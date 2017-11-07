Top North America Container Traffic Accelerates In September 2017

Collectively, September was up 11.5 percent versus last year, when considering top North America seaports.

Top North America seaport TEUs were up 9.6 percent through September, an 80-bps increase from August.

Top North America Seaport TEU Review

During 2016, top North America seaport twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) were on track to witness negative performance. This was the case through September for laden and empty imported/exported TEUs. It was not until October through December, that positive momentum was sustained to close the year out with an overall approximately 1.2 percent gain.

Port Metro Vancouver, Deltaport Terminal Source: Google Images

Through September 2017, performance has remained strong with top North America seaports witnessing 9.6 percent growth versus last year. This performance increased by 80-basis points (bps) from the 8.8 percent performance recorded through August. Results have remained robust across West, East and Gulf coasts for the year, non-U.S. and East Coast seaports are now leading performance.

*Note: The seaports of Port Everglades, Jacksonville, Halifax, Wilmington DE and Mobile do not provide monthly TEU data. These mentioned seaports are excluded from the total calculation, with the exception of Halifax which is included quarterly.

September’s performance increased sequentially, recording the fifth highest result over the past 14 months. This pattern has remained similar to the trends since March. Results have now been positive 12 out of the previous 14 consecutive months. Broader economic trends continue to drive demand as third quarter gross domestic product (OTC:GDP) improved by 3 percent.

For the year, TEU traffic has continued to substantially outpace GDP performance in the U.S. If fourth quarter GDP can be sustained at or above the 3 percent level, there is a good chance that TEU performance will remain in the high single-digit area.

The list below provides an overview of Top North America seaports. Collectively, these seaports reflected greater than 90 percent of total TEU traffic during 2016.

Source: Seaport websites, all numbers are subject to change based on revisions.

*Note: The seaports of Port Everglades, Jacksonville, Wilmington DE and Mobile do not provide monthly TEU data, and all TTM data is based upon the most recent fiscal year. Port Halifax provides quarterly TEU data so all information is as of the most recent quarter. These mentioned seaports are excluded from the total YTD calculation.

Performance in September remained solid across the board for many of the usual suspects, with the primary exception being Los Angeles and the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NYSE:NSA) on the West Coast. On the West Coast, top performers included Prince Rupert, Long Beach, Manzanillo and Vancouver with results at 37.5, 28.3, 16.1 and 13.8 percent from last year. Canadian seaports saw significant acceleration at the expense of the NSA.

For the East Coast, top performers included Montreal, Boston, Baltimore and New York/New Jersey with results at 29.8, 18.8, 17.6 and 15.2 percent. Gulf Coast performance was strong led by Houston, Veracruz and Altamira with results at 22.1, 16.4 and 14 percent from last year.

Source: Seaport websites, all numbers are subject to change based on revision.

Top laden import performers for West Coast seaports in September included Prince Rupert, Long Beach, Vancouver and Oakland up 37.2, 29.5, 14.5 and 12.6 percent year-over-year (YoY). Lazaro Cardenas (total imported TEUs) and Manzanillo (total imported TEUs) were up 7.4 and 7 percent. Los Angeles was marginally down, while the NSA was down -15.3 percent, largely impacted from the Canadian seaports.

Top laden import performers for East Coast seaports in September included Montreal (total imported TEUs), Baltimore, Savannah and New York/New Jersey up 28.6, 19.8, 13.9 and 13.3 percent YoY. Virginia and Boston were up 9.5 percent and Charleston was up 6.9 percent. Miami was down -4.8 percent.

Houston’s run of consecutive double-digit monthly YoY performance was broken after 14 months straight months, resulting from Hurricane Harvey. September witnessed a surge back as performance was up 36.5 percent YoY. Altamira (total imported TEUs) was up 18.9 percent, while Veracruz was up 13.9 percent. New Orleans witnessed a strong decline at -24.2 percent due to natural disaster impacts.

Source: Seaport websites, all numbers are subject to change based on revision.

West Coast seaport laden export traffic continued to be mixed to weaker YoY in September. Leading seaports included Manzanillo (total exported TEUs), Prince Rupert and Long Beach up 30.1, 9.9 and 4.1 percent. All other seaports including the NSA, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Lazaro Cardenas (total exported TEUs) and Oakland were negative at -12.6, -11.5, -5.5, -4.1 and -2.6 percent.

For East Coast seaports, leaders included Montreal (total exported TEUs), New York/New Jersey, Charleston and Baltimore up 30.9, 7.1, 3.6 and 2 percent. All other seaports including Miami, Savannah, Virginia and Boston were negative at -7.6, -6.7, -6.2 and -1.4 percent.

Veracruz was once again dominant with 16.6 percent performance from last year (this marks the eighth consecutive month of greater than 16 percent performance and the 14 th consecutive double-digit performing month). All other seaports were positive led by Altamira (total exported TEUs), New Orleans (total exported TEUs) and Houston at 10, 4.3 and 0.9 percent.

North America Class I Rail Container Review

Class I rail operators break down their container performance by international and domestic services. For international containers, traffic moved proportions were as follows; BNSF and Union Pacific near 50 percent, Norfolk Southern near 60 percent and CSX near 40 percent. Most container moves for both Canadian rail operators are international.

In addition to direct haulage of international containers, a substantial number of international containers are transloaded to domestic containers with proximity to seaports, for BNSF, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern and CSX. From this perspective, a substantial majority of container traffic for Class I rail operators is driven by seaport TEU traffic.

Additional companies directly benefiting from these trends include JB Hunt Transport (JBHT) and Hub Group (HUBG). Many others in the freight sector also benefit including ocean freight forwarders like Expeditors International (EXPD), major truck brokers like CH Robinson Worldwide (CHRW), XPO Logistics (XPO), among others.

Source: Class I weekly container units carried

Performance in September was mixed for Class I rail operators from August. The top performers for the month were Canadian National (CNI), Canadian Pacific (CP) and BNSF (BRK.B) with 80, 20 and 10-bps gains. Kansas City Southern (KSU) witnessed a 40-bps decline, while Union Pacific (UNP), Norfolk Southern (NSC) and CSX (CSX) all witnessed 10-bps declines.

Canadian National continues to stand out as the closest correlating Class I rail operator to TEU performance and remains the outlier; with the next closest being BNSF. The substantial outperformance of all peers, and most notably, Canadian Pacific is an indication of stronger market share growth for Canadian National.

Source: Class I weekly container units carried

Looking to October, performance has strongly accelerated, with Canadian National remaining as the leading outlier. For October, Canadian National, Kansas City Southern, CSX, Canadian Pacific and Norfolk Southern have all witnessed increases of 80, 70, 40 and 30-bps. Union Pacific witnessed a 10-bps increase, while BNSF has remained flat. The stark increase in October performance bodes well for TEU traffic.

Summary

Canadian National has continued to benefit tremendously from the strong market share gains by Vancouver and Prince Rupert. Halifax has also been a strong growth contributor to Canadian National’s exclusive access, while Montreal has had a much stronger second half for 2017. This has come at the expense of Canadian Pacific.

In the U.S., BNSF continues to lead all rail operators for intermodal performance. Kansas City Southern’s improved results are directly related to increased capacity at Lazaro Cardenas, and the recent partnership with BNSF. Both Norfolk Southern and CSX have benefited of late from strengthening East Coast seaport TEU growth.

2017 looks to be set up to remain a volume-driven year for Class Is, as TEU traffic is poised for high single-digit growth. As TEU performance is expected to moderate during 2018, tightening capacity may still lead to sustained and/or further increases with intermodal freight rate pricing. This is positive for the near-term as pricing is up double-digits of late.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI, KSU, JBHT, HUBG, XPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.