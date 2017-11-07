Kellogg: Come For The Dividend, Stay For The Growth

Image credit

Kellogg (K) continues to struggle in an environment where top line growth is at a premium. The entire consumer staple sector has been fighting this affliction for years at this point and K has been a bit of an also-ran in the space, the product of its heavy reliance upon the breakfast segment.

The stock has been tremendously weak in 2017 and although the yield is nice, it thus far hasn’t been enough. But off of the lows set going into the Q3 report, K has bounced and is finally showing some signs of life. The thing is that progress is being made and the stock is going for less than 15 times next year’s earnings, so I think there’s something here on the long side.

There isn’t a lot to say about the chart other than the fact that the bulls have their work cut out for them. K has blasted through any and every level of support over the past 18 months and now has to begin the long process of getting back above the major moving averages. For now, the bears are in control but there were some really bright spots in the Q3 release and to me, it looks like K has probably bottomed.

Sales growth continues to be a problem because all of K’s segments are weak but in particular, its exposure to the US breakfast market has hurt for some time. We all know that consumers here aren’t choosing cereal the way they used to and while K has diversified away from cereal, packaged breakfast foods in general remain a tough sell to consumers.

The diversification is working, however, and K’s other segments – namely the specialty foods business – have offset some of the declines from breakfast. K received a small boost from currency translation as well as acquisitions but even with those two factors removed, the top line decline was just 1.4%. K has seen some sequential improvements in sales performances and that’s great, but it still has a long way to go to get back to some semblance of growth.

This has been a big problem for K but as I said, progress is being made and analysts have 2018 at flat revenue. If that comes to fruition, K is going to have a big year next year. We’ll have to wait and see but the pieces are in place and I’m happy with the progress being made on the top line.

What I’m more excited about – and the factor that has the potential to drive sizable earnings growth – is margin expansion. K has been focused on its Project K program for some time now and the results have been very strong indeed. Operating margin was up by 160bps in Q3 and drove operating profit 13% higher on a reported basis and 18% higher on a comparable, currency-neutral basis.

Keep in mind these results are in a quarter where sales were slightly above flat so it isn’t like revenue is leveraging operating costs down; these are true savings and should revenue begin to grow again, K’s operating leverage should be sizable. The progress we’ve seen on margins has been great but if revenue does indeed continue to pick up, this could go on for years.

K reiterated guidance for this year, including just over $1B in FCF. That means its FCF is around 5% and with the yield at 3.5%, the dividend remains very safe. That sort of yield is pretty enticing these days and with K’s margins improving, the road ahead for dividend increases looks rosy. Right now, the reason you’d want to own K is for that yield with the added kicker of further gains down the road because I do think the potential here is sizable. K’s margins will not only drive a higher stock price but the potential for a higher dividend over time as well.

At less than 15 times forward earnings, K is also one of the cheaper names in the consumer staple space, a sector that has been characterized by very high valuations for the past few years. K has deserved to trade at a discount to the sector in the past but I don’t think that is the case any longer as it continues to improve its sales and margins. Thus, after more good news in the Q3 report, I think K is a good buy here not only for value and growth potential, but the yield as well. K’s 3.5% payout is more than safe and should grow further over time. If you are looking for a turnaround story with a strong yield, look no further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in K over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.