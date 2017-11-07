Goldplat Is Making Gold From Woodchips, Grease And Mine Muck

(Editor's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as GDPTF. Goldplat's main listing in London, GDP.L, offers stronger liquidity.)





Investing case

Continuing with the coverage of companies that produce precious metals from mine waste, I give you Goldplat (OTC:GDPTF). It’s a unique South Africa-focused gold producer which specializes in the extraction of the metal from by-products of the mining process such as woodchips, mill liners, fine carbon, slags, sludges and waste grease.

What I like about Goldplat is that all of the major gold mining companies in South Africa are among its clients, with the exception of Harmony Gold (HMY). This means that the operation is sustainable in the long run and is not constrained by a life of mine as other gold producers are.

On the valuation front, Goldplat had a market cap of just GBP 11.3mn (USD 14.8mn) on the LSE on 3 November 2017, which I think is very cheap for a company which posted revenues of GBP 31.7mn (USD 40.2mn) and a net profit of GBP 0.96mn (USD 1.22mn) in the year ended 30 June 2017.

If you like companies that produce precious metals from mine waste for their impact on the environment, you can see my articles on DRDGold (DRD) and Sylvania Platinum (OTC:SAPLF) here and here.

Operations

Goldplat recovers gold that finds its way into:

the wood used as support in underground mines;

steel and rubber mill liners, which are used to protect the mill shell used in mine processing plant;

mill grease, which when replaced is reprocessed to recover spillages of ore that have stuck to the grease;

fine carbon, which becomes available when modern processing plants reprocess activated carbon for reuse;

“vlei” material, or surface material in the vicinity of mine processing plant that tends to accumulate in settlement ponds;

the clean-up of gold plants and rock dumps.

It may not sound like much, but this type of mine waste contains a good amount of gold. For example, the gold content of some fine carbon can be as high as 500 g/t.

The company currently has gold recovery operations in South Africa and Ghana as well as a small gold mine in Kenya and an exploration project in Ghana. In the year ended 30 June 2017, Goldplat produced 42,857 gold equivalent ounces, of which 39,449 ounces came from its recovery operations.

The main operation of the company is located in South Africa, where it produced 29,418 ounces of gold and gold equivalents in its FY 2017. The Ghana operation, in turn produced 10,031 ounces of gold and gold equivalents in the same period.

Goldplat also owns the Kilimapesa gold mine in Kenya and the Anumso gold project in Ghana. Kilimapesa has a JORC resource of 649,804 ounces of gold and it produced 3,408 ounces of gold in FY 2017. Anumso, in turn, has a JORC resource of 167,000 ounces gold and in 2016 Goldplat inked a deal with Ashanti Gold which gives the latter an option for a USD 3mn earn-in.

Financials

In the FY ended 30 June 2017, Goldplat managed to boost its revenues by more than 56% year-on-year to GBP 31.7mn (USD 40.2mn). Also, the gross profit rose by more than 70% to GBP 5.2mn (USD 6.6mn) despite the net profit decreasing to GBP 0.96mn (USD 1.22mn) due to one-offs. It was a very solid year for the company:

Source Goldplat

Although Goldplat only provides semi-annual and annual results, the production results for the quarter ended 30 September 2017 point to a very good financial performance with improved figures across most operations:

Source Goldplat

Another thing that I like about Goldplat is that it finances its projects with internal funds. It has not been to the market for more than a decade.

Risks

One of the major risks I see for Goldplat is the jurisdiction. Earlier in 2017, South Africa passed a very controversial new Mining Charter. Granted, the implementation of the charter was put on hold at least until December but it hangs over the heads of South African miners like the sword of Damocles. The charter could require miners to permanently increase stakes held by black shareholders to 30% or more within a year. Furthermore, even if black investors were to sell their shares, each company will be required to increase black ownership to the 30% mark again, thus sparking a perpetual dilution. Also, the charter would require companies to pay 1% of revenues to black shareholders before dividends to other shareholders.

The other major concern for me regarding Goldplat is a 2016 dispute with Rand Refinery. The dispute is over a binding memorandum of understanding entered into with Rand Refinery to process a batch of silver sulphide material. Rand Refinery has offered a settlement whereby it expects Goldplat to pay a net amount but the company considers this unacceptable and the two have been locked in a legal battle for over a year now.

Conclusion

Goldplat is a unique company as it manages to produce gold from by-products of the mining process including woodchips, mill liners, fine carbon, slags, sludges and waste grease. The operation is sustainable in the long run and is not constrained by a life of mine as other gold producers are.

Goldplat has an annual output of close to 40,000 ounces and it generated a gross profit of USD 6.6mn and a net profit of USD 1.22mn in the year ended 30 June 2017.

The major risks for the company include the South African mining charter and a dispute with Rand Refinery. However, even considering these, Goldplat seems very cheap at a market cap of just USD 14.8mn on the LSE.

