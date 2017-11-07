Only One Thing Can Stop Oil's Improving Fundamentals

Over the past week, oil investors were able to rejoice at the fact that, even though we saw a little volatility, prices hit a two-year high. This was due in large part to data provided by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) that shows a continued trend whereby oil inventories are shrinking at a quick pace, even as US production rises. In light of these developments, oil investors should remain bullish even as some market participants remain scared of the picture.

Inventories keep on falling

*Created by Author

During the week, investors were graced with yet another decline in crude oil stocks. According to the EIA, crude stocks came in at 454.9 million barrels. This represents a decrease of 2.4 million barrels compared to the 457.3 million barrels reported just one week earlier. While this figure was not as attractive as the 5.1 million barrel drop estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute), it was quite a bit better than the 1.3 million barrel drop forecasted by analysts. In the graph above, you can see the trend that stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

While crude stocks fell, the same cannot be said of all petroleum product categories. According to the data provided, for instance, residual fuel stocks managed to climb by 0.8 million barrels to 32.9 million. Propane/propylene stocks were right behind that, rising 0.7 million barrels to 78.3 million, while fuel ethanol stocks managed to inch up 0.5 million barrels, rising from 21 million barrels up to 21.5 million.

Though those metrics mentioned were bad for oil bulls, decreases from elsewhere were more than enough to offset this. Motor gasoline stocks, for instance, reported a drop of 4.1 million barrels to 212.8 million. The “Other” category of petroleum product stocks fared well too, falling 1.3 million barrels to 295.5 million barrels, while distillate fuel stocks inched down 0.3 million barrels to 128.9 million. This brought the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks down to 1.2661 billion barrels, an impressive 5.8 million barrels less than the 1.2719 billion barrels seen just one week earlier. What’s most impressive about this is that stocks fell this much despite the fact that the US government unloaded a further 0.8 million barrels from the SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) during the week.

Production rose and demand is mixed

*Created by Author

One negative, according to the data provided, is that it’s believed oil production during the week managed to rise. If the EIA’s estimates are correct, domestic output came out to 9.553 million barrels per day. This represents an increase of 46 thousand barrels per day (or 322 thousand barrels for the week) compared to the 9.507 million barrels per day seen a week earlier. In the graph above, you can see the trend that production has taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

In addition to production growing, we also experienced weak distillate fuel demand. According to the EIA, the four-week average demand figure here totaled 3.690 million barrels per day, a decrease of 9.3% compared to the 4.071 million barrels per day seen the same period last year. Even though distillate fuel was weak, though, motor gasoline was quite strong. Based on the data, motor gasoline demand averaged 9.461 million barrels per day during the week, up from 9.314 million barrels per day seen a week earlier and quite a bit higher than the 9.183 million barrels per day seen the same time last year. Meanwhile, the four-week average demand figure for motor gasoline totaled 9.348 million barrels per day, 2.8% above the 9.091 million barrels per day seen the same time last year.

The US rig count fell

Another great piece of data came courtesy of Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE). According to the firm, the US oil rig count for the week came in at 729 units. This represents a decrease of 8 units from a week earlier, which is fantastic and implies lower production down the road (keeping all else the same). However, it should be mentioned that this is still above the 450 units in operation the same time last year. Meanwhile, in Canada, the oil rig count happened to rise by 4 units, but at 100 in operation total, it’s not much higher than the 76 units in operation during the same time of 2016.

DUCs are the only risk for oil

Although it is pretty common knowledge by now that oil production is lower than what the EIA has estimated, there is one thing that could, in theory, change that. When a company drills a well, they still need to complete it. While the completion process is often the most costly for energy companies, having a large inventory of wells that are drilled but uncompleted means that, if energy prices rise enough, those wells could eventually be brought online.

*Created by Author

With oil production at a level that is attractive for oil bulls (enough that US energy businesses can survive, but not so much that the OPEC and non-OPEC cuts aren’t being offset by increases elsewhere), the last thing we want is for output to rise by too much. What the price of oil must be in order for drilled but uncompleted wells to come online is a mystery but, as you can see in the graph above, the month of September ended with a record (dating back to 2013 only) number of such wells.

*Created by Author

Over the past year, the number of these wells awaiting completion has grown by 28.1% from 5,676 in September of 2016 to 7,270 in September of 2017. Of these, about a third (33.2%) are located in the low-decline, but low-output-per-rig Permian Basin, but the second-largest region in terms of count is the Eagle Ford (19.9%), which is much more dangerous for oil bulls. The Eagle Ford generates, on a per-rig basis, far more oil (by a factor of 1.9) than the Permian does. In the graph above, you can see the production per rig for both of these regions and in the graph below, you can see the ratio of the Eagle Ford’s production per rig over the Permian’s.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

From what I can see, the picture for oil bulls is undeniably bullish at this time. Yes, production is rising and there is a risk of more wells coming online eventually. However, the single most important thing at the end of the day is the decrease taking place in inventories. So long as that continues to transpire, bulls should be happy with the situation, all the more so if it can be done as US oil production continues its ascent as we are currently experiencing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.