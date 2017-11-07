Franco Nevada Gold: A Monster Breakout

While the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has spent the majority of the year hanging out in a range between $21.00 and $24.00, Franco Nevada (FNV) has sported a completely different technical picture. The stock bottomed out in late 2016 with a couple weekly doji candles and has been marching higher ever since. Despite the stock acting extremely well and being one of the only companies hanging out near all-time highs, the stock has been consistently bad-mouthed on the message boards at different sites. The common arguments seem to be that "the share price is too high", "there is limited upside", and "it is not a pure play on gold given the oil/gas assets". The first two arguments are rooted completely in perception and are nonsensical, while the latter argument isn't such a bad thing at all. I don't see anything wrong with a little diversification and it's no different than gold miners that also have minor by-products of different metals at their deposits.

"The Share Price Is Too High"

Whether one buys 50 shares of a stock worth $70.00 for $3,500.00 US, or 5000 shares of a $0.70 cent stock for $3,500.00 US, this has absolutely zero hindrance on returns. If the $0.70 cent stock goes up 10% the profit is $350.00 US, and if the $70.00 dollar stock moves up 10%, the profit is still $350.00 US.

Personally, I prefer buying stocks that are above $5.00 as many penny stocks never get past this level. The $5.00 level is often a rite of passage into becoming a more reputable stock and while there are several sub $1.00 stocks that can be gold mines, the majority are fluff and never stay above the $1.00 level.

I'm not sure why there is an obsession with buying "cheap" stocks, often these stocks are "cheap" for a reason. Some of the strongest performers of the past year have been indeed $100.00 + stocks, just look at Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), Alibaba (BABA), Nvidia (NVDA), and MasterCard (MA). All of these companies have had exceptional runs and many have even out-performed the majority of their industry peers despite having significantly larger market capitalizations.

"The Upside Is Limited"

This has to be my favorite argument to throw in the ridiculous pile as I heard it trotted out almost daily in Q2 of 2016. The bears' big argument was that the all-time highs for the S&P-500 sat at 2120 in Q2 of 2016, the swing lows sat at 1820, and the market was trading just over 2060. Based on the bears' feeble math, the market had only 3% upside to 2120, but over 10% downside back to the lows at 1820 and therefore - the upside was limited. This absurd argument from the bears made me very comfortable in my leveraged long position on the S&P-500 (UPRO). Basically what the bears were saying was that there was absolutely no way the market could make an all-time high, and therefore the 2-year resistance on the S&P-500 was "the extent of the upside".

This completely ignored the fact that:

A) the trend was up and until it changed there was no reason to expect a move back down to the lows.

B) the market had tagged the 2100 resistance level several times going into mid 2016 and I do not believe in triple tops, quadruple tops, or quintiple tops, the better name for them is inevitable breakouts.

C) the moving averages were all pointing higher and carrying price, and momentum was clearly higher.

(Author's Photo, TC2000.com)

Attached below is the introduction to my April 2016 article "Why We Are Going To New Highs", detailing exactly what I'm discussing above.

So to the "the upside is limited" is camp, I could not disagree more. A stock banging its head up against all-time highs has anything but limited upside, if that upside breaks - look out.

To those fundamental investors that state the upside is limited due to valuation, I can't be bothered to even address this point. Since when has the market ever conformed to "fair" valuations and priced assets efficiently? I've seen stocks with pathetic earnings growth trade at P/E ratios of over 100, and I've seen stocks with incredible earnings growth at P/E ratios of 20, trying to bet on where a stock is going based on its P/E ratio is like trying to bet on a horse based on the color of its mane - it's useless.

All-time high breakouts are anything but bearish, and they are sending a loud, clear signal to get long a given asset class. The fact that Franco Nevada Gold is flirting with all-time highs while the Gold Miners Index is more than 50% off of its highs and nowhere near 52-week highs is a clear sign of leadership. As I've mentioned in several different articles, when looking at weak sectors, the last thing I want to do is focus on the laggards. Buying lagging stocks in lagging sectors is one of the most difficult ways to make money in my opinion and I rarely ever enter these types of positions. Not only is the trader hoping that the sector turns around, they are also hoping that the stock within that sector can begin to trade in line with the sector instead of continuing to lag. In my opinion, this is akin to gambling and at this point one is hoping that the market conforms to their logic (despite it clearly not at the time of entry).

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the above chart of Franco Nevada, we can see that the stock has been stair-stepping higher all year making new weekly swing lows. Every dip has been quickly bought up and this is a massive divergence from the action we've seen in the GDX the past 10 months. While the dips have been bought in the GDX, higher lows have been marginal and or non-existent.

Franco Nevada is one of the only GDX components within 10% of its 52-week highs, one of the only stocks making consistently higher swing lows, and one of the only stocks that's been respecting its 100-day moving average the back half of this year.

The biggest clue that Franco Nevada might finally be ready to move higher was the action we saw in the stock over the past few weeks. Franco Nevada made a new all-time high while the index rallied but while the majority of the miners corrected and lost their 100-day and 200-day moving averages, Franco Nevada barely corrected and instead only came down to back-test its previous weekly resistance. These times of back-tests are very common after breaking significant resistance levels and how a stock acts when it does this "back-test" can be a huge clue as to if it's ready to finally move outside of the previous range.

Franco Nevada has been a holding in my portfolios since the mid summer in my premium newsletter, and I added to the stock and made it my largest miner holding when the stock made new all-time highs recently. Today buying strength and adding to it is paying off, and today's breakout on large volume is likely a sign of things to come. One of the best clues for the validity of a breakout is the volume that comes in on the day of the breakout.

(Source: AZQuotes.com)

As famous trader David Ryan mentioned in previous interviews "You want an increase in volume when a stock breaks out, but a decrease in volume while the stock consolidates. Yes, if the stock moves to a new high ground but the volume is only up 10%, I would be wary. Ideally, Ryan likes to see 50% higher volume or more on the day of a break-out.

Also relevant to this article is Ryan's thoughts when it comes to all-time highs.

Interviewer: So a stock which is at new highs has much more of an open-running field?

David Ryan: Right. Because no one ahead of you is at a loss and wants to get out at the first opportunity. Everybody has a profit. Everybody is happy.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see in the updated daily chart, Franco Nevada broke out on very nice volume today (2x average), and closed within a hair of new all-time highs. This is extremely bullish action given that the GDX is still below its 200-day moving average, and this tells me that Franco Nevada is trading in its own world.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Franco Nevada is my largest gold position and I'm personally glad the "upside is limited" camp has been all over the stock, it's given me more opportunities to add it to all of my US and Canadian accounts as cash becomes available.

The stock is a clear leader in the space, has the potential to put in a new all-time high weekly close this week and is prepared to do so on above average volume. I remain long Franco Nevada Gold and have no intention of exiting my position or taking profits here. Today's breakout was significant and I would expect the stock to continue to be an out-performer in the space. As long as Franco Nevada can defend the $79.00 level momentum is to the upside, and a move above the century mark in 2018 would not surprise me.

My stop on Franco Nevada is below $74.00 on a daily closing basis. A close below this level would invalidate the current breakout and move the daily trend from bullish back to neutral.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNV, SPY, UPRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.