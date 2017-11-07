Will The Market Ignore The Cracks In The Wall Of Worry?

While there are some emerging “cracks” in the wall of worry, they are superficial at best.

The major indices continued to make new all-time highs to start the first full week of November as the tech sector leads the way. The stock market, in line with the U.S. economy, continues to defy the naysayers – and even the few cracks which have recently shown up on the “wall of worry.” In this commentary we’ll examine the prospects for the near term in light of the weight of technical evidence, which is still mostly positive.

Apple set the stage for the latest tech sector rally late last week when it released its fiscal fourth quarter results. The tech giant’s shares have since climbed nearly 4% after beating both earnings and revenue estimates, in addition to reaffirming its guidance for the fiscal first quarter. Apple finished the week at a new record high, extending its 2017 gain to 49% and increasing its market cap to $891 billion.

Elsewhere in the tech space, Qualcomm (QCOM) have surged 14% since last Friday following reports that rival Broadcom (AVGO) is considering a deal to acquire the chipmaker. Reuters reported on Monday that Broadcom made an unsolicited bid of $103 billion for Qualcomm.

Meanwhile the semiconductor space continues to lead the way for this rally with the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) gaining over 3% since Friday and closing at a new high on Monday. Without exaggeration, the SOX possesses what is arguably the most constructive of all chart patterns among the major industry groups right now. As is evident in the following graph, it appears that SOX has begun a parabolic-type runaway move.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Parabolic rallies normally don’t culminate without bringing some pain in the ensuing decline, but we’re not in the danger zone yet for the semiconductor stocks. The forward momentum that has been established in the semiconductors since September hasn’t yet deteriorated and most actively traded blue-chip semis remain above 15-day and 30-day trend lines. The SOX often sends leading signals for the S&P 500, however, so it’s imperative that we closely monitor the progression of the SOX from here.

On the downside of recent market action, the financial sector has lagged behind as banks, broker/dealers and insurance stocks have lately underperformed. For instance, insurance giant AIG (AIG) fell nearly 5% on Nov. 3 after missing a third quarter earnings estimate due to hurricane-related claims, which helped drag down the sector. Meanwhile the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD) hasn’t kept pace with the S&P 500 lately as the important broker/dealer stocks still haven’t confirmed the latest rally in the major averages. While the underperformance in the broker/dealers isn’t extensive enough yet to pose a problem for the market, it bears close scrutiny in the coming weeks. This is because an extended period of negative divergence in the XBD often serves as a harbinger of weakness for the S&P.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Aside from the underperformance in the financial sector, one of the biggest cracks to appear in the stock market’s wall of worry is the latest increase in bullish sentiment. This week’s AAII investor sentiment poll was released on Nov. 2, and it underscored a definite shift in the psychology of market participants. Bullish sentiment increased to 45% (from 40% the previous week); bearish sentiment fell to 29% (from 33%). What is significant here isn’t so much the actual percentages, which are by no means flashing a “sell now!” signal. Rather, it’s the fact that after spending most of this year under 40% individual investors are finally becoming distinctly optimistic in their intermediate-term market outlook.

Chart created by Clif Droke

This isn’t yet a concern for the interim outlook, for the bullish sentiment still hasn’t reached the historical danger zone beginning around 50%. As I mentioned in the previous commentary, a true red flag danger signal will be flashed if AAII investor sentiment rises above 50% and remains above this level for more than a couple of weeks. The latest bullish sentiment of 45% is more or less a yellow flag or caution signal

By far the biggest crack to appear in the wall of worry has been the continued, and troubling, increase in the number of NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week lows. I call it troubling because whenever the number of new lows is above 40 for more than a few days, it signals that a current of internal selling pressure is present somewhere below the market’s surface. This trend of new NYSE lows exceeding normal levels started two weeks ago on Oct. 23.

In this case, however, there doesn’t seem to be a major focus of the selling pressure. Instead it seems to be spread out among a number of sectors and industries, including health, retail, energy, mining, and even stronger sectors like tech. This is actually a good thing, for it means there is no major imminent threat to the bull market. In previous instances when the new 52-week highs exceeded 40 on a daily basis for several weeks, the internal weakness was relegated to one or two major industry groups. The fact that the new lows of late have been so diffuse suggests nothing more than normal selling of laggards within otherwise healthy market segments.

It’s also worth mentioning that while the number of stocks making new 52-week highs lows is elevated above the norm, the number of new 52-week highs continues to exceed the lows by a fairly healthy margin. Thus, the high-low differential has remained positive throughout the last two weeks. This in turn has allowed the cumulative new 52-week highs-lows indicator to maintain its rising trend, as can be seen in the following graph. As long as this indicator continues to rise, it indicates that the stock market’s overall path of least resistance is still to the upside. Thus, the latest “crack” in the wall of worry isn’t yet big enough to crumble the wall and kill the bull market.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Yet another important factor to consider when evaluating the strength of the market’s wall of worry is margin debt. A trend change in margin debt from up to down is a significant warning of an approaching bear market. It rarely gives a false signal. The two previous major peaks in margin debt were in the years 2000 and 2007. In both instances, major bear markets followed the downturn in margin debt.

The NYSE margin debt chart shown here is still in a rising trend, however, which means that major players such as hedge funds and institutional traders aren’t yet liquidating stocks. As buying interest in stocks continues, selling pressure is assumed not to be a major issue. Until the margin debt graph confirms a peak, traders should assume that bull market conditions continue to prevail.

Chart created by Clif Droke

In the final analysis, while there are definitely a couple of cracks in the stock market’s wall of worry that bear watching in the coming weeks, the weight of technical and fundamental evidence remains positive. When the bull market has lost its health and vigor, the market itself will provide us with the clues. Until it does, traders should continue to lean bullish and avoid the temptation to time the stock market’s next major top.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.