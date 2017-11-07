Nokia 1 Year Later: Remains Substantially Troubled

The company's operations are burning through cash, and the Board expects to distribute a dividend of 0.19 EUR for 2017.

Management notes guidance will be revised downward in its next financial reports for Q4 and full year 2017.

Nokia continues to flounder as it discovers smaller addressable markets for its latest products & services than previously forecasted.

Nokia Oyj's (NOK) stock performance leaves much to be desired as the company has traded sideways on declining sales since I last wrote on this company in 2016's articles Nokia Investors Have A Long Road Ahead (Value Analysis) and follow-up Nokia's Trading At Long Term Lows On Longer Than Expected Generational Trough.

As compensation for poor price performance since that time, long-term holders of NOK have received over EUR1.6B in dividend distributions, and management expects to distribute a further EUR1B this year at a rate of EUR0.19 per share.

The lower-for-longer generational trough narrative has played out this year. The company's sales shrank another 7% year over year for the periods Q1-Q3 2016 and Q1-Q3 2017.

NOK longs are largely betting on the company's 5G technology being a hit as management works to keep the ship maximally afloat. To that end, the company recently completed a EUR7B capital restructuring program which reduced net debt by EUR3B and saw the company distribute EUR3.9B to shareholders. The restructuring program's remaining EUR100M has been allocated to buybacks to take place at an unspecified future date.

Business Results: The Downside Outweighing Upside

NOK's business continues to shrink and reported a net loss for Q1-Q3 2017. Earnings were boosted by a one-time patent litigation award for EUR180M as the company won a judgement against LG earlier this year.

My outlook on NOK stock is pessimistic at this time as the company's diminishing legacy businesses are shrinking sales faster than their new initiatives can grow them.

However, management has far more insight into the company's operations than I can glean from financial statements and CEO Rajeev Suri made some promising comments in the most recent earnings report as the company is seeing success in its software business ramp.

CEO Mr. Suri provides some details,



We .. added more than 60 new customers [..software clients..] so far this year, including China Pacific Insurance Company, the first large enterprise win for our Nuage business in China. With cable operators, we won the first customer — WOW! in the United States — for our new products coming from the acquisition of Gainspeed, which we are also trialing with almost a dozen customers, including some of the industry’s largest players.

Despite the gains, growth in software appears to be more of a trade against other, shrinking businesses, as the reporting segment's net sales actually decreased year over year despite the successes outlined by Mr. Suri.

Q1-Q3 2017: Racked Up A Net Loss Of EUR190M

Pro Forma vs. International Financial Reporting Standards

The company reports pro forma net profits of EUR516M, of which EUR180M was related to a one-time gain at the conclusion of a successful patent litigation with LG. On a recurring, pro forma basis, net profit increased from this period last year's EUR264M to EUR396M.

Unfortunately, under the regulated IFRS, the company's year-over-year net loss for the period increased from EUR133M to EUR190M (and excluding the EUR180M one-time lawsuit bounty, the IFRS net loss increases to EUR370M) for the nine months period.

Altogether, net sales were down 7% across the enterprise. This shows the company is still struggling to replace its legacy revenues from prior business successes.

A Further Downward Revision To Guidance Is Forthcoming

Management warns the year has been 'more challenging than earlier anticipated'. Nokia may be revising guidance downward for 2018 and will provide its updated outlook in conjunction with its 4th quarter and full year 2017 reports.

Additional Significant Deterioration In Leverage Ratio Anticipated

The balance sheet will sustain the company throughout 2018 without necessitating further debt issuance as the company bleeds its EUR5.4B cash hoard with its run rate of cash losses exceeding EUR150M/annually plus this year and next's dividends which are likely to weigh in at EUR1B and EUR1B for each year.

The company's deleveraging activities and large-scale distributions to shareholders since 2016 have caused their assets-to-liabilities ratio to deteriorate from 2.17:1 to 1.76. I expect additional substantial deterioration in the balance sheet to continue throughout this year and the next as management stubbornly maintains the dividend distribution while operations burn through cash.

Summary

As per the company's most recent pronouncement, NOK investors can anticipate a gross dividend yield of 4.4% for 2017 at today's EUR5.00 price per share. I am highly pessimistic on this company through the first half of 2018 as it is experiencing a cash loss on its operating segments while 5G is not expected to make it into mainstream products until 2019.

Longs are betting on NOK's ace-in-the-hole, the highly touted 5G technology. The present generation of 4G wireless technology was a major winner for this company, and most technologists are pointing to 5G as likely to be adopted in a similarly wide scale manner as its predecessor.

But there is uncertainty as to the degree and rapidity with which the new tech will be adopted. 5G is more expensive than 4G LTE although it will deliver more than three times as much bandwidth capacity and lower latency compared with today's ubiquitous 4G LTE.

Final Word: Avoid NOK until the enterprise can show it is done bleeding cash and distributing more than it earns. Bad news at next quarter's report may result in further price declines from today's EUR5.00 per share.

