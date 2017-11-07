10 Rules For Catching A Falling Knife (Video)

I try to discuss 10 rules that can help you when you are contemplating investing in a stock that recently experienced a significant drop.

Buying a stock at its bottom is attractive to all and I believe every investors tries to do it at least once.

As soon as we see a sharp decline in a stock price we tend to think it is an opportunity. However, as Nobel prize winner Daniel Kahneman explains in his excellent book, Thinking Fast and Slow, there are a lot of behavioral biases that lead us to make costly investment decisions while trying to catch a falling knife like intuitive investing, anchoring or assuming that we know more than everybody else. I use the example of GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) to discuss the behavioral issues that can affect our decision making.

Apart from behavioral finance there are other things that can lead to more profitable investing outcomes when catching a falling knife. I discuss a value approach, intrinsic value issues, the importance of a proper sector analysis and a detailed stock analysis. What is also very important is to approach such a strategy with proper diversification and a careful risk reward assessment that might also include options. Enjoy the video! Even if the only thing you take out is that catching a falling knife isn't something for you, well, then I hope I saved you a lot of money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.