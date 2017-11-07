I always assumed that mine was a contrarian view until I read Investopedia's definition and critique of the system.

Analyst ratings should rarely be seriously considered by the preferred investor and probably even by the common shareholder.

While research ARI for an article I recently submitted, I looked more deeply into analyst ratings and discovered something of note.

In the last installment of my past is prologue series I briefly touched upon analyst ratings and my negative feelings about them; along with the reason I rarely considered them nor paid them much attention. However, because of recent findings I decided to devote this article, Past Is Prologue Part III, specifically to more fully understanding them and weighing their actual value.

Let's begin with Investopedia's Understanding Analyst Ratings, my usual go-to source for financial and market-oriented explanations and definitions.

In order to reach an opinion and communicate the value and volatility of a covered security analysts research public financial statements listen in on conference calls and talk to managers and the customers of a company, typically in an attempt to capture the findings for a research report. Ultimately, through all this investigation into the company's performance the analyst decides whether their stock is a "buy," sell" or hold." The question remains, however, is whether or not these recommendations are worth their salt?

Here, I was surprised and pleased to find that I am not alone in my jaundiced belief that the value of analyst ratings are deemed suspect by reporters and pundits far more knowledgeable than I.

Investopedia continued:

The analyst ratings scale is a tad trickier than the traditional classifications of "buy, hold and sell." The various nuances, detailed in the following chart, include multiple terms for each of the ratings (sell is also known as strong sell, buy can be labeled as strong buy), as well as a couple of new terms: underperform and outperform.

To top it off, not every firm adheres to the same ratings schema: an "outperform" for one firm may be a "buy" for another and a "sell" for one may be a "market perform" for another. Thus, when using ratings, it is advisable to review the issuing firm's rating scale, in order to understand the meaning behind the term.

Investopedia then provided a map of the Basics:

For now, let us dissect the traditional ratings of "sell," "underperform," "hold," "outperform" and "buy," and assume that each firm, no matter how wacky the system, can map back to these. Buy - Also known as strong buy and "on the recommended list." Needless to say, buy is a recommendation to purchase a specific security. Sell - Also known as strong sell, it's a recommendation to sell a security or to liquidate an asset. Hold - In general terms, a company with a hold recommendation is expected to perform at the same pace as comparable companies or in-line with the market. Underperform - A recommendation that means a stock is expected to do slightly worse than the market return. Underperform can also be lumped in with "moderate sell," "weak hold" and "under-weight." Outperform - Also known as "moderate buy," "accumulate" and "over-weight." Outperform is an analyst recommendation meaning a stock is expected to do slightly better than the market return.

Investopedia's bottom line assessment reads as follows:

Analysts' recommendations are the fountainhead of equity research reports and should be used in tangent with proprietary research and investment methodologies in order to make investment decisions. Additionally, "buy, hold and sell" recommendation meanings are not as transparent as they first seem; a plethora of terms and variance in meanings exist behind the curtain and serve to muddy the waters. It is thus important to understand a firm's entire scale when assimilating ratings.

I decided to take a closer look at the analyst ratings that many investors hang their hats on, especially as a result of what I learned after writing the last few article when I finally considered what I had rarely considered before. The proverbial straw, the impetus for this unexpected Part III came as a result of the following:

While I was reviewing Apollo RE Finance's (ARI) past year's performance, which happened to be a profitable one, my eyes drifted down to analyst ratings during that time-span. The initial downgrade by BoA/Merrill on 12/15/16 was released as ARI's share price was rising. Although I can't be certain, it appears the downgrade from a buy to neutral might have caused that sudden and precipitous decline in value as illustrated in the above Yahoo Finance chart. However, on 1/20/17, ARI's share price resumed its profitable climb from its recorded low for this year, $15.13, on that date to its current price of $18.35.

However, because of a brief pullback that began on February 25, and ended a few days later, on March 1, JMP Securities saw fit to downgrade ARI from market outperform to market perform. And guess what, ARI continued to trend higher.

The result: Those fearful investors who were spooked by the downgrades, and consequently, exited their positions, lost what might have been a significant profit depending upon how many shares they sold and at what price.

Now let's expand or chart to cover ARI's share price performance over a 2-year period.

On 4/11/16 Wells Fargo's analyst rating downgraded ARI from a market perform to a market underperform. The result was that ARI's share price jogged down for a few day before resuming its choppy climb. Then on October 13, Wells Fargo analysts reversed the downgrade to an upgrade from a market underperform to a market outperform. What could have happened in those six short months to have caused this reversal? As far as this preferred investor is concerned, nothing that should concern me nor should it concern any other rational cumulative preferred investor. We who should be primarily concerned with a company's long-term viability should not even bother ourselves with such apparently superficial ratings that might affect the share price of the commons, but say little about the company in general. Once again, transient share price movement is not the preferred investor's concern unless it portends a looming existential threat.

However, on occasion, a downgrade might signal a temporary preferred sell-off, which for the savvy preferred investor might result in an advantageous buying opportunity. Never look a gift-horse in the mouth, especially when the advice relied upon is coming from the other end of the alimentary canal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARI-C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.