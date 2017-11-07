What Now For Harley-Davidson, With Tesla Seemingly Out?

With 3Q17 worldwide motorcycle unit sales down 6.9%, what can Harley-Davidson do to stimulate sales? Three-wheeled hybrid motorcycle/cars could create opportunities for the company to target a new consumer niche.

In July, HOG trading volumespiked on a possible strategic alliance with Tesla, which would likely have been positive for the company, but neither confirmed.

HOG shares have been weak on negative earnings trends and concerns about the company’s prospects as its core consumer ages. They are down 16% YTD.

Shares of Harley-Davidson (HOG) have been weak on negative earnings trends and concerns about the company’s prospects as its core consumer ages. Year to date, they have declined by 16%. Key metrics for investors to watch, in addition to the company’s quarterly revenue trends, include the company’s sales in international markets, as it drives its global expansion strategy and the introduction of new motorcycle models and traction these new products gain. In addition, investors interested in HOG shares should also watch the reception that competitor Polaris Industries' (PII) Slingshot gets from consumers over the next several quarters.

An alliance with Tesla (TSLA) would likely have been a positive for the company. In July, trading volume in HOG shares spiked exponentially on a possible strategic alliance with Tesla. However, neither company confirmed that an affiliation was in process, and average trading volume returned to prior levels. So, with an alliance unlikely, what else can Harley-Davidson do to stimulate sales, which have been weak thus far in 2017?

Specifically, on October 17, 2017, the company reported weak 3Q17 results. The company's total 3Q17 revenue fell 10% compared to 3Q16. Harley-Davidson retail motorcycle sales fell 6.9% compared to 3Q16, although the company noted that its U.S. market share had improved. On the lower revenue base, even though total expenses were down 4%, the company's operating income fell by a steep 46% to $96.7 million. These negative trends were consistent with earlier 2017 quarters. For the first nine months of 2017, total revenue and operating income declined by 10% and 19%, respectively.

One of the company's strategic initiatives has been to drive international sales. However, 3Q17 "international performance was below the Company's expectations," reflecting weakness in Japan, Australia, and Mexico. Weakness in those markets contributed to a 4.6% decline in international retail sales during the quarter.

To combat pressure on sales, the company is pursuing inventory management initiatives and looking to grow its consumer market. According to president and CEO Matt Levatich, Harley-Davidson is on a "quest to build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders."

But, as noted earlier, what else can Harley-Davidson do to stimulate sales, and what about the current generation of Harley-Davidson riders? We believe the aging of HOG’s core consumer could be addressed through new product introductions. The question a potential investor in HOG should be asking is, "Are there other vehicles that in the future might appeal to this generate as it ages?" While Harley-Davidson works on stimulating market demand and developing new vehicles, there are many other changes underway in the overall vehicle market. For example, competitor Polaris Industries is developing a three-wheeled open-air vehicle that is designed to provide a thrilling experience, but to drive more like a "roadster," which the Oxford dictionary defines as "an open-top automobile with two seats."

The three-wheeled vehicle classifies it as a motorcycle and, for most regulatory purposes, three-wheeled vehicles currently are generally considered to be motorcycles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) defines a motorcycle as “a motor vehicle with motive power having a seat or saddle for the use of the rider and designed to travel on not more than three wheels in contact with the ground.” Motorcycle manufacturers must comply with a certain set of NHTSA regulatory requirements that often extend to manufacturers of three-wheeled vehicles, as well. Moreover, in many states, drivers must wear a helmet and obtain a motorcycle endorsement in order to drive a three-wheeled vehicle.

Some manufacturers of three-wheeled vehicles are seeking a new classification: autocycle. A bill to define and license three-wheeled autocycles has been presented to regulators. It would change the classification and eliminate the requirements that drivers wear helmets and have motorcycle endorsements on their licenses. It would also eliminate the variances in how these vehicles are classified and regulated from one state to another. Manufacturers of three-wheeled vehicles believe a standard nationwide classification and regulation would make it easier to market their products.

Competitor Polaris Industries Has The Polaris Slingshot

Minnesota-based Polaris Industries competes with Harley-Davidson in the motorcycle market. Its motorcycles include the Victory and Indian brands. The company's Indian motorcycle line enjoyed strong 16% retail sales growth in 3Q17, and Polaris also produces other vehicles.

The company has entered the autocycle or hybrid motorcycle/car market with the Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled, side-by-side two-seat vehicle that is in current production and which is also classified as a motorcycle. Polaris notes on its website, "Slingshot® is federally classified as a 3-wheel motorcycle, but depending on your state, you might not need a motorcycle endorsement on your license."

Similar to a motorcyle, it is an open-air vehicle and so can provide that "outdoor" feel and experience. However, it is designed to be more like an open-air roadster, as noted. The Slingshot driver steers with the use of a wheel. There are four Slingshot models.

Slingshot sales were weak in 3Q17, with sales down more than 15% during the period. Polaris management remains optimistic about the product, as it works to make improvements on earlier models. On the 3Q17 call with investors, management indicated that "the team has been working extremely diligently to drive improvements in refinement and performance and quality of the vehicle and ... the new Icon series brings to bear a lot of the technology and capability that we know we can [deliver]."

Polaris management further noted that "Between the launch of the Icon Slingshots with ride command and new color schemes and aggressive marketing campaign, we expect to return to growth in the fourth quarter with Slingshot."

Separately, the U.K.-based Morgan Motor Company, which was established in 1909, relaunched the Morgan 3 Wheeler in 2011. It is also designed to provide a more exhilarating experience than driving a standard automobile. Morgan's website asks, "When did you last regard a journey by motor car as an adventure? The Morgan 3-wheeler is designed to bring the fun and passion back to personal transport."

Takeaway for Harley-Davidson

It is still early days in this three-wheeler market, in our view, and the jury is still out on whether it will be successful. 4Q17 and 1Q18 sales for the Polaris Slingshot could be very telling.

If the hybrid vehicle market niche is successful, it might compete with traditional Harleys, including the Harley-Davidson Trike, particularly as the current generation of Harley-Davidson riders ages. On the other hand, if this three-wheeler hybrid market looks like it can gain traction, we believe it could create opportunities for Harley-Davidson to enter a new area in order to grow with its existing customer base as it ages and even to target a new consumer niche.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.