Beware The Suspicious Bid For Hudson's Bay Subsidiary

An apparent link to an activist investor suggests this may all be a sham to influence a possible proxy war.

Little actual financing appears to be in place. The rest is tied to shares in opaque Austrian private companies whose underlying assets are unknown.

A controversial, convicted financial criminal based in Austria has put forth an unsolicited bid for one of the Hudson’s Bay Company (OTCPK:HBAYF) subsidiaries. The alleged “all cash” offer – which is nothing of the sort – has stimulated activist investor Jonathan Litt to push Hudson’s Bay to accept the offer. Litt himself has a questionable background.

The offer, and the man and company offering it, are highly suspicious. Investors in Hudson’s Bay should encourage the Board to review the offer with a healthy skepticism.

Background

Hudson’s Bay Company is the Canadian-based operator of 480 high-end department stores located in Canada, the US, and Europe. It operates major brands including Hudsons Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Home Outfitters, GALERIA Kaufhof, Galeria Inno and Sportarena.

The issue at hand concerns the Galeria Kaufhof (GK) division, which has 97 stores in Germany and 16 in Belgium under the Galeria Inno name. Hudson’s Bay purchased the chains two years ago for $2.8 billion. It has been renovating and upgrading its stores to more accurately reflect the luxury brand associated with Hudson’s Bay. As a result, the additional expenses and store renovations, as well as competition, has resulted in some GK struggles.

However, Hudson’s Bay also has substantial real estate holdings, and has a real estate strategy folded into its overall business. Seeking Alpha’s Trapping Value has a fine write-up on the underlying value of this real estate. In short, he believes that if Hudson’s Bay Company can stay on top of the competition amidst a challenging retail environment, the company’s real estate is worth significantly more than its current stock price. Even in a weaker environment, it is still likely worth more.

Hudson’s Bay is going to monetize its Lord & Taylor NYC store by selling it off, and cut its debt by about $1.3 billion.

The Suspicious Offer

René Benko is a controversial Austrian real estate magnate, who owns GK’s smaller competitor department store, Karstadt. A few days ago, Benko-controlled SIGNA Group put up an non-binding, conditional proposal to buy GK for 3 billion euros, or about US$3.5 billion.

However, both Benko and the alleged capital he has with which to purchase GK are suspicious.

Benko has been investigated in the past for money laundering, tried in Italy for tax manipulation, and convicted in 2012 for bribing Croatian officials. Benko’s partners have included Beny Steinmetz, who is under investigation and arrest in Israel for allegations of fraud, forgery, and money laundering – some of which involve real estate outside the country.

This takes us to the capital that Benko is allegedly offering for GK. On October 9, SIGNA’s real estate entity, Signa Prime Selection, announced that it had raised one billion euros, and that stoked speculation that Benko would use the money to make a run at GK.

Yet, the actual source of this one billion euros is dubious. According to obscure corporate filings in Austria, where Benko is based, including a KPMG report just filed there:

• Approximately EUR 55 million is in cash.

• EUR 600 million comes from Signa Prime Holding, the parent company, in exchange for shares in another company, Laura 2016 Drei GmbH. Austrian filings make it unclear why this entity is valued at EUR 600 million. The underlying assets are not disclosed, and it is not clear if there are any assets.

• The remainder comes from Signa Holding, the parent company’s parent, again in exchange for shares of the same mysterious Laura 2016 Drei GmbH. Notably, “Laura” is the name of Benko’s daughter.

Benko has never closed a deal that is anywhere close to EUR 3 billion. Previous multiple attempts by SIGNA to takeover GK failed because evidence of financial resources were lacking. Consequently, Benko’s opaque maneuver seems particularly suspect.

The rest of the financing allegedly would come from EUR 700 million loans from banks, and SIGNA would assume a portion of GK’s debt. To date however Signa, which is already highly indebted itself, has not publicly disclosed any debt commitments for the proposed transaction.

This offer simply is not credible unless and until Benko demonstrates that he actually has the financing. His past dealings make it impossible to do so. Because Benko is a convicted financial criminal, one would think he would be more transparent. Instead, his every move must be carefully vetted.

Indeed, Hudson’s Bay said it would review the offer, but “…it received today an incomplete, non-binding and unsolicited offer with no evidence of financing.”

So What’s Going On?

Why would Benko attempt a run at Hudson’s Bay if he has no actual financing? The answer may be related to “activist investor” Jonathan Litt who appears to have allied himself with Benko.

Litt is the CIO of a small and litigious Connecticut-based firm called Land and Buildings Investment Management. The firm buys up small amounts of stock in public real estate stakes in companies and, more recently, has been involved in trying to agitate for changes at companies he has investments in - i.e., activism.

Most recently Litt engaged in an ill-advised proxy fight for Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) earlier this year, attempting to muscle his 1% stake against the 30% stake of insider ownership. His plan was weak, ill-conceived, and lacking in detail. Unsurprisingly, shareholders crushed Litt’s attempts, and the courts dismissed his claims.

Litt has a few governance issues of his own relating to his charity, the Children with Dyslexia Scholarship Fund, according to the NY Post.

We know that Litt, who purports to have a 4.3% undisclosed stake in Hudson’s Bay earlier this year, wants to turn his small stake into outsized influence over the entire company, just as he failed to do at Taubman. Interestingly, Litt has publicly encouraged Hudson’s Bay Board to take the SIGNA offer for GK. Why would Litt be so quick to endorse a deal that has so many red flags, especially coming from a character like Benko?



Litt publicly lauds himself for his depth of analysis and due diligence. However, this past week Litt stated that the SIGNA proposal was “fully financed”, yet his only apparent evidence for this claim is SIGNA’s own press release. The public filings, as mentioned, show no evidence that SIGNA has the financing available.

Does Litt know that Benko is a convicted criminal? That the financing may be a sham? If not, why not? If Litt is the detailed analytical investor he claims to be, then how could he miss these issues? If he is aware of these issues, then he’s demonstrating poor judgment in backing the deal. If by some chance the deal is fully financed and Litt knows this, he should be transparent about it. The fact that he hasn’t been indicates he probably has no idea what is behind Signa’s Austrian alleged assets. In either event, Litt’s own investors should be asking questions about the man managing their money.

There are far too many questions, and far too many red flags at every level of this offer.

Conclusion

Shareholders should cast a very skeptical eye on the GK proposal. It smells fishy, and they should contact management and urge them to turn the offer down without real evidence of financing.

As for Hudson’s Bay itself, it does appear that its real estate has significant unaccounted for value in the stock. Trapping Value’s analysis should be reviewed, and investors should also run their own due diligence (perhaps more carefully than Mr. Litt), and review other sources.

