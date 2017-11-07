The Stumbling Blocks Of Celgene-Dependent Acceleron And Why You Should Hedge Your Bets

It is expected Acceleron will present not so convincing data about the single dose vs placebo in transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia study at ASH with a TP $27 by the end of 2017.

There is a lack of commitment from the management in fulfilling their strategy and vision.

Acceleron has a history of discontinued partnerships and programs with a clear lack of communication regarding the status of some programs that were in pipeline.

Luspatercept is the lead product candidate and being developed in a strategic global partnership with Celgene Corporation.

Acceleron focuses on therapies affecting the key natural regulators of cellular growth and repair, particularly the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta (TGF-beta), protein superfamily.

Introduction

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN), formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat cancer and rare diseases.

Acceleron focuses on therapies affecting the key natural regulators of cellular growth and repair, particularly the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta (TGF-beta), protein superfamily. XLRN has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG), Alkermes, and Adimab.

Acceleron’s pipeline of drugs include Luspatercept (ACE-536) for the treatment of anemia in beta-thalassemia, myelofibrosis, and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Sotatercept (ACE-011) for pulmonary arterial hypertension ((NYSE:PAH)) and other lung diseases; ACE-083 for treatment of the muscle impairment due to Charcot-Marie-Tooth ((NYSEMKT:CMT)) disease and facioscapulohumeral (FSH) muscular dystrophy; ACE-2494 for Neuromuscular Disease; and ACE-1334 for Pulmonary Disease.

Among its offerings, Acceleron has three internally discovered therapeutic candidates that are in clinical trials, Luspatercept, Sotatercept, and ACE-083.

Note: Acceleron has discontinued the development of Dalantercept (ACE-041). It was intended for the treatment of advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) in combination with Pfizer’s Inlyta (axitinib).

#1 Luspatercept (ACE-536)

Luspatercept is the lead product candidate of XLRN. It is being developed in a strategic global partnership with Celgene Corporation. Luspatercept is intended for the treatment of patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases like beta (β)-thalassemia, myelofibrosis, and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Luspatercept is a modified activin receptor type IIB (ActRIIB) fusion protein that acts as a ligand trap for GDF11 and other TGF-β family ligands to suppress Smad2/3 signaling. The therapy is designed to promote the production of healthy red blood cells by targeting and regulating specific TGF-beta proteins in late-stage red blood cell differentiation and maturation. It can potentially reduce or eliminate the need for frequent and lifelong blood transfusions in patients.

In preclinical and Phase 1/2 studies, luspatercept has been observed to promote late-stage RBC maturation and it increased hemoglobin levels in MDS. Luspatercept has shown to increase hemoglobin (Hb) levels and create reductions in transfusion burden in clinical studies in case of β-thalassemia.

There are currently multiple Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials in MDS and beta-thalassemia, and one Phase 2 trial in myelofibrosis. [Ref]

BELIEVE phase 3 trial in β-thalassemia patients who are transfusion dependent.

MEDALIST phase 3 trial in patients with lower-risk, ring sideroblast-positive MDS.

The top-line results from MEDALIST and BELIEVE Phase 3 trials are expected in mid-2018.

BEYOND Phase 2 trial in non-transfusion-dependent (NTD) beta-thalassemia patients. This is expected to be initiated by YE 2017.

Phase 2 trial in myelofibrosis. The enrollment of the first myelofibrosis patient in Phase 2 is expected by YE 2017.

COMMANDS trial in erythropoiesis-stimulating agent ESA-naive, lower risk MDS for evaluating luspatercept versus ESA treatment. This will include patients regardless of ring sideroblast (RS) status. The COMMANDS Phase 3 trial in first-line, lower-risk MDS is expected to be initiated in early 2018.

#2 Sotatercept (ACE-011)

Initially, sotatercept was being developed in collaboration with Celgene for the treatment of hematological indications, including anemia. Sotatercept failed to pass muster in trials for anemia from end-stage renal disease for patients on hemodialysis. XLRN amended and restated the original Sotatercept development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Celgene done on February 20, 2008, in September. [Ref]

According to the new amendment, Acceleron has the right to fund and conduct all research and development activities for sotatercept in the pulmonary hypertension field. Acceleron would be responsible for worldwide commercialization and Celgene would be eligible to receive royalties on global net sales in that field.

Sotatercept is intended as a disease-modifying therapy by XLRN for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). This is a rare, progressive and life-threatening blood vessel disorder.

A Phase 2 trial of sotatercept (ACE-011) in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is expected to be initiated. [Ref]

#3 ACE-083

ACE-083 is XLRN’s key product candidate in the neuromuscular therapeutic program. It is intended for diseases of focal muscle loss such as muscular dystrophies, with a first indication in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

ACE-083 works by binding to and inhibiting select proteins in the TGF-beta protein superfamily that decrease muscle growth, like activins and myostatin ((GDF8)). This Myostatin + approach of engaging multiple TGF-beta targets is expected to increase muscle mass and strength in targeted muscles (muscles where the drug is administered).

There are currently two Phase II studies in FSHD and Charcot-Marie-Tooth ((CMT)) disease [Ref]

Report Phase 2 FSHD Part 1 dose-cohort 1 results in late 2017

Report Phase 2 FSHD Part 1 results from all dose-escalation cohorts in 2018

Report Phase 2 CMT Part 1 results from all dose-escalation cohorts by YE 2018

#4 ACE-2494

ACE-2494 is a therapeutic candidate generated from Acceleron’s IntelliTrap™ drug discovery platform and is also a part of XLRN’s neuromuscular franchise. ACE-2494 is a systemic muscle therapeutic and the first clinical candidate to emerge from this platform.

ACE-2494 works in a similar way to ACE-083 and utilize the Company's "Myostatin+" approach to increase muscle strength and function by inhibiting multiple ligands of the TGF-beta superfamily. However, unlike ACE-083, ACE-2494 is administered systemically in order to maximize muscle growth and strength.

Company to initiate Phase 1 clinical trial for ACE-2494 in late 2017. [Ref, Ref]

The phase 2 diseases of interest for ACE-2494 are Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), Facioscapulohumeral Dystrophy (FSHD), and Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

#5 ACE-1334

ACE-1334 is a selective TGF-β agonist for the treatment of disorders with a fibrotic component. It targets TGF-beta protein superfamily, for the potential treatment of pulmonary diseases.

Acceleron has a 52-Week price Range of $23.07-$41.69 with an average volume of 376,967 shares and a market cap of $1.63B. Its EPS is (2.49). As of December 31, 2016, Acceleron’s cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $234.4 million as per 10-k report.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. XLRN currently has 15.55% (3.65 Mil) Short Percentage of Float.

As of October 13th, there was a growth of short interest of 29.3% from the September. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,662 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

The stock has a major support at $28.84 and resistance at $38.76.

The Q3 2017 Acceleron Pharma Inc. Earnings Call is scheduled for 8:00AM EST on Nov 7, 2017 [Ref]. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.55 [Ref]. On November 7, XLRN reported a Q3 EPS of $-0.65 with EBIT of $25M falling short of forecast [ref].

Public Offering Of Common Stock



On September 19, Acceleron announced underwritten public offering of 5.4 million shares of common stock at a price to public of $37 per share. This translates to a total of $215.8 million.

Upcoming Catalysts



At the 59th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in Atlanta, Georgia on December 9-12, 2017, XLRN will present two abstracts [Ref]

This will include efficacy, duration of response, and long-term safety results from the ongoing Phase 2 studies with luspatercept in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and sotatercept in myelofibrosis (MF). The presentation is expected to include updated information beyond that included in the abstracts available online on the ASH conference website.

There are many upcoming milestones for the stock in near future. Below is a summary.

The stock has a potential to increase if there is a clear positive result in the pivotal 2H18 Phase 3 results from Celgene-partnered Luspatercept in MDS and beta-thalassemia, and from a Phase 2 study of ACE-083.

However, there are quite a lot of headwinds for the stock that offsets these positives. These can potentially propel the stock price to lower levels.

Risk Factors



There are numerous risks associated with Acceleron that can result in the decline of the stock price.

#1 Delays in Primary Outcome and Starting Dates

Clinical trials are clearly affected by delays in primary outcome and starting dates. In the case of XLRN, delays are happening in the case of Luspatercept (delay in recruiting for non-transfusion dependent beta-thalassemia), ACE-083 (delay in reporting the FSHD Phase 2 results for all dose-escalation cohorts in Part 1 and CMT Phase 2 results from all dose-escalation cohorts in Part 1), ACE-2494 (delay in initiating Phase 1 healthy volunteer study), as well as Sotatercept (delay in initiating Phase 2 trial).

Luspatercept: The BEYOND Phase 2 trial in non-transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia is expected to be initiated by YE 2017. So far, there nothing has been filed, neither is it active.

The BEYOND Phase 2 trial in non-transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia is expected to be initiated by YE 2017. So far, there nothing has been filed, neither is it active. ACE-083: FSHD Phase 2 results for all dose-escalation cohorts in Part 1 was planned to be reported in 2018. The estimated Primary Completion Date is now January 2019 [Ref]

FSHD Phase 2 results for all dose-escalation cohorts in Part 1 was planned to be reported in 2018. The estimated Primary Completion Date is now January 2019 [Ref] ACE-083: CMT Phase 2 results from all dose-escalation cohorts in Part 1 was planned to be reported by YE 2018. The estimated Primary Completion Date is now July 2019 [Ref]

CMT Phase 2 results from all dose-escalation cohorts in Part 1 was planned to be reported by YE 2018. The estimated Primary Completion Date is now July 2019 [Ref] ACE-2494: Initiation of Phase 1 healthy volunteer study that targets myostatin (GDF8) was expected to happen by 2017. So far, it is not yet started or at least filed.

Initiation of Phase 1 healthy volunteer study that targets myostatin (GDF8) was expected to happen by 2017. So far, it is not yet started or at least filed. Sotatercept: Phase 2 trial of sotatercept (ACE-011) in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) was expected to be initiated in 1H 2018. So far, it is not yet started or at least filed.

Such delays are potential red flags, as this indicates the lack of serious focus and solid leadership in XLRN. Moreover, such delays can cause XLRN to lose out to its competing drugs if they advance quicker by sticking to their scheduled timelines.

#2 Delayed Programs and Partnerships



XLRN has a history of discontinued partnerships and programs. There is also a clear lack of communication regarding the status of some programs that were in pipeline.

ACE-031: This was a failed program that targeted myostatin and was developed by XLRN in collaboration with Shire plc (NASDAQ: SHPG). The failure of ACE-031 also resulted in the conclusion of the collaboration between the two companies. [Ref]

Phase 2 clinical trials of ACE-031 were halted because some participants experienced minor nosebleeds, gum bleeds and/or dilation of blood vessels in the skin. Ironically, XLRN is now targeting GDF-8 again with two new compounds ACE-083 and ACE-2494.

ACE-2798 and ACE-2395: There is currently no news about the status of XLRN’s ACE-2798 and ACE-2395 reported in 2015 [Ref]

Dalantercept: It was designed to treat cancers by inhibiting blood vessel formation, targeting signaling through the ALK1 receptor and discontinued based on the lack of efficacy. After the failure of its DART mid-stage kidney cancer trial, Dalantercept was discontinued. As per Phase 2 data released June 12, 2017, its primary endpoint was not met. Patients treated with dalantercept had a median PFS of 8.1 months, compared to 7.0 months in the control arm, a result that did not reach statistical significance. [Ref]

It was designed to treat cancers by inhibiting blood vessel formation, targeting signaling through the ALK1 receptor and discontinued based on the lack of efficacy. After the failure of its DART mid-stage kidney cancer trial, Dalantercept was discontinued. As per Phase 2 data released June 12, 2017, its primary endpoint was not met. Patients treated with dalantercept had a median PFS of 8.1 months, compared to 7.0 months in the control arm, a result that did not reach statistical significance. [Ref] ACE-1334: This is still in discovery and no further news or updates are provided.

This is still in discovery and no further news or updates are provided. ACE-1332: This is a selective TGF-beta antagonist, for treatment of disorders with a fibrotic component still in discovery since 2015, and additional molecules from its IntelliTrap platform for undisclosed therapeutic areas.

ACE-1332 bound and inhibited TGFbeta1 and beta3 signaling, showed prevention of fibrosis in bone marrow and spleen, and no effects were observed on complete blood count parameters in animal models of fibrosis. [Ref]

Last data have been reported in abstract in 2016 at the 21st Congress of the European Hematology Association. Preclinical data were presented for ACE-1332. No further news has been reported since then.

Discontinued Alkermes and Medifusion technology : In December 2009, Alkermes licensed from Acceleron Pharma worldwide rights to Acceleron's proprietary, long-acting Fc fusion platform, Medifusion technology, which it would apply first to its ALKS-6931 program. In October 2011, Alkermes discontinued development of the compounds investigated under the license agreement. By December 2011, Acceleron had received a payment for research services from Alkermes.

: In December 2009, Alkermes licensed from Acceleron Pharma worldwide rights to Acceleron's proprietary, long-acting Fc fusion platform, Medifusion technology, which it would apply first to its ALKS-6931 program. In October 2011, Alkermes discontinued development of the compounds investigated under the license agreement. By December 2011, Acceleron had received a payment for research services from Alkermes. Stagnant partnership with Adimab: In January 2015, Adimab signed a discovery collaboration agreements with Acceleron Pharm for the discovery and optimization of monoclonal or bispecific antibodies against multiple targets [Ref]. Acceleron funded the research at Adimab and had the option to exclusively license antibodies generated during the collaboration. In addition, Adimab is eligible to receive license fees, clinical milestones, and royalties on therapeutic product sales [Ref]. In early 2016, Adimab announced that it has achieved technical milestones with Acceleron Pharmaceuticals but since then there has not been any further development.

#3 Adverse Effects in Current Drugs



In the PACE-MDS base and extension study, three treatment-related grade 3 adverse events occurred in one patient each: myalgia (one [2%]), increased blast cell count (one [2%]), and general physical health deterioration (one [2%]). Two of these treatment-related grade 3 adverse events were reversible. [Ref] Other side effects in MDS patients include diarrhea, fatigue, headache, hypertension, arthralgia, bone pain, injection site erythema, myalgia and peripheral edema [Ref]

In patients with beta-thalassemia, grade 3 adverse events were bone pain, asthenia, and headache, and other adverse events included myalgia, arthralgia, musculoskeletal pain and injection-site pain [Ref]

#4 Unfulfilled Job Openings

XLRN is currently having a lot of unfulfilled positions. XLRN has open positions for a number of executives in business development, commercial, and manufacturing [Ref]. Among them, a prominent one is a post for Vice President Business Development.

According to the job description “…identifying, evaluating, and recommending external programs, assets, and companies for potential partnership and/or acquisition by Acceleron”, this is potentially for in-licensing activity. Though Habib Dable, CEO, has not specified the exact role of business development in the company in last quarterly report [Ref], suggesting in the long term to create potential partnership and market products in EU. At any rate, the strategic directions seem dubious so far.

As per the 10k report of XLRN, “We currently do not have any sales or marketing capabilities or experience. We will establish the required capabilities”. Yet, the post of Chief Commercial Officer, VP Manufacturing, and VP Pharmacovigilance still remain vacant till now. This shows a lack of commitment from the management in fulfilling their strategy and vision.

Interestingly, the key inventor of the IntelliTrap drug discovery platform targeting the TGF-beta superfamily was protein Scientist, Dr. Asya Grinberg. She joined Dragonfly in April 2017, where she leads a multidisciplinary team in cell biology and protein chemistry. As Dragonfly's Head of Biologics, Dr. Grinberg leads its protein engineering, purification, characterization and structural biology team. This is considered as yet another red flag.

#5 Financials

When analyzing the financials, there are quite a few nagging aspects.

Missed targets: XLRN missed Q1 and Q2 EPS by $0.14 and $0.12. Q4 2016 beat the forecast by $0.04. The Projected EPS for the quarter Q4 017 is expected to be even worse due to the public offering of 5,405,406 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $37.00 per share for gross proceeds of $200.0 million.

XLRN missed Q1 and Q2 EPS by $0.14 and $0.12. Q4 2016 beat the forecast by $0.04. The Projected EPS for the quarter Q4 017 is expected to be even worse due to the public offering of 5,405,406 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $37.00 per share for gross proceeds of $200.0 million. Decreasing stakes by major shareholders: In recent months, three of the major shareholders after Celgene; Fidelity Management and Research Company, Fidelity Select Biotechnology Portfolio, and T.Rowe Price New Horizons Fund, , have reduced the percent of shares of XLRN held by them.

In recent months, three of the major shareholders after Celgene; Fidelity Management and Research Company, Fidelity Select Biotechnology Portfolio, and T.Rowe Price New Horizons Fund, , have reduced the percent of shares of XLRN held by them. Other figures: The revenue and net income growth of XLRN compared to the prior year is lower than expected, with rates of 30.51% for EPS, and -4.38% for Sales. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 724.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.67%. The insider holding is just 1.45% instead of the minimum 10%. XLRN's free cash flow of $-1.54 per share is also a worrisome prospect [Ref]

The revenue and net income growth of XLRN compared to the prior year is lower than expected, with rates of 30.51% for EPS, and -4.38% for Sales. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 724.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.67%. The insider holding is just 1.45% instead of the minimum 10%. XLRN's free cash flow of $-1.54 per share is also a worrisome prospect [Ref] Effect of Offering: Acceleron needed to raise $100 million in 2019 for smooth execution of its drug development. But the $200+ million proceeds from offering have negated that and has resulted in a higher anticipation for the stock. Analysts expect a continuous decrease in EBITDA, operating and net margin due to this offering. For all that, XLRN would need to secure new partnerships without Celgene and a new flow of cash to fund its R&D and clinical developments.

Acceleron needed to raise $100 million in 2019 for smooth execution of its drug development. But the $200+ million proceeds from offering have negated that and has resulted in a higher anticipation for the stock. Analysts expect a continuous decrease in EBITDA, operating and net margin due to this offering. For all that, XLRN would need to secure new partnerships without Celgene and a new flow of cash to fund its R&D and clinical developments. Dependence on revenue from luspatercept: The current price of XLRN already accounts for the launch of first drug luspatercept in 2019 and providing revenue from 2020.

The current price of XLRN already accounts for the launch of first drug luspatercept in 2019 and providing revenue from 2020. Investment Analytics: According to prominent investment analytics, XLRN’s business rating is low. This is due to poor asset conversion, excessive capitalization, and average revenue stream. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s management is rated as inefficient in general and the company is rated as high risk.

#6 Skewed Celgene-XLRN Partnership

The deck seems to be stacked in favor of Celgene at the first glance itself. Celgene has a lower risk but higher reward set-up as per agreement.

Celgene to co-develop Acceleron's ACE-011 (sotatercept) for osteoporosis, anemia and end-stage renal disease worldwide. The companies have agreed to each pay a share of development expenses, and Acceleron would also receive up to $510 million (clinical milestones of up to $88.0 million, regulatory milestones of up to $272.0 million, and commercial milestones of up to $150.0 million) milestone payments.

The Projected financing at signing is $1.908B while what is paid to date is $131.80M (last payment in Sept 2013).

The recent deal amendment (not seeking osteoporosis, anemia, and end-stage renal disease target disease market anymore but a switch to PAH) has only made room for luspatercept avoiding a possible cannibalization in the anemia market.

Following are the forecasted revenue by Celgene for Luspatercept if approved:

As per Celgene agreement:

XLRN may receive up to an additional $545.0 million of potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments and, if these therapeutic candidates are commercialized, it will receive a royalty on net sales in the low-to-mid 20% range.

XLRN is obligated to copromote sotatercept, luspatercept, and future products, in each case if approved, under both agreements in North America, and Celgene will pay all costs related thereto. XLRN will receive tiered royalties in the low-to-mid 20% range on net sales of sotatercept and luspatercept.

XLRN will co-promote luspatercept and sotatercept, if approved, in North America for which commercialization costs will be entirely funded by Celgene.

XLRN is eligible to receive future development, regulatory and commercial milestones of up to $185.0 million for the luspatercept program.

20% royalties for Celgene translates to

luspatercept (anemia) MDS, b-thalassemia, 2x Ph3 studies $185M 20% 2019 ($55.60M) = $11M 20% 2020 ($158.92M) = $31M 20% 2021 ($269.83M) = $53M 20% 2022 ($468M) = $93M 20% 2023 ($614M) = $122M

There is also a possibility that Celgene would look to acquire Acceleron in case any of XLRN’s drugs prove to be successful.

#7 Presence of Similar Drugs From Competitors

Although a significant threat is the market for both MDS and beta-thalassemia is generally small, there are still competitors. [Ref]

Sostatercept if approved will have to compete with the use of ESAs and granulocyte colony stimulating factor agents (G-CSF), revlimid.

In the case of Luspatercept for MDS, there is potential competition from

Erythropoiesis stimulating agent (ESA), Aranesp from Amgen which is already approved in Japan for this indication

ESA Eprex from Janssen Pharmaceuticals which is currently being studied in Phase 3 clinical trials in Europe for treatment of anemia in patients with lower risk MDS.

Red blood cell transfusion and iron chelation therapy, including Exjade and Jadenu, which is used to treat anemia and iron overload in patients with MDS.

Immunomodulators, including Celgene's approved product, Revlimid (lenalidomide), for the treatment of anemia of certain MDS patients.

Eli Lilly and Company’s TGF-beta receptor I kinase inhibitor, LY2157299, which is in a Phase 2 study in lower risk MDS patients with anemia.

The oral form of the hypomethylating agent azacitidine, known as CC-486, developed by Celgene to treat patients with transfusion-dependent anemia and thrombocytopenia due to lower risk MDS. This is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials in the United States and Europe

An anti-cancer therapy being developed by Onconova to treat patients with MDS

A telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, being studied by Geron and Janssen in a Phase 2/3 study in lower risk MDS patients

A CD95 ligand inhibitor, APG101, is being studied by Apogenix in a Phase 1 study in transfusion dependent, lower risk MDS patients.

In the case of Luspatercept for beta-thalassemia, the competitions are from

Red blood cell transfusions and iron chelation therapy, such as Novartis's oral iron chelating agents, Exjade and Jadenu™.

Fetal hemoglobin stimulating agents, such as hydroxyurea, which are primarily used to treat patients with anemia from sickle cell disease, are sometimes used to treat patients with beta-thalassemia.

For ACE-083 in FSHD, the potential competitors are

Resolaris (ATYR1940) from aTyr Pharma, which is an investigational protein in Phase 1b/2 studies to treat adult patients with FSHD.

Bimagrumab (BYM338) from Novartis, a monoclonal antibody targeting the activin receptor type IIB (ActRIIB), in various Phase 2 clinical trials to treat pathological muscle loss and weakness.

REGN1033 (SAR391786) from Regeneron, a myostatin monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of sarcopenia.

PF-06252616 from Pfizer, a myostatin antibody, in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Pfizer is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical study for it.

Follistatin (FS344) from Nationwide Children's Hospital, in collaboration with The Myositis Association. A Phase 1 clinical trial of a gene therapy delivery of to muscle in patients with Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD) and sporadic inclusion body myositis (sIBM) is now being conducted.

#8 Cost of Breach of Agreement With Salk

The science behind the development of the first two leading compounds, sotatercept and luspatercept, has been originally licensed from Salk Institute. Salk sued XLRN for breach of agreement in 2012. In the three months ended June 30, 2014, XLRN recorded $5.0 million as a condition of a settlement with the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. [Ref]

XLRN has also agreed to pay Salk 6% of future development milestone payments received under the agreement with Celgene relating to luspatercept. Meanwhile, the royalty percentage on net sales of luspatercept still remain at 1% as provided in the ActRIIB Agreement with Salk, and will be payable until June 2022. [Ref]

If Salk sues yet again, it may prove to be quite expensive for XLRN.

#9 Non-Supportive Science



The redundancy of TGF-beta ligands reflects a weak activity in proof of biology studies using pan-inhibitors of TGF-beta signaling, a clear example shown by Fresolimumab (Sanofi-Aventis-Genzyme) discontinued in Phase 2 for lack of efficacy (ref). Reports suggest targeting TGF-beta 1 only is not sufficient in cancer but focus on sequential or combinatorial treatments containing anti-TGF-beta1 drugs + ionized irradiation/chemotherapy (ref).

Summary

The future growth trajectory of XLRN relies heavily on luspatercept. The failure of Dalantercept has now intensified the focus and pressure on Acceleron’s Celgene-partnered luspatercept. Sotatercept and/or luspatercept may fail in the clinic or to gain regulatory approval. This would result in Acceleron having very little revenue through 2021 and the prices of XLRN would undergo a massive correction.

There is an increasing number of drugs of XLRN that are either lost in translation, deprioritized, delayed or discontinued in discovery. This is a worrying trend indeed.

The sudden discontinuation of partnerships has been happening with XLRN. The major shareholder, Celgene Corporation, owns 13.89% of the company. The Celgene partnership may falter. As attention shifts to the only top leading compound and the collaboration with CELG, the disappointing Q3 report from the latter can possibly shake further financial collaboration.

XLRN needs to decrease the dependence on Celgene due to potentially divergent interests and resource allocation and seek to secure new partnerships for long-term profit. It also needs a new flow of cash to fund its R&D and clinical developments. All these are neither being implemented nor planned currently.

The yet-unfulfilled pivotal management roles of XLRN is posing serious questions about the overall management capability and efficiency of the company.

Agreement breach with Salk has been settled for now. This may still be far from over especially if XLRN gains profits in future and Salk wishes to have a piece of that pie.

The strategy of targeting TGFb1 only may not be sufficient in cancer as per reports. This would be a setback for XLRN if proven.

There is now an increasing number of competing drugs that are currently in clinical trials. If XLRN doesn’t stick to its planned schedules, these competitors may get an upper hand or approval before XLRN, leading to the loss of first-mover advantage, and billions in revenue.

Acceleron may require additional capital or could face future unforeseen litigation. This is not being planned.

Upcoming catalysts are AHA in mid-November, ASH in December in MDS, beta-thalassemia and sotatercept data in myelofibrosis as well as initial data from the first cohort of FSHD patients treated with ACE-083 by YE17. Should any of them be negative, there could be a decline in the price of XLRN. It is expected XLRN will present not so convincing data about the single dose vs. placebo in transfusion dependent beta-Thalassemia study at ASH in December.

The current stock price is $37.04. A possible 30% correction is anticipated, with a target price of $27 by the end of 2017.

