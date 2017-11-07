Should Kellogg's Shareholders Have Post Holdings Envy?

as of October 31, 2017

Price: Kellogg’s (K) $62.65 | Market Cap: $21.6 billion

Price: Post Holdings (POST) $82.72 | Market Cap: $5.5 billion

Overview

Long-term investors in breakfast cereal producer Post Holdings (POST) have had done well over the last three years. POST shares have surged 121%, far better than the S&P500 which has gained only 28%. The same can’t be said for shareholders of breakfast cereal producer Kellogg’s (K), whose stock price has actually declined about 2% over the same period.

The past 12 months were even more grim for Kellogg’s, as its share price has fallen nearly 17%, while Post produced a 9% gain. Both were easily left behind by the FAANG-driven S&P500 which gained over 21%.

Kellogg’s generous dividend payments, now providing a 3.5% yield, modestly sweetened the bitter taste. Nevertheless, the recent times haven’t been bountiful for its shareholders.

Even after Kellogg’s strong stock price bounce (+6.2%) following its 3Q17 earnings report, the market is placing a 20% premium on Post Holdings valuation relative to Kellogg’s. Post trades at 13.6x this year’s EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (a measure of cash operating earnings), while Kellogg’s trades at a weaker 11.3x EBITDA. For investors focusing on price/earnings valuations, the difference is stark: the 30.8x multiple for Post is twice the below-market multiple of 15.7x for Kellogg’s.

What has been Post Holdings’ recipe?

One ingredient is not its breakfast cereal business, which is stuck in the same slowly declining industry as Kellogg’s cereal business, as consumers move toward more healthy alternatives. Both companies have been busy diversifying away from cereal, with Post’s cereal segment comprising only 33% of revenues and Kellogg’s at about 50%.

Neither is Post’s recent overall revenue growth – which has declined 0.6% year-to-date, although this outpaces Kellogg’s soggy 2.0% year-to-date revenue decline (through 3Q17).

The recipe also doesn’t include Post’s recent EBITDA growth. Year-to-date, this has declined 1.6%. Depending on how it is measured, Kellogg’s year-to-date EBITDA growth is either a little better or much better. Actual EBITDA has declined by 1.0%. But, measuring underlying growth, which excludes costs related to a major restructuring which will wrap up in a year or so, EBITDA has grown by an encouraging 3.5%.

Post Holdings’ recipe appears to be its turbocharged long-term revenue and EBITDA growth and its prospects for more in the future. Since fiscal 2012, revenues have surged five-fold, from $959 million, to $5.2 billion in about-to-be-completed fiscal 2017. Similarly, EBITDA has more than tripled, from $215 million in fiscal 2012 to an expected $981 million this year. This kind of growth is pure sugar for Wall Street. Kellogg’s growth, on the other hand, has all the appeal of cold oatmeal: a minus 10.5% change in revenue, and only a 34% EBITDA increase, over the past five years.

Should Kellogg’s shareholders should have Post Holdings envy, hungering for its higher valuation and faster growth?

We would say, “no thanks” and patiently wait for a better price on Kellogg’s rather than chase the Post Holdings dream. Behind our preference is a disdain for the debt-driven, growth-by-acquisition strategy aggressively deployed by Post. If its new revenues were acquired at bargain prices fueled by internally-generated cash, the mergers could produce real value for shareholders. But for Post, the acquisitions have come at high prices funded by a friendly and yield-starved bond market. The most recent acquisition, the $1.5 billion deal for frozen meat and potatoes company Bob Evans Farms, came at a steep 15.4x EBITDA. Even the 12.4x post-synergies EBITDA multiple is steep.

Post’s 100% debt-financed acquisitions would not be possible without low interest rates. Applying some rough math1, Bob Evans Farms’ free cash flow won’t cover borrowing costs above a 2.5% interest rate. It would seem that an increase in interest rates or a less-welcoming bond market would at best stall their rapid expansion. Further indicating its narrow margin for any bond market queasiness, Post’s free cash flow last year was a paltry $534 million, and this year the company has produced only $327 million in the first nine months.

Further, it is not clear that Post’s deals are accomplishing anything more than empire-building. Once the additive effect of its acquired revenues is removed, revenue growth vanishes. It appears that all of its $4 billion in new revenue since its spin-off has come from acquisitions. Creating more questions than answers is the decline in Post’s EBITDA margins – from 22.4% in fiscal 2012 to an expected 18.8% this year. Not only have the acquisitions diluted the high cereal business margins but there appears to be little synergy among its products or any ability to gain pricing power.

Further spoiling the appetizing growth is Post’s highly leveraged balance sheet. Once it completes the Bob Evans Farms transaction, Post’s debt will be remarkably high at 6.2x next year’s EBITDA, which would fully include the profits from its deals this year. We would consider 5.0x to be a stretch. (For our analysis, we use gross debt rather than net debt, in which gross debt is offset by cash, as Post usually spends all their cash on acquisitions). It seems a stretch that the bond market could stomach much more lending to Post.

What makes Kellogg’s more appealing?

We like that Kellogg’s is focused clearly on improving its two core businesses – cereal and snacks. It has avoided straying far from these segments. It’s somewhat infrequent acquisitions are financed with internally-generated cash flow. With fewer acquisitions has come a clearer picture of how the underlying business is doing – and we think Kellogg’s disclosure in general is much better than Post’s.

Furthermore, Kellogg’s financials are in great shape. Gross debt is a very reasonable 3.2x EBITDA. The company will produce a gusher of at least $1.1 billion of free cash flow this year (likely more next year), and put just over half of this back into investors pockets in the form of a 3.5% dividend yield (Post pays no dividend). Plenty of cash flow is still left over for share repurchases and some acquisitions to help develop its growing snack business.

But is Kellogg’s still doomed to “growth mediocrity”?

We’re not so sure. The board, well-aware of shareholders’ angst, just replaced its six-year CEO (and 19-year company veteran) with Steven Cahillane, the former CEO of Nature’s Bounty, a vitamin and supplement producer that was majority-acquired by KKR for an estimated $3 billion in July. Cahillane implemented a successful growth strategy at Nature’s Bounty with the focus and results that are required by a private equity owned company (Carlyle Group, in this case). He previously led growth as president of Coca-Cola Americas ($25 billion in revenues) and brings strong experience from executive positions at InBev. He is likely to move aggressively to revive Kellogg’s fortunes. Kellogg’s also brought in an outsider as CFO in January, replacing a 30-year company veteran.

Kellogg’s shareholders should put aside any feelings of envy about Post Holdings’ impressive stock run and be enthusiastic about their company’s future. Even if market sentiment pushes Kellogg’s shares down further, it only makes them more attractive to new investors. It looks like a new morning for Kellogg’s.

1Post Holdings management indicated that free cash flow after $25 million in synergies would be about 31% of the $132 million in EBITDA, or $41 million. This equates to about 2.5% of the purchase price, including Bob Evans Farms’ existing debt, of $1.64 billion. We assume that the free cash flow number is not burdened by interest expense.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.