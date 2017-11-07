What A Jaguar-QNX Contract Really Means For BlackBerry

And because markets are forward-looking mechanisms, such a deal will be a floor under BlackBerry's stock price.

However it does mean BlackBerry has the goods to be a player in the automotive space.

Assuming BlackBerry's QNX closes a deal with Jaguar, it will not mean much in revenue for now.

The WSJ reported BlackBerry (BB) is in advanced talks with Tata Motors Ltd.'s (TTM) Jaguar Land-Rover division to provide the car maker with BB's QNX portfolio suite of tools for the automotive industry.

First of all let me say two things about the trends in the automotive industry, because everyone seems to focus on autonomous driving. The two most import trends in the automotive are "autonomous driving" and the "connected car."

Autonomous driving has more to do with the electronic components of the car. These 100 or so components are organized in such a way so as to be controlled by domain controllers.

Insofar QNX, it is more the OS that will support all these devices and provide the security than anything else. Yes, BB also is researching autonomous driving technology, but it's one of the last players in the space, and I doubt very much that BB will ever sell this technology to anyone.

Companies like Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) with the Waymo division are far ahead of BB and most other companies in this regard. Also, I do not think that we will ever have pure autonomous driving cars. And even if we do, they are at least one generation away. So it's something that I think the market is not encompassing in stock prices at the moment.

On the other hand, the connected car is where BB wants to be. The connected car has more to do with connection to the cloud, secure over-the-air updates, cryptography tool kits, online software checks, and many other small (but important) pieces that will make cars part of the IoT connected devices of the future.

As a side note, infotainment and cockpit controllers are as important. While not a trend but an evolutionary step, this is also an area where I think BB might have an edge.

A Jaguar contract will not net BlackBerry much, but it is a first step

First of all, Jaguar is a relatively small car maker that sold about 550,000 cars in 2016. So assuming BB receives the top-line estimate of $25 a car (that John Chen discussed in BB's last conference call), at most, BB will get about $12M per year in licensing revenue.

However, if BB does gets the Jaguar contract, I'm assuming it also will get Tata Motors as a customer in the future. Tata Motors sold about 400,000 cars in 2016. So on the face of it, BB could potentially get both companies, and in 2-3 years from now it might earn as much as $25M from licensing revenue.

However, this does not mean BB will not get other customer wins in the future. Meaning, as BB piles up more and more car manufacturers as customers, more and more automotive OEMs will inquire into BB's portfolio of software tools, and BB will probably gain more contracts as time goes by.

The bigger picture

Irrespective if BB gets the Jaguar contract or not, what's more important is that for 2017, an estimated 77M vehicles will be sold worldwide. Meaning BB's TAM for 2017 is about 77M vehicle devices.

Assuming at some point in the future BB builds a portfolio of automotive OEMs that license QNX for 20M vehicles, with an average royalty rate of $20 on a yearly basis (which I think is small number), that could potentially bring BB about $400M per year in licensing revenue. While on the face of it that's not a lot of money, for BB it is, and it will change the dynamics of its stock altogether.

Granted there are many other players in the space, including Alphabet, Apple (AAPL), AGL (Automotive Grade Linux) and Android Automotive, however automotive OEMs actually have to hire an armada of software engineers to implement these technologies.

In my mind, it makes sense for smaller automotive OEMs like Jaguar and tata to become BB customers rather than the likes of General Motors (GM) or Toyota (TM). The bigger players have both the money and the resources for development, but also the incentive to lower licensing fees. But then again, as the deal with Ford (F) proved, BB also can get the big fish.

So while it remains to be seen if QNX will simply remain an embedded OS, or become something richer that will be adopted by automotive OEMs and developers alike, at the end of the day I think it has the goods.

Also, I do not think the automotive market will be controlled by any one company alone. This is a very big market and all BB needs is a small piece.

The market as a discounting mechanism

To the extent BB continues to win clients over the years, the market will start to forward discount this revenue and cash flow. Irrespective if revenue from these wins comes at a later date in the future, the market will (should) start to discount many other wins also. That (I think) will, at the very least, put a pillow under BB's stock price.

So while the Jaguar contract will not do much to help BB's finances today, it should help support BB's stock price in the short term.

Bottom line

Assuming BB gets the Jaguar contract, it will not mean anything for its stock price in the short term, with the expectation to help provide support. Like I said in a previous article, it's all about BlackBerry's pipeline and future expectations from now on.

It will however demonstrate that BB's QNX has the goods to be something more than a simple embedded OS.

BB should concentrate on infotainment and security, and not in autonomous driving (which I think is very far off in the future). This is where I think BB has good leverage and can win smaller OEM customers.

And if BB gets the Jaguar contract, it will demonstrate QNX has the goods to claim bigger wins in the future, and that should put a floor under BB's stock price from now on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.