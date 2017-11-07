Starbucks: India A Top 5 Market?

India Holds Potential For Starbucks

During the earnings call of Starbucks' (SBUX) fourth-quarter 2017 results, the management unsurprisingly spoke at length about the Chinese market dynamics. For the Asia Pacific region, South Korea also received special mention for its superior performance. The fifth-placed global market for Starbucks currently achieved double-digit comp growth in fiscal 2017. Nevertheless, John Culver, President, Global Retail, Starbucks Corp and Group President, Starbucks China and Asia Pacific Region, believed that India could become a top-five market for the company. He made the prediction in late October when he was in India for the inauguration of the 100th Starbucks store in the country. How valid is his projection? I present the arguments in this article.

India - Fast Growing Economy

India is one of the fastest growing large economies in the world. The GDP growth of India is expected to accelerate each year from the 6.83% in 2016 to 7.92% in 2020. The GDP growth in 2016 and 2017 would have been higher if not for the demonetization exercise that began abruptly on November 8 last year. The Modi-led government embarked on the move to ban certain bank notes with large denominations was aimed at rendering illicit cash, which tended to be held in big bills, worthless if they were not exchanged for new notes at the bank. During the exercise, long queues formed at the banks as legitimate note holders rushed to exchange their holdings, affecting work productivity. As the government did not print new notes as quickly as needed, the lack of cash also affected transactions, since it remained a significant mode of payment in the country. Interestingly, there were speculations that the sale of gold (including in the form of jewelry) and iPhones went up during the period, ostensibly due to holders of 'black money' attempting to convert their cash without leaving a trace.

India Is On Track To Become The Second Largest Country By GDP At PPP

India is already the seventh largest country by GDP on a nominal basis (2016). In absolute value, its GDP is 12 percent that of the U.S. However, it gets better when you look at the ranking from the purchasing-power-parity ("PPP") measurements. It is third in place, just behind the U.S. Its GDP by PPP is 77 percent higher than Japan and just about half (47 percent) that of the U.S. By 2020, India would be the top-five country by GDP on a nominal basis, overtaking the United Kingdom and France. Looking further ahead to 2050, a PwC study projected that India could even leapfrog to the second position, ahead of the U.S., in terms of GDP by PPP.

(Chart source: Statistics Times)

Another positive tailwind for India is in the form of demographics. Its working-age population (aged 20-64) is likely to keep growing beyond 2045. On the contrary, even the economic powerhouse, China, is suspected to have its working-age population already peaked or is about to do so. All these meant that the bullishness on the Indian market expressed by Mr. Culver sounds very plausible.

(Chart source: Schroders)

Demonetization Exercise Accelerated Digital Payment

An indirect benefit from the demonetization exercise is an increased uptake in the use of digital payment modes. This bodes well for Starbucks which has in Asia, embraced WeChat Pay and Alipay, the digital payment apps of Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) and Ant Financial respectively. Ant Financial is the finance arm of Alibaba (BABA). When the relatively higher-priced beverage is purchased via a non-cash mode, the buyer would be less conscious of the cost. It has been found that people generally spend "significantly more" when the use of credit cards are involved. Ross Steinman, chairman and associate professor in the psychology department at Widener University, reckoned that for mobile payments, the spending could be higher at least in the 12 to 18 percent range, "perhaps a little bit more". Thus, the greater adoption of digital payments, and particularly spurred by the proliferation of mobile payment apps, could boost the purchase of Starbucks beverages.

India's Rising Smartphone Usage

Yet another positive development helping Starbucks is the almost doubling in smartphone penetration in India from 2014 to 2019 (21.2% to 39%) would also make it easier for Starbucks to push the use of its mobile phone app. The app has been found to drive deeper consumer loyalty and higher purchase habits. Kevin Johnson, chief executive officer of Starbucks, reiterated this phenomenon in the Q4 earnings call:

"Our priority to accelerate the power and momentum of our digital flywheel reflects the fact that digital relationships are among our most powerful demand generation levers. In fiscal 2017, Starbucks Rewards membership in the U.S. rose 11% year-over-year. Per member spend increased 8% in Q4 alone. The cumulative effect is that today 36% of tender comes from Starbucks Rewards, the vast majority, via our mobile app."

Share of mobile users with smartphones

India - A Nation Of Tea Drinkers

Whether the coffee drinking culture will take root in India is a hotly debatable topic whenever the discussion on the growth rate of cafes crops up. There remains similar skepticism in China even as the consumption of coffee continues its strong growth. I think the question is moot as Starbucks also attracts those who would like a clean venue as a meeting place whether for social or business purposes, a place to rest or to use the complimentary WiFi, among other reasons.

Furthermore, with Starbucks having acquired Teavana, the beverage giant can now also cater to the huge Indian population of tea drinkers, where 837,000 tonnes of tea are consumed every year. Starbucks has the opportunity to utilize local produce and tweak the flavors to suit the local palate.

Eventual Buyout of Indian JV Stake?

A possibility that would further boost the contribution from India to Starbucks is that the company could follow its playbook in China. Starbucks bought over its partner's stake in the China JV to obtain full control of the business. It could do so in confidence as the global beverage giant has gained the experience of operating in China and the understanding of the local consumers' psyche. In India, Starbucks operates 100 stores through a 50:50 joint venture with Tata Global Beverages (OTC:TTAEY), part of the Tata group, one of India's largest conglomerates.

Conclusion

India is a country with promise for Starbucks. Its young population and fast-growing economy provide the strong fundamentals for higher consumption. India has the potential to become a significant growth engine for the global coffee giant. Most importantly, this reflects Starbucks' wide international reach and appeal. As a result, its revenue growth is diversified across the globe, ensuring stability.

What do you think? Share your thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community! You might be keen in another of my article on India - Apple: The India Story Says It All.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading. If you would like a refreshing take on stocks that you own or are interested in, try looking here. If you wish to be informed as soon as they are published, please click on the "Follow" button below the title.

If you like this article, please let me know by leaving a comment. Otherwise, kindly provide constructive feedback to help me craft better articles to aid in your analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.