Will Retail Sales Continue Upward, Or Is This Temporary?

I wanted to take a good hard look at the consumer. The most recent income data suggested that the consumer was in very good shape; on Friday, personal spending numbers came in 1% month-over-month. I am not so that type of growth will be sustained. Instead of month-over-month changes, I always start with Personal Incomes and look towards the year-over-year rate of change, and the trend of that. From there, I compare Personal Expenditures. The two economic pieces go hand-in-hand; Americans spend their incomes. Given that, despite the large increase last week in Personal Spending on a month-over-month basis, the consumer is not necessarily in the best of shape when you look at the bigger picture. In fact, it might be just the opposite:

The recent rise in incomes, on the month-over-month basis, 0.4%, is thought to be a strong number. I disagree; another example that you cannot just look at month-over-month changes and get a strong grasp of the economy.

Personal Incomes and Expenditures Are Muted

As I said, given the large increase in personal spending last month, someone could be misled to assume that the consumer was firing on all cylinders. But, a lot of the spending incorporated into month-over-month data was brought on because of hurricane recovery efforts: Americans in these two regions, Florida and Houston, were forced to spend money.

Here is the comparison of Incomes to Expenditures:

Keep in mind the month-over-month change in incomes and expenditures shown above. The monthly changes would have someone believe that the consumer, via their incomes and expenditures were hitting on all cylinders. This is why I eschew the month changes and look at the pace of growth annually. This story is quite different.

Consumer Debt is rising, but still well below average

Consumers have done a very good job of "deleveraging" their own debts since the 2008 financial crisis. Debt levels, as a percentage of disposable income, are still well below average levels when you look back to 1990:

But, interest rates are on the rise and so are delinquency rates. As the above chart, debt levels on a percentage basis of incomes moves higher, so will the delinquency rates. The combination of the two, increased debts and increased interest rates are pushing up the delinquency rate:

But, these levels are still very manageable. On the first chart, above, there is not much room between the current level of 5.5% and the average of 5.75%. One or two more increases in interest rates and the ratio will start to move higher as debt levels increase from higher interest levels.

But, the consumer savings rate is where I see the real issues.

Consumers are dipping into savings

Consumers are dipping into their savings. Any spending that happened in the wake of the hurricanes may very well have started with what was remaining in bank accounts.

Recent data shows that the consumer, more and more, is dipping in and saving less. Americans have long been individuals who have not saved much. But, if the percent of debt:income ratio moves higher, and the savings rate moves lower, then delinquency rates will begin to rise more.

To give a perspective of how precarious this may be, here is some data to chew on: 57% of Americans have less than $1,000.00 in their bank account. Another 39% have zero. Given those numbers, if Americans in certain parts of the country were forced to spend what they had as a result of the hurricanes, these individuals are now in a very precarious financial situation.

The above chart is telling in one simple way: Just before the two recessions, the consumer's savings rates were dragging towards the bottom just as the recession started. Then, the savings rates went higher, post-recession. After that, the savings rate moved back upwards.

I don't use the savings rate as a hard indicator but incorporate the data to see what the overall picture of the consumer looks like. The data has most recently dropped significantly lower. This does look poor, but I do not use this indicator as a way of signaling how to take action. Still, it is important. And, given the data, I refer back to that statistic often.

And, yet, consumer confidence is very high

This is something that I actually do not quite understand. Consumer Confidence, this, via the University of Michigan, is at very high levels.

Typically, incomes and confidence go hand-in-hand. I have brought this up before that there may be some sort of Trump-Bump in the confidence data. The strong rise in Consumer Confidence this past month came from perceived income increases. But, as the chart above shows, confidence is very high. There may still be a great deal of hope that the Republicans are going to deliver something impressive with stimulus.

I have been perplexed by the confidence numbers for about a year now. The numbers should be in the 70s considering the pace of growth in incomes. But, this may be my fault in keeping a narrow, linear concept with confidence and incomes. Confidence does have the ability to lead, not follow, expenditures. But, when you look at savings, how can a consumer lead if their incomes are not keeping up? They can't.

The overall state of the consumer and future retail sales

I give the consumer a solid: meh. The rate of growth of incomes is not increasing while at the same time the savings rate is declining. Also, debt levels are on the rise and so are delinquencies. The combination, when looked at considering all four areas shows a consumer that does not have much to be too confident with. Yet, there is confidence in the economy.

Still, without the income increases, retail sales are likely to meander lower. This is the general theme of this overall economy. The economy is increasing. But, it is neither slow and sluggish, nor blistering. It is also not close to "Goldilocks" status. It is just expanding. The rate of growth is below average along with income increases.

Right now, retail sales are just above 3.25% year-over-year growth. I am expecting that this number will drop below the 3.00% and ultimately grow at about 2.25%.

This will affect retail sales companies, as well. An analysis would have to address each company individually, beyond the scope of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.