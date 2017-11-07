Valero Becoming A Free Cash Flow Machine

Intro

Valero Energy (VLO) is a leading independent oil refiner in the United States which has recently experienced significant appreciation in its stock price. My goal with this article is to show how Valero has managed to become a free cash flow producing machine through the analysis of a few ratios. I believe a large part of the company's recent performance can be attributed to its stellar rise in FCF which also will have a positive effect on the future stock price. Hopefully these ratios are able to help you with the decision on whether to invest in the company by showing how well Valero has been able to grow its FCF as well as to show how it's still tremendously undervalued. Here are my findings:

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is how much cash a company has left after covering its capital expenditures. With this extra cash, a company can pay down debt, acquire other businesses, pay dividends, and do pretty much anything else that will help increase shareholder value. Therefore, when looking at FCF for a company, I look for a positive value as well as a number that is increasing over time. This scenario would mean the company could provide me additional value in the future because it is capable of expanding its business and paying out more dividends to shareholders.

Looking at Valero's free cash flow over the past year, an overall rise can be seen. According to the balance sheet, Valero's operating cash flow has remained pretty constant. However, its capital expenditures have decreased quite a bit. This leads to the production of more free cash flow for the company because it is able to spend less to run the every day operations of the business, leaving them with excess cash. If Valero is able to maintain this growth in their FCF, I expect them to keep increasing their dividend (which currently stands at 3.6%) as well as continuing to buy back their stock, each of which return value back to the shareholder.

A risk to be considered for the free cash flow of Valero is rising oil prices. As an oil refinery, Valero benefits from low oil prices because it allows the company to purchase this oil cheap and convert it into other petroleum products and sell for a profit. So, a dramatic increase in oil prices would potentially eat away at Valero's profit, translating into a reduction in cash from operations. Unless Valero was able to maintain their downward trend of capital expenditures, free cash flow would decrease as well.

Price to Free Cash Flow Ratio

By dividing the market cap of a company by its free cash flow, we get a final ratio known as Price to Free Cash Flow. A high value indicates that the company's share price is expensive relative to the amount of free cash flow it is able to produce. A low number means that the company may be undervalued because it is trading at a low multiple relative to the amount of free cash flow it generates.

The graph above shows that Valero's Price to Free Cash Flow Ratio has greatly decreased since the beginning of the year, suggesting that it is undervalued relative to the free cash flow the business has available. Even though Valero's stock price has increased drastically over the last three months, this metric still concludes that the stock remains a good value play. If this ratio continues to decrease, expect many investors to recognize the cash producing ability of Valero and its reputation of rewarding shareholders, coinciding with a further increase in the price of the stock. A factor that will cause Valero a continued decline in this ratio is the further growth of its FCF. As seen in the first graph, Valero has managed to gain a solid increase in FCF over the past year. If this continues, the Price to Free Cash Flow Ratio will continue to drop, which will cause an inevitable pop in the stock price due to it being so undervalued relative to the amount of FCF it is able to generate.

Free Cash Flow to Debt

Another important ratio that involves free cash flow is Free Cash Flow to Debt, which is found by dividing the company's free cash flow by its debt for the year. Since one of the ways that free cash flow can be used is to pay off debt, an increasing ratio here is better because that means the company could cover its debt with less of a percentage of its current free cash flow. On the other side of things, a decreasing ratio would mean that the company's debt are increasing more relative to its free cash flow, causing the company to not be able to use its FCF toward expansionary ventures as much as it could.

Valero shows a nice increase in this ratio, meaning that as the year progresses, the company is generating more free cash relative to its debt. In other words, they are becoming more and more capable of paying off its debt with their free cash flow. This should be an intriguing revelation to investors since the ratio is more or less saying that the amount the company is able to give back to shareholders (in the form of dividends or stock buybacks) is increasing.

A continued ascent of this ratio could signal not only dividend safety for shareholders, but also future dividend increases for shareholders as well. That being said, Valero is not necessarily going to spend the majority of its remaining free cash flow on distributing dividends. Another possibility is that it could acquire smaller businesses or purchase additional assets. Nevertheless, this is still adding value to the company, which in turn also is giving value to its investors.

Free Cash Flow to Equity

Free Cash Flow to Equity determines how much cash can be distributed back to the shareholders of a company after necessary debts and expenses paid. An increasing number is optimal because that shows that the business' ability to pay increased dividends is rising as well.

When looking at this ratio, you should also compare it to the total dividends the company pays out. If the total dividend payout is higher than the free cash flow to equity, that means the company isn't generating enough free cash flow to cover its dividend payments. That would mean to maintain the current dividend payout, the company would have to undertake more debt to gain the money needed for distributing the remaining dividends.

Valero passes these tests with ease, as its total annual dividend payout has remained well below its free cash flow to equity. Another interpretation of this is that Valero has room to raise the dividend without even needing to undergo some sort of financing to pay the rest of the dividend. Some may point out that Valero's free cash flow to equity has decreased substantially in the last two years. However, referring back to the first graph of the article showing free cash flow growth over the last year, it seems like Valero is back on an upward trend in growth of its free cash flow. This growth in free cash flow will translate into an increase in the difference between free cash flow to equity and total dividend payout, resulting in an even greater ability to continue to pay and increase dividends.

Bottom Line

Overall, Valero's free cash flow growth and efficiency is pretty impressive. Along with being undervalued relative to the amount of free cash flow it produces, Valero's free cash flow is making it more capable of paying off debts and securing the safety of the dividend as well. All of these should be attractive to investors as it indicates Valero is still managing to grow without having to worry about its debt burdening them.

A significant rise in oil prices will possibly bite into Valero's profit margins. However, the dividend situation, as represented by the free cash flow to equity ratio, should reassure investors that Valero is still a safe stock to invest in. As I say in all my articles, financial ratios alone are not predictors of future success of a company. That being said, they can provide important perspectives and give you an idea of the path that a company is going on. In the case with Valero, its FCF ratios suggest that the stock can make a continued run along with being able to raise the dividend without problems in the future.