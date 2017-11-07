Applying Mathematics To Analyse Financial Markets - Part 3, Results And Examples For Sanofi And Total

Research based on dynamic chaos theory provides insight into potential gain or loss per distinct layer and Risk/Reward per distinct layer.

Abstract

Research based on dynamic chaos theory mathematics exploits consistently recurring characteristics of complex polynomials to calculate time dependent price levels on multiple distinct layers. This article describes what information results from dynamic chaos theory mathematics and details examples related to my investment decisions.

References

My first article “Applying Mathematics to Analyse Financial Markets – Part 1, Innovation” describes the development of a new market analysis method which is based on dynamic chaos theory mathematics. The innovative element relates to the exploitation of consistently recurring characteristics of complex polynomials on multiple distinct layers. The resulting price-targets are accurate and verifiable due to their unique numbering and audit trail.

The second article “Applying Dynamic Chaos Theory to Analyse Financial Markets – Part 2, Good Investment Practice” elaborated on how to make good investment decisions. This article describes how research resulting from dynamic chaos theory can help investors in making objective investment decisions and provides input to implement Good Investment Practices.

Dynamic Chaos Theory Research

My first publication described an innovation in financial market analysis based on chaos theory mathematics. The method yields accurate and verifiable price-targets on multiple distinct layers. Subjectivity reduces, risk management improves and testing results indicate there are no objections to analyse financial markets with the help of dynamic chaos theory. Dynamic chaos theory research can be used complementarily to technical, fundamental or systematic asset management strategies.

Fractal Geometry visualized with a fractal generator - © Copyright Laomedeia Ltd.

Although recurring patterns are clearly visible from above graphical fractal mathematics representation, the key for dynamic chaos theory mathematics is to find consistently recurring characteristics on multiple levels. Laomedeia identified a set of characteristics which repeat itself over and over again, regardless of the distinct level being looked at. For that purpose, Laomedeia also developed an objective identification method allowing for the unique isolation of distinct fractal layers.

Consistently recurring characteristics on multiple layers apparently bring order in a seemingly chaotic financial market environment. Dynamic chaos theory allows for analysis on multiple distinct layers. Each layer is represented by a different non-completed complex polynomial in the format of a Julia set. The non-completion of a Julia-set relates to characteristics which are part of my proprietary method. Layers can be grouped into short term, medium term and long term. Short term layers are “deeper” layers which provide more detail and the completion of their complex polynomial happens relatively faster.

My second publication described how research resulting from dynamic chaos theory helps to make objective investment decisions based on criteria. Investors understanding that solid preparation is a pre-requisite for boosting their performance build criteria-based investment plans and know how to manage risk. Dynamic chaos theory research provides detailed multi-layer insight in risk and reward, enabling investors to improve risk management and implement good investment practices.

This article - Applying Mathematics to analyse financial markets – Part 3, Results and Examples –covers actual research for Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Total (NYSE:TOT). Both companies are French multinationals and components of the EuroStoxx50 index. Investment decisions based on criteria can also be looked at in a broader context, hence we compare Total with the EuroStoxx50 index.

Time dependency of price

When dynamic chaos theory starts to work on multiple layers, it yields two time dependent price values for each distinct layer as explained in Part 1, Innovation. The time dependency of each price value is important because this has implications for how (stock market) information within and between layers can be interpreted. Having two time dependent price values per distinct layer allows for calculations with the definitions listed in table 1 and discussed in Part 2, Good Investment Practices.

Table 1 - Definitions

It is important to realize that all definitions in table 1 are time dependent, including the dominant directional price movement. Most of the time the dominant directional price movement is either UP or DOWN. Sometimes however, an inversion takes place from DOWN to UP or vice versa. This is similar to sideways movements or consolidation in stock markets. I have addressed the inversion issue for dominant directional price movements by taking the absolute value of the difference of price-target and price-edge for the trading range. In case of a dominant directional price movement inversion, the price-target simply replaces the price-edge and the price-edge replaces the price-target.

In Part 2, Good Investment Practice, I have discussed the trading range including its time dependency. Although the trading range is changing over time, it is still possible to track progress within the trading range towards reaching the price-target of its distinct layer. With the availability of multiple distinct layers, tracking progress towards the price-target is possible per layer. Calculations yield the percentage progress within a trading range per layer for an asset under investigation. Laomedeia research is based on daily calculations which visualize progress within the trading range per layer. For each asset under investigation this looks as follows:

Graph 1 – Percent progress within a trading range per layer

From above graphical representation we could draw the conclusion there is still more potential. After all, medium term and long term layers (layers 1 – 4) did not reach their 100% level yet. This conclusion however is not correct. One argument is that from this representation we do not know the dominant directional price movement per layer. A trading range moving towards 100% progress could either be in the direction of a higher valued price-target, or towards a lower valued price-target.

Based on graph 1 we could also draw the conclusion that due to the remaining potential within most of the trading ranges this is a good moment to invest in this asset. Well, also this conclusion is not correct. In order to be able to determine whether the moment for market entry is now or at a future moment, we should apply decision criteria as described in my previous article covering good investment practices.

When both conclusions are not valid we obviously need more information to interpret graph 1. Let’s see what information we have available and how this works out. We should be aware of the fact that above graphical representation is a picture taken at the moment research for this asset was issued. Due to the time dependency of price-targets, price-edges and consequently the trading range, this representation will change over time. Layers 1 – 4 will not change that much, but the layers representing shorter term polynomials will vary more rapidly.

Laomedeia calculates price-targets and price-edges on a daily basis, resulting into the following graphical representations. Each graph shows the number of price-targets actually hit at 100%, as well as price-targets currently in progress for a distinct layer.

Let’s review a few examples, allowing for a better understanding of how the different ingredients of time dependent trading range, progress towards the price-target within a layer and dominant directional price movement interact with each other.

Graph 2 - Progress towards the price-target in layer 3

Although the measurements already started in January 2017, the target price for layer 3 has not been reached yet. Layer 3 represents a longer term complex polynomial. The graph shows that progress towards the price-target in layer 3 fluctuated below 40% completion for most of the year. In September and October 2017 however, progress jumped from almost zero percent to much higher values. The actual price however is still below the target-price for this polynomial. Progress within the trading range currently reads approximately 90% as we can see from graph 1 as well. In other words, there is more potential within the trading range of layer 3.

Let us now look at adjacent layer 4, which also represents a longer time period. From graph 3 we observe a total of 7 price-targets which actually have been hit in 2017. Layer 4 currently shows 40% progress towards its price-target, which is similar to the progress reflected in graph 1. Actual progress towards the price-target currently reads 40%, so we can draw the conclusion that there is much more potential within layer 4.

Graph 3 - Progress towards the price-target in layer 4

Last but not least, I want to share a deeper layer which represents a shorter time frame in graph 4.

Graph 4 - Progress towards the price-target in layer 6

Graph 4 visualizes layer 6 in which the time needed to complete its complex polynomial is relatively shorter. This can be seen from the higher number of price-targets being hit for the complex polynomials corresponding to layer 6. The picture shows a higher frequency of price-targets hit at 100%, or target-prices which have been actually reached. Current progress towards the price-target within layer 6 reads approximately 70%, in other words, also in layer 6 there is more potential.

All discussed layers in graph 2, graph 3 and graph 4 apparently have ‘more potential’ within their respective trading ranges. But, we do not know the dominant directional price movement for these layers. If all layers have similar dominant price direction, the potential would be either further down or further up. But if only one or a few distinct layers have an opposite dominant directional price movement, it would create a conflicting situation because we do not know the order in which the price-targets will be reached.

Knowing the dominant directional price movement per distinct layer is a requirement for making good investment decisions. We need to have a more detailed look at each of these layers to understand whether it makes sense to act upon the available potential.

Dominant directional price movement

When discussing the graphical representations for progress within the trading range of a distinct layer, I have made the remark ’there is more potential’ on purpose. ‘More potential’ however needs to be linked to a dominant directional price movement in a layer. Only when we know the dominant price direction per layer, we are able to act upon the potential available. After all, more potential could either be ‘more downward potential’ or ‘more upward potential’.

Let us have a detailed look into the dominant directional price movement for each of these layers. This should enable us to draw criteria based conclusions.

Layer 6 and layer 7 represent short term polynomials and from below graphical representation we can see that the dominant directional price movement for layer 6 is UP, while the dominant directional price movement for layer 7 is DOWN.

Graph 5 – dominant directional price movement short term – layer 6 versus layer 7.

When this overview in graph 5 was created, the actual price was relatively close to the price-edge of layer 7 and the price-target for layer 6. Downward risk towards the price-edge of layer 6 and the price-target for layer 7 is larger compared to the available upward potential.

Apparently, the dominant directional price movement for layer 6 and layer 7 are conflicting. Although there is a very high chance of hitting both price-targets, we do not know the order in which these price-targets are being reached. In a situation where the dominant directional price movement of adjacent layers conflict, the best investment decision is to delay and wait until either one of the price-targets has been hit. From there we should review the whole situation from scratch again.

Layer 3 and layer 4 represent longer term polynomials which I have grouped in a medium term time frame. Graph 6 shows that the actual price is very close to the target-price of layer 3 and the target price of layer 4. Also in this case, upward potential is limited with an increasing downward risk due to the price-edge of layer 3.

Graph 6 – dominant directional price movement medium term – layer 3 versus layer 4.

The dominant directional price movement for layer 3 and layer 4 is upwards. What we do not know however, is the dominant price direction in adjacent layers 2 and 5. In case layer 2 or layer 5 has a dominant downward price direction, risk significantly increases again. It is obvious that we need to understand the dominant directional price movement for all layers before we can draw any conclusions.

One of the decision criteria for market entry (as discussed in Part 2, Good Investment Practice), is the absence of conflicting dominant directional price movements. ‘More potential’ for layer 3 and more potential for layers 4 and 6 has no meaning without a full overview of dominant directional price movements for all layers.

Examples

In order to better understand the issue of conflicting directional price movements across distinct layers, I will discuss two real examples. These examples are related to components of the EuroStoxx50 index and apply to the stock of Sanofi and the stock of Total. Sanofi is a French multinational pharmaceutical company and Total is a French multinational oil and gas company. For both stock I will discuss what criteria-based decisions can be taken from research resulting from dynamic chaos theory mathematics.

Example 1 - Sanofi

Laomedeia research compares the dominant directional price movement of all layers before investment decisions are taken, because we know that conflicting price directions negatively influence potential yield. Just to elaborate on this, I am detailing the actual status for the stock of Sanofi which is a Euro Stoxx 50 component. Below information is related to the stock of Sanofi per November 2nd, 2017.

Table 2 – Dominant directional price movement for Sanofi per Nov 2, 2017

Although the long term dominant directional price movement is UP (complex polynomial for layer 1), there is currently a lot of ’internal conflict’ as is visible from table 2. Complex polynomials for medium term layers (layer 3 – layer 5) have a dominant price direction which is DOWN, while short term distinct layers again reflect conflicting directional price movements. Based on this information alone, this may not be a good moment for market entry. This conclusion can be drawn regardless the longer term upward potential towards the price-target for layer 1, which is significant according to table 2. But we should not allow for subjective conclusions, instead we should look into more detail.

I have taken the trading range for each distinct layer and compare the remaining potential gain with the potential loss against the actual price. This results into a normalized potential loss and normalized potential gain per layer. With this approach the potential loss and potential gain are always based on the actual price of an asset. Below graph provides an overview of potential gain and potential loss for Sanofi on November 2nd, 2017.

Graph 7 – Normalized potential loss and normalized potential gain for Sanofi on November 2, 2017

A deeper dive into the comparison between normalized potential gain and normalized potential loss per layer for Sanofi helps to understand that short term potential gain is very limited. Another conclusion from graph 7 is the significant potential loss in layer 1, layer 2, layer 3 and layer 4, compared to the potential overall gain in this long term upward trend. Graph 7 immediately shows this stock has to clear many internal conflicts prior to being considered a candidate for investment.

Similar conclusions can be drawn from the Risk/Reward ratio which is represented in graph 8. Although layer 7 has a Risk/Reward ratio equal to 0.58, we know from table 2 that this layer has a conflicting dominant price direction. We also know from graph 7 that the normalized potential gain is very limited. Laomedeia applies a Risk/Reward ratio threshold below 0.5, which validates the decision to search for different candidates.

Graph 8 – Risk/Reward ratio per distinct layer for Sanofi on November 2, 2017

Example 2 - Total

The second example is related to the actual status for the stock of Total. Total is a French multinational oil and gas company and an Euro Stoxx 50 component. Below information is related to the stock of Total and I plan to compare two separate dates to highlight the importance of criteria based decisions.

I have selected the stock of Total because we already learned that conflicting dominant directional price movements between distinct layers negatively influences potential gain. The best potential candidates for investment seem to be those assets for which all distinct layers have the same dominant price direction.

Total is an example where all distinct layers currently have similar dominant price direction, so let’s discuss the outcome by applying the decision criteria. Table 3 reflects the status on October 26th and November 2nd, 2017 for Total. On both dates the complex polynomials per distinct layer have the same unique identifier number, thus none of the dominant directional price movements have changed in this period of time.

Table 3 – Dominant directional price movement for Total per Oct 26 and Nov 2, 2017

Total – October 26th, 2017

First we review the trading range for Total with a value of € 46.56 on October 26th, 2017. Then we compare the same decision criteria for Total on November 2nd.

Graph 9 - Progress within a trading range per distinct layer for Total on October 26, 2017

Graph 9 represents the progress per distinct layer towards its price-target and we can draw the conclusion that there is ‘more potential’ left. Knowing that all distinct layers have a dominant upward price direction (see table 3), we can now draw the more accurate conclusion that there is ‘more upward potential’ left.

Due to the fact there are no conflicting dominant directional price movements across layers, the stock of Total may be a candidate for investment. So, let us review normalized potential gain and normalized potential loss as well as the Risk/Reward ratio per distinct layer for Total on October 26th. The stock price value of Total was € 46.56 on October 26th.

Graph 10 – Normalized potential loss and normalized potential gain for Total on October 26, 2017

Now we can raise the question whether Total with a price level at € 46.56 on October 26th was a good candidate for investment. In fact graph 10 already provides a positive indication. In short term layers, the potential gain is larger than the potential loss, but in longer term layers potential loss increases significantly. In other words, only for a short term investment this could have been a good moment for market entry.

But we have more decision criteria to validate. For example we have to review the Risk/Reward ratio which is reflected in graph 11. Below graph clearly shows that short term investment on October 26th in the stock of Total could yield approximately 5% with a risk/reward ratio well below my threshold of 0.5

Graph 11 - Risk/Reward ratio per distinct layer for Total on October 26, 2017

It is really interesting to investigate the influence of the time dependency of price. For that purpose I want to compare the situation for Total on October 26th with the situation on November 2nd. The value for Total increased from € 46.56 on October 26th to € 48.38 on November 2nd. The key question is whether this makes any difference, knowing that the target-price for long term layer 1 is above € 50.00

Total – November 2nd, 2017

The value of Total increased from € 46.56 on October 26th towards € 48.38 on November 2nd and this provides the following updated graphical representation for progress towards price-targets per distinct layer on November 2nd.

Graph 12 - Progress within a trading range per distinct layer for Total on November 2, 2017

Graph 12 shows there is more upward (!) potential. The dominant directional price movements per layer did not change between October 26th and November 2nd because none of the complex polynomials fully completed.

That makes us curious for how much upward potential is left for Total on November 2nd. When we compare potential gain with potential loss per layer on November 2nd in below graph, we can draw the conclusion there is still 1-3% yield available. But, is it worth the risk?

Graph 13 – Normalized potential loss and normalized potential gain for Total on November 2, 2017

In order to be able to answer the question whether the situation on November 2nd is a good moment for market entry we should look at the Risk/Reward ratio per layer. Below graph immediately provides the answer to our question. Graph 14 clearly shows the risk is not worth the effort given my threshold of 0.5 for the risk/reward ratio.

Graph 14 - – Risk/Reward ratio per distinct layer for Total on November 2, 2017

Company Stock versus Stock Market Index

Investing in company stock may be rewarding when all decision criteria for good investment practices have been met. Prudent investment decisions however should be made in a broader context. It may help to review the status of an associated index. For the stock of Total and Sanofi this would be the EuroStoxx50 index.

In the situation where a stock market index indicates conflicting directional price movements it may be worth to reconsider market entry. Keep in mind it is still possible to have a down day, even when all distinct layers for an individual stock are oriented in the same dominant upward price direction. Apparently, the fluctuation of actual price within the trading range per layer allows for similar fluctuations of the associated index. Sometimes there is a good correlation, but this is not a guarantee. Most important however is to keep risk contained and validation within a broader context may be helpful.

EuroStoxx50 index on October 26th, 2017

Now, let us review how the situation for Total compares with the EuroStoxx50 index on October 26th.

Graph 15 represents progress within the trading range per distinct layer for the EuroStoxx50 index and clearly shows that more potential is available. The key question however, is whether this potential is useful. For an answer we need to look at the dominant directional price movement for each of the distinct layers of the EuroStoxx50 index per October 26th.

Table 4 provides an overview of dominant directional price movement per distinct layer for the EuroStoxx50 index on October 26th and fortunately shows all distinct layers having an upward dominant price direction, similar to what we were looking for when considering an investment in Total. Table 4 also shows limited counter trend risk for layers 5, 6 and 7 in which we are interested due to the short term investment in Total we are looking for. The EuroStoxx50 index apparently also does not have much upward potential for the same layers, but at least there is no obvious reason against our short term investment decision.

All in all, having no conflicting dominant price direction in any of the relevant distinct layers for the EuroStoxx50 index supports a short term investment in Total and may help to achieve the expected yield.

Graph 15 - Progress within a trading range per distinct layer for EuroStoxx50 index on October 26, 2017

Table 4 - Dominant directional price movement for the EuroStoxx50 index on Oct 26, 2017

Conclusions

Dynamic chaos theory research yields accurate and verifiable results for indices, commodities, bonds, company shares and currency pairs.

Investors understanding that solid preparation is a pre-requisite for boosting their performance, build criteria based investment plans and understand how to manage risk.

Dynamic chaos theory research provides

accurate and verifiable price-targets on multiple distinct layers,

detailed multi-layer insight in risk and reward,

detailed potential gain and loss information per distinct layer

Dynamic chaos theory research enables investors to improve risk management, implement good investment practices and make criteria based decisions.

Research based on dynamic chaos theory mathematics enables investors to validate their investment decisions in a broader context, e.g. by comparing similar decision making criteria for an associated index.

Next article

In the next article I plan to discuss a helicopter view. When comparing components of an index with the index itself, we may be able to identify potential conflicts and draw conclusions in a broader context. Such comparison helped us in this article to understand whether a short term investment in Total on October 26th was supported by its associated EuroStoxx50 index.

I plan to publish my next article based on this ‘broader context’ principle. The reasoning however will be opposite, looking from a helicopter down. For that purpose, I have created a few mystery graphs at the end of this publication. Similar to the reasoning for Sanofi and Total in this article, I now leave it up to you to make up your mind. My next publication will provide further details.

Mystery graphs

Graph 16 - Progress within a trading range per distinct layer

Table 5 - Dominant directional price movement

Graph 17 - Normalized potential loss and normalized potential gain

