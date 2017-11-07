EF Hutton Is Talking Again. Are You Listening?

It's been hard coming up with something new and different to write about. Stocks go up and will keep doing so, or not, depending. Apple is roaring, or overvalued. Disney owns entertainment (wait until The Last Jedi comes out next month) but ESPN/ABC, etc is down. Ron Surz has the only right idea about TDFs, but he writes about that. I kept trashing Bitcoin, and it kept soaring. My new tactic is to ignore Bitcoin, and maybe that'll drive it down to zero where Jamie Dimon and I think it should be.

But, I came across something that just may be game changing. EF Hutton (OTCPK:HUTN) is talking again and people are starting to listen. The revival of the company has been some five years in the coming, but here they are. Read between the lines of their press release last week and see that they're challenging Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, the advertising model in particular, and offering a solution to the retirement crisis along the way.

In November, through their subsidiary, Megga, Inc., comes the launch of meggalifeTM. It is an online platform of social media which accumulates points redeemable for retirement cash for using their applications. The traditional advertising model? NO. The cash will be held in a Trust for beneficiary redeemers - somewhat like what social security does now. The only difference is, you don't put any money in. HUTN dumps all the advertising revenues into the Trust and everybody gets a share (If you're a user, Milo Minderbinder).

Technically, users get "paid" at age 68 for using Meggalife's social media for things they're already doing, such as searching the internet, listening to music, sharing messages, photos and videos with friends and family. They have an online calculator that gives examples. For example, an 18 year old high school graduate, a typical online user, with no savings and not much chance of accumulating a meaningful stash of retirement assets would get $448,630 if they redeemed at age 68. According to EF Hutton spokespersons, "advertising revenues generated by meggalife are deposited into Megga Trust, an affiliated entity that is overseen by independent third-party trustees which will invest the revenues in a fund that is advised by EF Hutton Investments LLC, subsidiary of HUTN, Inc."

According to Christopher Daniels, President of Megga, Inc., and CEO of HUTN, Inc., "HUTN, Inc. is focused on enhancing the lives and financial security of individuals and families. Why shouldn't the users who spend hours each day engaged in online activities reap their fair share of the financial rewards, rather than being used to enrich internet company investors and executives?"

Technology that helps users gain financial benefits? Why not? There are more than 200 million Americans who have little or no retirement savings. Social Security is fragile. Advisors generally aren't interested in somebody with $1000.

Daniels adds, "We believe that private sector models for tackling the retirement funding gap are desperately needed to serve the millions of Americans who need help in achieving their retirement dreams. Moreover, as a nation, we are facing a trillion-dollar gap in retirement funding and potential shortfalls in the Social Security Trust Fund. This is a national emergency, and it will only get harder to fix the longer Washington waits to act."

So, is this the end-all solution to the retirement crisis? Probably not. Could it help? Sure. Will it work? Who knows? Will the Big Financial copy it? Difficult. At least the cost is right-0. EF Hutton does get points (not redeemable) for coming up with something that's different. I don't know if people are listening, but somebody is watching. HUTN closed Monday at $1.00, down $.13, but up from $.65 in the last month (+45%). Make that .00014 Bitcoin.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I had a business relationship with EF Hutton 2012 to 2014. There are nominal royalties paid to me as a result of that relationship.