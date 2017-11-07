Buckle Posts A Personal Best

Buckle's (NYSE: BKE) monthly same store sales results for October remained negative but essentially matched our expectations. The trailing six month moving average hit a bump based on the unusually strong performance in April associated with a shift of sales into that period versus May, also as expected, although the twelve month trailing trend notably accelerated based on the most recent monthly sales report. However, we expect the six month trend to resume its upward trajectory next month due to the decline in May comparable store sales associated with the with the sales shift which boosted April results.

The results also extend the company's positive comparable same store performance on a trailing average basis for a solid eight months and represent the first time in the last four years that the company has achieved sequentially positive comparable store sales results from July through October. The consistent improvement and strong historical correlation between sales trends in the back-to-school period and the subsequent holiday period strongly suggest that possibility of a happier holiday for the company.



Source: Data based on Company Financial Reports

In addition, we note that the period-over-period improvement in comparable store sales metrics is accelerating despite the fact that the prior year results were flat; in other words, the acceleration is not caused by declining prior period comparable store sales so much as ongoing improvement in the company's business. The company appears to be gaining momentum in its core market segments after a period of exceptional weakness. In fact, adjusting for the sales shift between the April and May periods for the current year, the year over year comparable store sales result change is on a marked upward trend.

Source: Data based on Company Financial Reports

We're reasonably confident that the company will report a decent holiday season, possibly achieving marginal growth in the comparable store sales metric or, at least, holding a line of marginal declines in the low single digits from the year earlier period. The trend is clearly in the company's favor, although the ultimate outcome still depends on a number of factors, some within the company's control (such as execution and merchandise mix) and some without (such as how promotional the holiday environment ultimately becomes across the board). The projected growth in consumer spending over the holiday season may be a tailwind, but much of this additional spending is likely to migrate online rather than appear in traditional stores.

The company's next significant challenge will be building on the current momentum. We expect to see meaningfully positive comparable store sales results in February, when prior year results collapsed in February to reach an unprecedented -23.2% decline in comparable store sales. However, afterwards, prior year comparable results will become significantly more challenging and it remains to be seen if the company can simply hold the line or actually achieve comparable store sales growth. We'll be watching the holiday season and subsequent inventory clearance season closely to identify any shifting in the trends and whether the company can maintain its recent momentum.

In the meantime, we have extended our financial models for the company and have some reservations about forward predictions of the company's performance through the end of the year. Our models suggest a slight deterioration in gross and operating margins for the third and fourth quarter which, even with improving sales results, indicate that earnings may come in a couple cents below street estimates in the third and fourth quarters. The street estimates appear to incorporate higher gross and operating margins than our model suggests, so we're taking a slightly more cautious approach on the earnings side even as we see continued improvement in the company's revenues. We may be overly pessimistic on the margin estimates, or on sales results for the fourth quarter, but the sensitivity of the market to earnings misses gives pause. Nonetheless, we still anticipate the company to generate decent profits and healthy cash flows and look forward to the potential of a special dividend in the last half of the year (although likely payable next year due to tax considerations).

We're confident that there remains significant long-term value in Buckle. The company has demonstrated an extended period of improving comparable store sales results which appears to confirm the case that management is executing on the initial priority of stabilizing the business. The extended nature of the improvement strongly suggests that the improvement is significant and bodes well for the critical holiday season.

However, beginning in March, the company's ongoing challenges will become more apparent as exceeding prior year comparable store sales results will become more difficult. The company must demonstrate an ability to effectively leverage the assortment and brand to extend geographic reach and attract new customers both offline and online. In addition, despite ongoing cost challenges in the retail space, it's imperative that the company better reconcile selling and general and administration expenses with the reduced revenue run rate as these expenses have been eroding overall profitability. We're confident that the company will execute on these metrics, but believe it may be slower to do so than we'd like in response to changing markets.

In the longer term, the company must find ways to extend its brand awareness to new customers and new markets. Buckle remains a largely regional company with products that can speak to a broad range of customers; we'd like to see more clarity and forthrightness on the company's plans to incrementally building the brand and the business over time. Buckle has taken a slow and steady growth approach historically, an aspect that we appreciate about the company as it reduces the risk of saturation and the tendency to take on ill-advised debt to fund excessive expansion. However, the opaque quality of the company's future plans remains concerning as it highlights the question of whether management has a coherent long term plan for the business.

We therefore remain cautiously optimistic on the company based on a number of factors, including ongoing profitability, strong cash generation, excess liquidity, lack of debt, and significant insider ownership. In addition, the geographic potential for the company remains intact in the long term given the dearth of exposure to several major markets in the United States assuming the company can capture this opportunity through expended brand awareness. In addition, the ongoing transition to a more balanced relationship between denim, the company's core product category, and the athleisure category bode well in the intermediate and long term. We'd certainly prefer to see same store sales metrics return to growth, as has been the case with some of the company's apparel peers, and we expect this to occur early next year. However, given the challenging circumstances, the progressive improvements are nonetheless encouraging.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.