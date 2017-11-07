NewCastle Gold Carves Way Forward For Castle Mountain Gold Project With Equinox Deal

Investing case

On 25 October 2017, gold miners Trek Mining (OTCPK:LWLCF), NewCastle Gold (OTCPK:CTMQF) and Anfield Gold (OTCPK:LWLCF) announced that they have agreed on a three-way tie-up that will create Equinox Gold Corp.

From the point of view of a NewCastle shareholder, I am very excited as the new company will be very well financed which means that NewCastle’s Castle Mountain gold project can be brought to production with no or minimal equity dilution. Also, Equinox will be led by legendary mining investor Ross Beaty which marks the first time in nearly a decade that he’ll be seating on the board of directors of a mining company. This means that Equinox will probably become Beaty’s go-to gold production vehicle. He’s putting USD 20mn in Equinox shares on top of the close to USD 40mn that he’s invested to date in the three companies.

On another note, it’s interesting that there is an arbitrage opportunity here as the shares of NewCastle and Anfield are trading at a significant discount compared to Trek based on the agreed exchange ratios.

Castle Mountain project

NewCastle’s flagship project is the past-producing Castle Mountain gold mine in California. It has a nice resource of 5.55 million ounces of gold and CEO and President Gerald Panneton thought that it’s possible to reach 10 million ounces.

With most permits in place and continuing exploration success, my main concern as a NewCastle shareholder was the financing of the project. A pre-feasibility study was expected to be completed by the December 2017 so the exact costs are still unknown. However, in a February interview with The Northern Miner, Panneton said that Castle Mountain would cost between USD 100mn and USD 200mn to build, including the mining fleet, which would be 50% of the total capex.

Granted, fleet financing is not that hard to get, but the other USD 50mn to USD 100mn would probably have to be sourced through the sale of new shares. With a market cap of just USD 125.6mn as of time of writing, this would have meant a very substantial dilution.

Equinox’ war chest

The idea behind Equinox is to combine two past producing gold mines – Newcastle’s Castle Mountain and Trek’s Aurizona project in Brazil. Trek and NewCastle each own one major asset, and Beaty’s Anfield has the capital. The new company will have a total of CAD 98mn (USD 76mn) in cash as well as a USD 85mn credit facility with Sprott and a USD 200mn development and acquisition facility.

Aurizona will require an initial capex of USD 131mn, which leaves a total of USD 230mn. Now, Equinox is expected to acquire a producing mine in the beginning of 2017, but the remaining cash and credit facilities seem enough to finance the development of Castle Mountain without a share issue. Also, Aurizona will start production at the end of 2018 and Castle Mountain is expected to open sometime in 2020, meaning that cash flow from Aurizona in 2019 can be added to the cash pile.

Also, Equinox plans to sell some non-core assets among which could be:

And the copper assets of the new company could be spun off into a new operation:

Aurizona project

But let’s take a look at the Aurizona project for a while. It was shut down in the third quarter of 2015 due to falling gold prices and operational problems mainly related to material crushing and processing.

Trek plans to restart the project with a new a new jaw crusher, semi-autogenous grinding mill, ball mill, pebble crusher new hydro-cyclones, an intensive leach reactor, three leach tanks, a refurbished carbon-in-pulp circuit, a pressurized elution circuit, a carbon regeneration kiln and a high-rate thickener. Trek’s new feasibility study foresees an open-pit gold mine producing 136,000 ounces of gold per year at all-in sustaining costs of just USD 754 per ounce:

I like the project as it has a high internal rate of return and low costs as well as very good exploration potential. Aurizona is wide-open at depth and along strike and Trek has a regional joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti (AU) across 1,800 square kilometres adjoining the deposit:

AngloGold Ashanti has to spend USD 14mn within four years to earn a 70% interest and according to Beaty this is a high-priority project for the company.

Arbitrage opportunity

Under the Equinox deal, Trek will acquire NewCastle and Anfield at an exchange ratio of 0.873 for each NewCastle share, and 0.407 for each Anfield share:

One interesting thing that I noticed is that while Trek is trading at CAD 1.01 as of time of writing, NewCastle and Anfield are trading at CAD 0.77 and CAD 0.37, respectively. This provides a good arbitrage opportunity as the exchange ratio implies that NewCastle should be trading at CAD 0.87 and Anfield at CAD 0.41 based on the exchange ratios.

NewCastle is trading at a discount of more than 11% compared to Trek, meaning that Trek shareholders would get more shares in Equinox if they sold their shares and bought NewCastle shares instead.

Conclusion

NewCastle Gold owns the Castle Mountain gold project in California which has a resource of over five million ounces of gold and the potential to reach around 10 million ounces. As a shareholder, I was always concerned with the financing of the mine. The tie-up between Trek Mining, NewCastle Gold and Anfield Gold solves this problem as it creates a company with USD 76mn in cash and another USD 285mn in financing facilities. This will allow the new company, named Equinox, to finance Trek’s Aurizona gold project and put Castle Mountain in production in 2020 with little to no dilution.

I like Aurizona as it’s a project with great exploration potential and low costs and should add a lot of value to Equinox. Also, I think that Equinox will become the go-to gold production vehicle of legendary mining investor Ross Beaty.

In the near term, there appears to be an arbitrage opportunity for Trek shareholders as NewCastle’s shares are trading with a discount of more than 11% compared to Trek based on the agreed exchange ratios.

