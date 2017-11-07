Coffee: The Coming Winter High?

Hedge funds and traders currently are in control of the coffee market as prices drift lower. Regardless, the smart money has positioned themselves against these trend followers, and are expecting a rally.

The commitment of traders indicates that commercial hedgers (smart money) are net long 25,649 contracts as of 10.31. Compared against the last two decades, this is one of their largest net long positions ever. The largest net long position they placed was in early July with a total 27,745 contracts. The coffee price bottomed near that time. On the other hand, the non commercials (dumb money), are net short 32,816 contracts as of 10.31. This is the second most net short the non commercials have been. The most net short was a week back on 10.24. Before that, the non-commercials were net short 30,844 contracts on June 27. These speculators were extremely net short at the wrong time as coffee prices bottomed out.

We can break down the commitment of traders by looking at the managed money positioning. They fall under the non commercials and they are prone to making the wrong decisions at position extremes. This data displays that these investors were the most net short in June of 2006. Approximately 25% of the managed money positions were net long. The price of coffee rallied up until December of that year, and coffee didn’t top out until early 2008. Right now, 30% of the managed money positions are net long. If past behavior continues, we should see a rally in coffee.

The reason why these hedge funds may be net short is due to trend trading and some fundamental reasons. Brazil is the main producer of coffee and the ample rainfall helped lower prices. In addition, the International Coffee Organisation stated that coffee exports in September decreased over 14.8% year over year. Despite this decline, coffee exports increased from Oct 2016 to Sep 2017 4.8% more than it did last year.

Despite these bearish fundamental aspects, we can look at how some coffee companies are dealing with their hedging activities. Agrimoney stated, “As of late July, the group had priced 70% of its coffee needs for its current financial year.” The next three months, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) barely hedged any production for the next three months, and is currently hedged at 75%. Prices increased from 1.30’s to 1.40s, however, they came stumbling back down currently at 1.24. They hedged less as the price of coffee failed to rally. This may indicate that the Starbucks finance team feels that higher prices may be on its way.

Looking at prices now, traders are positioned in a bearish manner. Despite that, commercial hedgers indicate that a sharp reversal rally may be on its way.