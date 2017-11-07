Compass Minerals: Wide-Moat Company With High Dividend Yield

Last week, Compass Minerals International (NYSE: CMP) reported Q3 results and missed on revenue as well as earnings per share. But as revenue grew 60% YoY, investors seemed not too disappointed over missed expectations and after starting sharply lower that day, the stock could recover so far. One could argue that investors are used to bad news as in the last few years, shareholder of Compass Minerals might not have been happy with their investment. Although the dividend yield of Compass Minerals is 4.4% right now (making the company one of the highest dividend payers in the U.S.), the stock is trading almost at a seven-year low and has been moving sideways in that time frame between $98 and about $60. However, we have to look at the development since the IPO in 2005 to get the whole picture -- since then, Compass Minerals has generated a return of 400% over 14 years (without dividends).

CMP data by YCharts

In the following article we examine the two different segments of Compass Minerals more carefully -- the salt segment and the plant nutrition segment. We also try to calculate the intrinsic value (which is a challenging task because of the fluctuations in revenue and earnings) and we look at the high dividend-yield and its sustainability. But we will start by analyzing why Compass Minerals is a wide-moat company despite the missing predictability as well as the missing pricing power.

Wide moat despite commodity

Compass Minerals International is a leading supplier of deicing salt products for many regions in North America, Canada and the UK. It is also the largest sulfate of potash specialty fertilizer producer in the Western hemisphere. It just takes a quick look at the reported numbers to see, that Compass Minerals is not providing the stability an investor usually likes to see. Over the last 10 years we can see an upward trend in earnings per share, but revenue as well as earnings and the different margins fluctuate from year to year.

Source: Own Work based on SEC-Fillings

Revenue as well as earnings per share seem without a clear trend over time and there are two different reasons. Compass Minerals is generating most of its revenue during the first and fourth quarter of every year because it is mostly selling a seasonal product -- salt for highway deicing with highest demand during the winter. And as Compass Minerals is selling a commodity, the company's revenue is depending on supply and demand for the commodity, which will also determine the price. The revenue for the plant nutrition segment is more stable than the revenue for the salt segment.

Source: Own work based on SEC-Filings

It is usually a characteristic for wide-moat companies, that these companies are able to increase prices without losing customers. If Compass Minerals, however, is trying to increase the price for its salt, it is rather likely that customers will buy salt for a cheaper price from a competitor, because it doesn't really matter which company is providing the commodity. Like many other companies selling a commodity, Compass Minerals has no pricing power, but it is a wide-moat company nevertheless.

Compass Minerals cannot set the price for its own products, because the price is depending on supply and demand, but as production costs for salt are very low the transportation and handling costs tend to be significant components of the total delivered costs. And herein lies the first strength of Compass Minerals and the first competitive advantage the company has over its rivals: the relative high costs associated with transportation tends to favor producers located nearest to customers and Compass Minerals is producing finished salt products at four locations in Canada and at three locations in the United States and is therefore very close to the regions where the salt is needed for highway deicing. The advantageous geographical locations of Compass Minerals' mines are a very important aspect and one reason for the companies' wide moat. This aspect goes along with a good distribution network, that is supporting low transportation costs.

A second reason for the company's wide moat are the intangible assets the company owns. Among the most valuable assets are the salt mine "Winsford" that will last for about 31 years, the salt mine "Goderich" that will last 86 years and the salt mine "Cote Blanche" that will even last for estimated 104 years. These different salt mines will ensure profitability of Compass Minerals for the coming decades and enable the company to sell salt at competitive prices. Without providing deeper analysis I think it is obvious that it is much cheaper to run an already existing mine than open up new mines which results in great cost advantages for Compass Minerals.

In its annual report, Compass Minerals sums up why it has a wide moat:

We are among the lowest-cost salt producers in our markets due to our high-grade quality salt deposits, which are among the most extensive in the world, and we leverage this advantage through the use of effective mining techniques and efficient production processes. Further, many of our salt assets are in locations that are logistically favorable to our core markets.

Stable demand for highway deicing salt

For many years, the salt segment was the hallmark of Compass Minerals and the biggest part of revenue stemmed from sales for highway deicing salt. The company is therefore depending on long-lasting and snowy winters for a high salt demand. Despite some talk that climate change is only a "myth" or "fake news," I think it's hard to deny that global temperatures are rising and climate is changing. But climate is changing very slowly -- we're not talking years, but rather decades or even centuries. Nevertheless, we have to think about what warmer winters with less snow could mean for salt demand and revenue for Compass Minerals.

A few weeks ago, Seth Goldstein published a very good article in which he stated that Morningstar is expecting Compass Minerals to bounce back. In this article he shows how climate change has increased weather volatility, but the average winter doesn't seem to be less snowy. In the data that lasts back to 1900, he shows that in the last 20 years we did not just have the winter with the second fewest number of snow days, but also the greatest number of snow days on record. The rolling 10-year average number of snow days has been higher in the 70s and 80s, but over the last two decades we are again seeing a small upward trend. At least in the near future (and in this case near future means the next one or two decades) demand for highway deicing salt will probably not decrease.

And if we look at the number of snow days in the last decades, we can assume that the last two years are not accurate numbers for expectations of salt demand, as the last two winters had snow days well below average. Last winter there were only 120 winter season snow events and in the winter before only 101, which is one of the main reasons for the weak results in the past quarters. It seems highly unlikely that the coming winters will also have similar snow days -- we can rather expect a reversion to the mean. Over the last ten years, there have been 158 winter season snow events on average. We can be pretty sure that the average number of snow days for the next two or three decades will be higher than the number of snow days in the last two winters, which have been unusually mild.

Growing revenue from plant nutrition

Although revenue from the salt segment will stay pretty stable for the next years and might -- thanks to the strong moat and competitive advantage of Compass Minerals -- even increase, it is certainly not a bad move to have a second segment and trying to diversify further (considering the possibility of mild winters with less demand for salt). Aside from the salt segment, Compass Minerals also has its plant nutrition segment. Historically, the plant nutrition business of Compass Minerals primarily consisted of the production and sale of SOP, a specialty form of potassium, which already provides plant-ready sulfur

In the last quarter revenue of the plant nutrition segment was higher for the first time than revenue from the salt segment -- about 42% of revenue stemmed from the salt segment and 58% from plant nutrition. The main reason is the completed acquisition of the Brazilian specialty plant nutrition company, Produquimica Industria e Comercio S.A, in October 2016. The acquisition expanded the ability to serve growers in Brazil and significantly expanded the number of specialty plant nutrition products. The number of product categories also expanded -- before the acquisition it was only 11, but after the acquisition the number of product categories expanded to 33.

The company expects, that Brazil is a key global agricultural market with long-term growth prospects. Brazil is one of the countries with the most million hectares in arable land available (328 million hectares). Therefore, growth in agriculture is expected as well as strong fertilizer usage growth. Compass Minerals is expecting that the investment should further improve growth prospects, provide greater earnings diversity and lower winter weather dependency. Over the last 27 quarters (since the beginning of 2011), operating margin for the plant nutrition segment has also been slightly higher than for the salt segment and assuming that in a few quarters the plant nutrition South America segment will have a similar operating margin the operating income from plant nutrition could be about $140 million. But we also have to point out, that plant nutrition has very high capital expenditures (as percentage of sales).

The annual revenue of Compass Minerals' plant nutrition North America segment was about $200-250 million in the last years and more stable over the different quarters. The acquisition will probably add at least about $360 million in annual revenue leading to about $600 million overall revenue. The acquisition also led to a high third quarter revenue -- since 2011 revenue in the third quarter has never been higher as in the last reported quarter.

Intrinsic value calculation

Over the past quarters overall operating margin has been declining -- one of the reasons are certainly the last two mild winters that led to declining margins, but also the operating margin for the nutrition segment has been declining due to the acquisition and the related costs. Thanks to the mild winters not just margins have been declining, but also revenue for the salt segment. Over the next few years, however, we can expect a reversion to the mean and that operating margins will climb back to about 21-23% as they have been on average over the last years.

If we look at average revenue for the salt segment, we can expect an annual revenue of about $840 million as in the past years and for the nutrition segment (North and South America) we can expect an annual revenue of at least $570 million for the next years. If we take the average operating margin for the salt segment (21.1%) and the average operating margin for the nutrition segment (23.6%) we get an operating income of $312 million. Considering similar tax rates as in the last years and probably higher interest payments in the coming years due to the high debt levels, we can expect about $205 million net income. Compass Minerals has rather high capital expenditures (especially for the plant nutrition segment) and the free cash flow will therefore be about $100-105 million a year.

In order to be fairly valued right now, the company would have to grow about 5.3% annually. Considering the growth potentials in Brazil, the slight annual price increases due to inflation and especially the wide moat the company has, these growth rates seem absolutely realistic.

Dividend

Although revenue, net income, the earnings per share or some margins are rather volatile, the dividend has been in a clear upward trend. Since the IPO, the company has increased the dividend for 14 consecutive years. Currently the dividend is $0.72 per quarter and $2.88 per year. Without any doubt, a rising dividend is nice for every investor, we should watch the payout ratio very carefully. In the last year, the payout ratio was 58% and therefore not alarmingly high, but definitely not low. For full-year 2017 the company expects earnings per share between $2.50 and $2.80. Depending on how high earnings per share will be in the end, it could happen that Compass Minerals has to pay out a higher dividend than the earnings in 2017.

If this happens in one year it is certainly not a problem, but as Compass Minerals has $1,173 million in long-term debt (debt/equity ratio of 1.69) it should be careful choose where to spend money. If we also look at the cash and cash equivalents, the company currently has only $34 million -- which is basically just enough to pay the dividend. However, if we look at the bigger picture, earnings per share on average have been higher than the expected numbers for 2017 and we can assume that in the next years, earnings will be enough to cover the dividend (especially considering the higher revenue due to the acquisition).

Conclusion

Compass Minerals combines to very compelling arguments -- a wide moat that is protecting the company from competitors and a high dividend yield to reward investors. The high dividend yield makes the company attractive for dividend investors, the wide moat makes the company attractive for long-term value investors. The stock would almost be a screaming buy if the company didn't have the high debt levels, but a growth rate of 5.3% is absolutely realistic and therefore the company is certainly fairly valued.

I personally am hoping for a slightly lower stock price -- maybe Mr. Market is providing us with the opportunity once again to buy the stock for $60 or even below. It is never a good advice to rush to a buying decision, but perhaps we shouldn't wait too long because if there are the first signs in a few weeks that the coming winter might have many snow days, the stock can trade higher very quickly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.