Sand In My Shoes - Stock Repair Strategy

I'll explain how to do this using an actual example, namely, my purchase and potential sale of CVS Health.

About a month ago I wrote an article extolling the virtues of CVS Health, and since then the stock is down approximately 15%.

Why did I purchase CVS in the first place?

Well, I could just direct you to my article, but I will also give a summation here of why I purchased CVS Health (CVS):

The company has experienced excellent revenue growth,

growing revenues by 11.3% over the past five years. They have extremely strong free cash flow generation and their dividend currently sits at right around 2.9%.

They are a dividend contender, having raised their dividend 14 consecutive years. Last year's increase was 18%.

Also, the dividend I just received a few days ago is likely the last dividend at that rate, and I fully expect they will announce their 15th dividend hike sometime in the middle of next month.

Finally, not the least of the reasons I purchased the stock is it was off the 52 week high by 15-16%. Of course now it is 18% off the 52 week high (the 52 week high in early October was higher than it is now).

So, the stock has an excellent dividend with a low payout ratio. They paid out 23.4% of their free cash flow as a dividend in 2016. They had free cash flow of $7.85 billion and paid out $1.84 billion in dividends. They also used that impressive free cash flow to reduce the number of shares outstanding, purchasing $4.46 billion worth of their own stock. So it looks like the dividend is quite safe, and as I said I expect it will be increased very soon.

Re-reading all of that, I almost convinced myself that selling CVS might be a horrible idea. But not quite. Well, the worst case scenario is the stock goes down from here and I collect the 2.9% dividend while waiting (hoping) for the stock to rise. Hoping is powerful, hope springs eternal, hope is not a great investing strategy however.

What has changed my mind

What I usually say is "if the story changes, I'll re-evaluate". And the story has certainly changed.

The rumors of Amazon (AMZN) getting into the Pharmacy business were barely getting started when I made my purchase, and as you can see, the chart made it look like a bit of an over-reaction which happens from time to time. I purchased my shares on Oct 6 for $80.25.

CVS data by YCharts

Since October 6th, however, the story has gotten quite a bit uglier:

CVS data by YCharts

So what has happened since October 6th, and specifically on the 26th and 27th, that has made the chart look this ugly? And why has the story potentially changed for me? Well, in my mind there are two things.

First, the rumors of Amazon getting into the pharmacy business has only grown stronger with Fortune reporting on October 27th that Amazon had won approval for wholesale drug distribution in 12 states. So what started out as just a rumor now seems like almost a sure thing. It definitely appears that Amazon will be disrupting the pharmacy business in some way in the near future. How that might play out is, of course, still an unknown.

Secondly, on October 26th it was reported everywhere that CVS is in talks to acquire Aetna (AET) in a deal valued at more than $66 billion.

Entire articles could be written about how the Aetna acquisition is probably not a great idea, and I'm sure they have been. But to me the part of the acquisition that is the most scary is the sheer size of the deal. CVS, at present, has a market cap of roughly $70B. How would CVS purchase a company for $66B?

Well, there are two ways to do so. Either you use cash or you use stock. Or a combination of the two. Three! Three ways to do so. Let's take a look at the first two and see if we like either answer there.

First, we'll look at the all cash transaction option. At the end of June, CVS had just over $2B in cash, so any deal where they paid all cash for AET shares would involve borrowing let's call it $65 billion. CVS already has total liabilities of $58 billion, so they would need to more than double their liabilities, and it would more than triple their long term debt (not even counting Aetna's net debt). I had already stated that one of the reservations I had with CVS was that I don't normally like to see companies with as much debt as CVS carries. Also I don't like to see that debt load grow, which it has been doing for at least the past five years. More than doubling their debt, despite the assets they would acquire, would not make me feel any better about their balance sheet. CVS incurred over $1B of interest expense in 2016. Tripling their long term debt, even if they managed to maintain their credit rating, would obviously push that interest expense number much higher.

So what would happen if they completed the merger in stock? CVS is sitting very near their 52 week low. At today's depressed prices, CVS would have to issue approximately 953 million shares, which would just about double the number of shares outstanding. One of the primary reasons dividend growth investors are or were attracted to CVS was the rapid rate at which they had grown their dividend. How good will I feel about the prospect of them announcing a dividend increase anywhere close to 18% if they have to pay that increased dividend on 2 billion shares instead of 1 billion shares? Answer - not so great.

Stock Repair Strategy Element #1 - The Covered Call

If you are not familiar with options please read on so you have at least a fundamental understanding of the call option so you can see how we might fix this situation. (If you know how call options work you might want to skip ahead). We won't discuss put options, but a call option, specifically a covered call, is considered so safe that I can use it in my IRA.

When you own a call option, you have the right to purchase, or "call" a stock at a specified price. However, we will be selling a call in this example, so someone else will have the right to purchase the stock. Also, just like most "rights" in the business world, you have to pay for it. Let's look at an example.

Let us say that we own 100 shares of a stock, and that stock currently trades at $70. Maybe you say to yourself "this stock is getting a little bit rich. I don't see how it can keep going up, and if it does I'd be interested in selling it and pocketing my profits". You decide that $75 is about where you would be interested in selling it.

You could wait until it got to $75 and sell it then. Or you could sell a call option. In this case, it would be a "covered call" because you already own the stock you are willing to sell.

So you look at the quotes and decide to sell a $75 call option on your stock that expires on January 19, 2018. The going rate on this option is $2. You put your order in and all of a sudden you have $200 more dollars in your brokerage account than you used to (less transaction costs). Well that's pretty cool.

Fast forward to January 19, 2018 and your stock is trading for $78. Well of course whoever purchased your call option is going to snag your 100 shares, because they can buy them for $75 and turn around and sell them for $78. Or maybe they just wanted to buy them and they'll hold them now, thank you very much. Unfortunately you could have sold them for $78, but you sold that right. That's why you got they $200 back in early November.

What if the price of the stock was $74? Well nobody would buy your stock from you for $75 if they can buy the stock on the open market for $74, so you get to keep the stock. "What about the $200?" you ask. You get to keep that too! That's what makes this strategy so attractive to so many people.

The covered call has its pitfalls as well. In our first scenario, the stock had risen to $78. What if it had risen to $100? Or $150 per share? Tough luck, you agreed to sell it to someone for $75. As near as I can tell, that is the only danger to the covered call strategy - lost stock price appreciation.

So all of these numbers and dates have terms, so here is a quick review:

Call Option - an option to buy a security at an agreed upon price before or on a specified date

Strike Price - the agreed upon price, in our example it is $75/share

Expiration Date - the specified date before which the decision to purchase must be made, in our case January 19th

Premium - the amount of money the purchaser of the option pays to the seller of the option, in our case $2 per share.

Stock Repair Strategy Element #2 - Averaging Down

One strategy people use, often, is to purchase more shares of a stock they like if the stock has experienced a decline. Let's say you purchase 20 shares of stock XYZ for $50 per share - you have $1,000 invested. A few months go buy and the shares drop to $35, so you decide to buy 30 more shares for $1,050 more. Now you have 50 shares that you have paid $2,050 for and your cost basis is now $41. So you just need it to go from $35 to $41 before your position is profitable.

If you liked the stock at $50, do you still like it at $35? You should like it a lot more unless, as I said, the story has changed. You have to decide if you bought the stock when it was way overvalued, or if the price dropping to $35 is a huge market overreaction and therefore a buying opportunity, or maybe a little bit of both.

If you still like the stock and you still think $50 is a fair value for the stock, then buying more shares at $35 is almost a no-brainer! You probably wish you could buy more than 30 shares if you think $50 is a fair price for the stock.

The Specifics of my CVS Position

So why would I not average down and sell a covered call? There are a few reasons. First, the Healthcare sector is already a very large part of my portfolio, making up 17% of my overall stock position as of October 31. Averaging down would only increase the percentage of that sector, and in this instance it would increase it by a hefty amount. If I do employ this strategy, it would increase the percentage of my healthcare sector to 27%.

Second, the story has changed, as I outlined above. I am no longer sure what the fair value of CVS is. I think that $70 is certainly fair value, actually well below fair value, given the metrics I laid out in my initial article and based on where I thought the business was going. But the potential acquisition of AET has given me a lot of reasons to question my initial thoughts. It could work out great! I have no idea, and I like a little more certainty in my investments.

A little over 10 years ago CVS acquired Caremark, and that has worked out wonderfully. They bought them in an all stock deal, for $21 billion when the market cap of CVS was $26 billion. Since then the stock has performed great (until recently), as you can see below. You can see the number of shares outstanding jumped in March of 2007 and then you can see how they have used a portion of their free cash flow to buy their shares back since then. Maybe this potential acquisition of Aetna will work out just as well, I just can't see that far into the future.

CVS data by YCharts

So what would have to happen in order for me to deploy my "Stock Repair Strategy" on my CVS position?

In order to sell a covered call, you must own a round lot, or 100 shares. At present I own 29 shares of CVS, so I would need to buy 71 more shares. Shares of CVS closed at $69.25 on November 3, so we'll use that price in these assumptions. Purchasing 71 more shares would cost me $4,921.75 including transaction costs. With my initial purchase that would drop my cost basis to right around $72.50.

Looking at the Bid/Ask on the $75 call options with a January expiration, it is possible to receive perhaps $175 for a contract. Let's just assume that for argument's sake.

So with the option premium and the small dividend collected on my original 29 shares, I am out of pocket just over $7,000 and I own 100 shares of CVS. Will I be upset if I get called out of the stock at $75 in a couple of months? Heck no! By my calculations I would be up let's call it $400 to account for some transaction costs. A $400 return on $7,000 invested is almost 6%. A 6% return on my money in a little over three months is pretty good.

Of course the stock could flounder, and indeed could even drop further, and I would not get called out. By the time you read this CVS will have reported their 3rd quarter earnings and this may all be irrelevant, though the idea still holds and could be used on a different position, albeit with different numbers.

But let's look at what could happen if CVS stays at $70 from now until January 19, 2018.

I own 100 shares of CVS and I have roughly $7,000 invested in it.

In a couple weeks (usually early February) I will receive a dividend at a presumably higher rate. Let's assume a 10% increase, so that would net me $55 more in cash.

I could sell another call option, probably pull in another $150, 200, 250? It depends on the price of CVS and the length of the contract.

What could derail this whole idea? CVS crashes. The Aetna acquisition goes horribly wrong. CVS guides lower, they lose their excellent credit rating, and the stock gets pummeled. Stock goes to 50, and then to 40 and flounders there for years. What do you think would happen if they cut their dividend, or just don't raise it? Then I'm sitting there with a losing hand and I just doubled down on a seven with the dealer showing a face card.

Don't think a stock can get hit that hard? Well take a look at this (former) DGI darling.

TEVA data by YCharts

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) was another heavy-in-debt dividend contender that had raised their dividend for 15 years in a row. Then they purchased Allergan for $40.5B when their own market cap was around $60B. Then they froze their dividend shortly after the deal closed. And recently, they cut their dividend by 75%.

I am obviously not saying the same thing will happen to CVS. A lot of things went exactly wrong with TEVA, but I am saying that it can happen. When TEVA was flying high up around $65-70 per share and raising their dividend like clockwork, there were very, very few people that saw a price of $11.40 on the horizon.

Final Thoughts

I have not made this move yet. I'm typing this over the weekend and CVS reports earnings Monday morning, and I want to see what those look like and find out what they say on the earnings call before I do anything. I am also not 100% certain I will make this move. More than tripling my position does not come without additional risk. A lot of what happens will depend on the earnings report, but it was a good exercise to go through at any rate. I hope I provided you some food for thought. As always, thanks for reading and good luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.