not witnessed similar progression as container lessors.

Airlines

Airline stock performance for the week was once again mostly negative. For those that weren’t negative, performance was flat, so there was nothing positive for the week. There is a myriad of events that have negatively impacted the industry, as well as specific companies. In hindsight, the three positive companies for the year, are shaping up to be the strongest investment choices in the short-term.

My focus within this group remains on Alaska Air Group (ALK). There is a lot of negative sentiment as the stock has been beaten up badly. The company has garnered a lot of negative focus, especially since its history over the past decade has been so strong. Alaska Air is still in an attractive investment position for the long-term.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic – Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the forty-third week of 2017, total traffic was up 4.5 percent with carload traffic up 4.1 percent, down 10-bps; and intermodal traffic up 4.9 percent, flat. Week forty-three performance declined from the previous week.

These numbers continue to not be far off from the total traffic originated results of 4.9 percent for the first forty-three weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (NYSE:AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 3.6 percent and Canadian traffic was up 11.1 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was up 1.1 percent, as improvement remains in positive territory.

Container traffic was up 4.9 percent, which was flat. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages have increased very strongly during the month of October. Average pricing is up double digits for both directions from last year. Fuel surcharges are looking better as a solid contributor with oil prices remaining higher.

Week forty-three witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 106,000 carloads carried. This reflected a -9.7 percent decline versus last year, the seventh consecutive decline. Grain performance was down, at -11.1 percent versus last year. Similar to coal, weekly growth from this point forward will be choppier; this was the tenth consecutive week of negative performance.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was down -3.3 percent versus last year; the sixteenth consecutive drop from previous performance levels. Chemicals were up 2.4 percent, petroleum products were up 1.7 percent, the fourth consecutive week of positive performance, and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 25 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: DAT Solutions, DAT Trendlines

This upcoming week, Schneider National (SNDR) will be reporting results. The stock price has rallied of late as Schneider has exposure to truckload, intermodal and bulk operating segments. Schneider’s report will be important as expectations for all three of these operating segments are expected to continue to see improvement into 2018.

Diesel prices increased and were up 13.7 percent versus last year as of October 30 th, a 0.8 percentage point increase from the previous week. Spot market pricing remained up strongly. For the week through October 28 th, spot market loads remained up over 110 percent YoY, while capacity was up a percent. Dry van, flatbed and reefer rates were all up over 20 percent from last year.

Air Cargo

For the month of September, data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) displayed an increase in global tonnage by greater than 9 percent from the previous year. This performance was slower than the previous months, but still more than double the five-year average. As has been the case, performance was well diversified across the globe.

Strong growth in tonnage has led to robust revenues through combined equally robust yield performance. Not all is rosy as there have been some concerns due to increasing passenger travel as slots for freighters have been challenged at certain airports. Expectations for the long-term are also driving angst as in the event air cargo is shifted from major hubs, smaller airports will create headwinds, notably from inferior infrastructure and equipment.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner – Top 100 Operated Fleets

Pricing for spot market container rates have remained in a downtrend since the peak in mid-January, per the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI). As we head to November, the comparable baseline will remain much higher for the remainder of the year.

YoY, Trans-Pacific freight rates have remained down from -18 to -25 percent for shipments from Shanghai to the West and East coasts. However, rates have showed consecutive weekly improvement and eastbound rates remain up double-digits. Asia to Europe rates have declined by greater than double-digits for North Europe and the Mediterranean, but improved to positive territory from last year for Rotterdam. Trans-Atlantic rates have turned modestly positive.

As heard on Matson’s call, the continued focus for global container shippers is whether a race for increasing capacity will once again, lead to a supply glut, crimping freight rates. Matson was able to benefit from increasing demand and pricing during the most recent quarter, but management expressed concerns for the near-term. If recent past is an indication, cut-throat pricing may resurface at some point.

North America Seaports

After tallying all the leading North America seaport TEU numbers, September was a very strong month as performance from last year returned to 11.5 percent. As has been the case for most of the year, positive results were spread across all North America geographies.

Many seaports across North America continue to invest in their facilities to compete for market share. There continues to be shifts on a monthly basis between major seaports, examples being Los Angeles and Long Beach, New York/New Jersey and southern East and Gulf Coast seaports, and Canadian and northern U.S. seaports. With on quarter left, it will be interesting to see how close to double-digit growth TEU performance is able to finish at. The most recent monthly North America seaport TEU report is located here.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (EWW) was down by 130-bps for the week. The index continues to outperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC). The Mexico index is now up 14 percent for the year versus the 11.3 percent result for the Canadian index; which reflected a 110-bps increase.

Earlier in the year, the Mexico index was up big versus Canada. Initially, it seemed that Mexico’s risks were fading and prospects were improving. In hindsight, it appears that the Canadian index was a better proxy for the challenges that have occurred in relation to negotiating the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). This trend should be monitored moving forward as it could be an indication of sentiment, impacting markets.

Summary

Transports appear to have stalled since late-September. There have been moments of robust upticks, but these gyrations have been accompanied by swift moves back to previous levels. October was an inconsistent month for transports, November has gotten off to a similar start.

The major trends remain positive for most industries. This is a result of solid demand and tempered capacity on the whole. The market is focused on tax reform as a catalyst to drive the economy higher. Irrespective, prospects for transports remain positive, but investors should continue to keep an eye on energy markets as inflation could inevitably become a major headwind.