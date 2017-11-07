SINA'S (SINA) CEO Charles Chao on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 7, 2017 7:10 AM ET

Executives

Sandra Zhang – Investor Relations

Charles Chao – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bonnie Zhang – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Eddie Leung – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Fan Liu – Goldman Sachs

Chi Tsang – HSBC

Tian Hou – T.H. Capital

This call is also being broadcast on the Internet and is available through the company's IR Web site.

During the course of this conference call we may make forward-looking statements, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. SINA assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this call and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in SINA’s annual report on Form 10-F for the fiscal year 2016 and its other filings with the SEC.

Additionally, I would like to remind you that our discussion today includes non-GAAP measures, which may exclude stock-based compensation and certain other items. We use non-GAAP measures to gain a better understanding of SINA’s comparative operating results and future prospects. Our non-GAAP measures exclude certain expenses, gains and losses, and other items that are non-recurring in nature or are not expected to result in future cash payments or are indicative of our core operating results and business outlook. Please refer to our earnings release for more detailed information.

During the call, we may discuss non-GAAP measures for Weibo, which have not been audited, and our best estimate of Weibo results applying the same methodologies we use to calculate non-GAAP measures of SINA at the Group level. After management’s remarks, we’ll open the line for a brief Q&A session.

With this, I would like to turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Charles Chao.

Charles Chao

Thank you, Sandra, and good evening. Thank you for joining SINA’s earnings conference call for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Before my discussion of the quarter I would like to say a few words about our announcement today. Today SINA also announced the final vote count for the company’s 2017 Annual General Meeting of shareholders, held in Honk Kong on November 3, 2017, as well as the company’s new initiatives to further enhance its board and shareholding structure. As many of you probably are aware that over the past several months, the company engaged in a proxy contest by Aristeia, a U.S.-based hedge fund which hosts approximately 4.2% of the company.

Although as a forwarding prime issues, SINA is now subject to proxy laws under U.S. Security laws, and the company’s Directors and the senior management had to divert significant amount of time, attention, and efforts from the company’s normal business operations in the strategic planning. And the company had to utilize significant amount of resources to prepare proxy materials and engage in this proxy contest. In the proxy contest, Aristeia claimed that SINA is undervalued as it is traded at the discount the sum of its net asset. And they wanted to push their candidate to the company’s board to make the changes despite the fact SINA has significantly outperformed the market and most of its peers in the past two years. Aristeia has proposed several measures to unlock the value of SINA. Some of these measures are not feasible for the company, which were also concurred by the third-party share hold service firm, ISF. And the rest have already been implemented by the company.

Although the management agreed that SINA is somewhat undervalued based on its net asset value as we have told investors many times in pervious earnings calls, we also recognize that it is not uncommon for such a trading discount to exist for a parent company that has a subsidiary that grows much faster and accounts for a significant portion of the parent company’s value. The Board and the management of SINA believe that the best way to narrow such discount is to focus on executing our current strategies, and develop non-Weibo business so that value contributed by our non-Weibo business will become more meaningful in the whole value of the company in the future.

To achieve that we need a determination and then we also need a stronger Weibo to support our new initiatives. In addition to building new business at SINA, we will continue to look into the possibility of cash buyback and dividend as the ways to unlock the value of SINA’s stock, taking into considering market condition and tax consequences, like we did in the past. In the proxy context, Aristeia allocated to elect two candidates they have selected to our Board. Our Board recommended the shareholders to vote against both candidates due to their qualification and other commitments they have. The votes for the contest came in last Friday, and have been certified by the independent inspector by now. Apparently our shareholders agreed with the Board and the management; 77% of the votes were against the one candidate, Mr. Brett Krause, and the 56% of the votes were against the other candidate, Mr. Thomas Manning. As a result, neither candidate proposed by Aristeia was elected.

In addition, the shareholders overwhelmingly voted for the existing Board Director, [indiscernible], with 94% of votes in support for his reelection. We want to express our sincere gratitude to all shareholders for your participation, support, and input during this process. We have always been and will continue to be acting in the best interest of all shareholders. In the meanwhile, shareholders should recognize that SINA’s management is the largest shareholder of the company. Our interest is completely in line with all other shareholders of the company. Following the 2017 AGM, the company’s Board of Directors resolved to establish nominating an corporate governance committee of the Board comprised of independent directors, Mr. [indiscernible] to be responsible for matters dedicated to the nominating committee, and set forth in the nominating committee charter adopted by the Board.

The Board has also instructed and authorized the nominating committee to commence an active search of highly qualified independent director candidates who have suitable credentials and experiences that are compliment to the existing Board, and they can bring additional value to the company. In addition to enhance the Board structure, the company Board of Directors has also reviewed the entire process of this proxy context, and concluded that it is extremely destructive, disruptive, and meaningless. It is apparent that some of the hedge funds we deal with during this process have little knowledge our Chinese Internet industry, no understanding of the regulatory environments SINA operates, and then no interest in understanding of the company’s long-term strategies. Their major objective was to force a financial engineering in the hope to score short-term gain at expense of the company’s long-term value.

As our foreign private of the company is not subject to proxy laws and U.S. security laws and is not required to file proxy solicitation materials in connection with annual or special shareholder meetings, the company believe any future proxy contests could be costly, time-consuming, and disruptive. More importantly, in a proxy contest initiated by any shareholder with potentially value destructive proposals may materially and adversely affect the company’s stability in a highly regulated environment, and its ability to execute business strategies for shareholder value enhancement over the long-term, and the leadership of the Board and its senior management.

In light of the foregoing the company has been exploring possible ways, permitted and applicable laws and the company’s articles of association to protect itself from potentially disruptive and very destructive situations in the future. Subsequent to the 2017 AGM, upon authorization approval by the Board and the independent audit committee, and in accordance with the company’s articles of associate, the company issued 7,150 million accredited Class A preference shares with 10,000 votes per share initially at the par value of U.S. dollar $1.00 per share to New Wave MMXV Limited, a holding that I hold 7,944,386 ordinary shares of the company on behalf of senior management of the company and is controlled by me.

This new issuance of Class A preference shares to New Wave effectively enables New Wave to have voting power equivalent to 10 votes for each ordinary share currently held by it. As a result of the company’s issuance of 7,150 Class A preference shares to New Wave, the company’s ordinary shares currently held by New Wave, New Wave’s aggregate voting power in the company has increased to approximately 55.5%. Please note, Class A preference share have no economic right, no any reliance to seek dividends, or other distributions by the company. This Class A preference share issuance is mainly for the protection of the company from potentially disruptive and very destructive situations in the future. So the Board has imposed limitations and restrictions on the scope of its voting rights.

Among other things, New Wave’s votes associated with the Class A preference shares will not be counted if any existing management is to be elected to the Board at a shareholder meeting. In addition, where a matter is subject to shareholder approval [indiscernible] the Board decides to submit such matter to a shareholder meeting for approval, the Class A preference shareholders will have to vote in accordance with the recommendation of the Board. Further, the votes attached to the Class A preference shares were decreased proportionately when New Wave sells or otherwise transfers ordinary shares to any third party. The company’s Board of Directors have noted that the large number of leading Internet companies in China and in the U.S. have adopted a [indiscernible] stock or similar structures to ensure the management has the ability to make the crucial long-term strategic decisions which is vital for any leading company in the fast evolving internet industry.

The company’s issuance of Class A preference shares to the management team who have the proven record of creating new business and delivering strong shareholder value which puts SINA in par with the leading Internet companies in the world in terms of preferred shareholder structure and warehousing short the company’s liquidity in a highly regulated environment and its ability to execute business strategies plus shareholder value enhancements of the long-term and the leadership of the board and its senior management.

With that, I’m going to turn to my discussion on the quarter. We’re very pleased with another quarter of outstanding performance as we saw record for revenues, operating profit and the non-GAAP net income. Total revenues for the third quarter reached $440.5 million up 62% from the same period last year. We will continue to be the major driver for the strong growth with 81% increase in revenues year-over-year after getting social media platform continued to build its scale and improve its monetisation efficiency. In the meanwhile, we are pleased to see SINA product business has recorded 27% growth in revenues in the third quarter on year-over-year basis driven by an increasing revenues with continued improvement of mobile monetization and the strong growth in advertising revenues as we continue to make encouraging progress on online finance business.

Let me talk briefly about our Weibo business first, user growth continue to be healthy in the third quarter with MAU grew by 27% to reach $376 million and DAU grew by 25% to reach $165 million, we continue to see good results from our general marketing from localized content operations in lower tier cities and saw enhanced video offerings for short video and live broadcasting. During the third quarter, our recently launched UGC video product Weibo story continued its user traction with user base expanding to $40 million recently. In addition, we have continued our effort in enhancing our machine learning capability while content distribution show interest base fee and the video fee which has resulted in further improvement in content distribution efficiency and enhancement content consumption per user has also increased.

On the Weibo monetization front, the result has also being very encouraging for the third quarter as we revenue increased in both advertising and non-advertising businesses. For advertising business the growth came from both pay and SMEs and from both brand advertising and performance based advertising. Advertising revenue from key customers grew by 71% year-over-year while advertising revenue for SMEs grew by 70% year-over-year for the same period. With these ever growing scale of Weibo platform has result in more platform network effect which helped generate significant monetization efficiency. Launch of the new advertising system for fees has super in late product called have helped improved with ECTN of the performance based advertising for the information fees and were further enhance the advertising efficiency going forward.

On the other hand Weibo’s unique position has a leading mobile, social and the video platform has helped attracted marketing demand from many different customer basis enhance we believe our strong growth in Weibo advertising business will continue. The growth in non-advertising business in Weibo was mainly coming from increasing membership service and data service. As across to $80 million Weibo users have activate the payment account we believe that it has good potential for Weibo to develop at fee based services going forward. Let me talk about SINAs portal business for this quarter 2017 we continued to see healthy growth of mobile traffic generated from SINA new app.

With very active users growing 30% on annual base in addition the frequency of the usage and then user time spend on SINA news app have shown consistent improvement in the first nine months of 2017. For the last few quarter we have leverage Weibo to accelerate the user acquisition page and to better use like data across two platforms in content distribution and advertising campaign targeting. We continue to leverage as soon as developed the SINA portal and Weibo portal improved accuracy in personalized news recommendation and content distribution which were lead to the further expansion of our user base and user engagement effort.

On the monetization front, we recognized to see portal advertising revenue grew by 9% year-over-year basis during the third quarter much of the advertising revenue gross of the portal came from mobile with advertising revenues generated from mobile devices to presenting 63% for the third quarter comparing to the 57% for the previous quarter this is very encouraging.

Going forward, user growth and user time spend enhancement were remain the top priority for SINA mobile further by improvement of mobile monetization efficiency. During the third quarter we have significantly increased our marketing spend in user acquisitions through enhance the manufactures ATP stores and other third party channels for new app. We believe our largest scale of user base is crucial for achieving our competitive monetization scale in the market and in the foundation for developing other vertical business going forward hence we intend to invest further in SINA marketing for user acquisition in a future for news app and as a result our operating margin for non-Weibo business may suffer.

Let’s talk about the performance of portal net advertising business. For the third quarter of 2017 portal net advertising revenues increased by 102% on annual basis. Thanks for the growth of revenues generated from SINA online finance business which grow by 250% on a year-over-year basis. During the third quarter, we recorded $16.5 million in revenue in online payment establish which included transaction fee we charge on providing payment service to third party online merchants or in tech companies as well as service fees for providing the payment system to third parties to base on SaaS model.

During the third quarter we started to record revenue from online marketing service by consolidating which FinTech companies specialized in micro [indiscernible] service. We believe such service will help to further grow our net advertising business on both portal and Weibo platforms going forward. Although we do recognize that significant regulatory risk in the current micro room service in China market which may in challenges to the scale and the margin for the business in short term. We also believe that its significant market opportunities in China for such service has a large number of customers, consumers in China are not covered by the credit card service offering by the [indiscernible] financial institutions like the banks.

Over the longer period the platform which traffic paid and like SINA was have great opportunity to develop such service and business. As I indicated in the past earnings call we believe that online finance in general is one of the factors with significant opportunities in a next three to five years. Here in huge addressable market and the lower penetration by Internet. Our Board has previously approved and established $500 million investment fund we spoke and investing on our financial companies to capture the potential of this segment. We believe that is strong synergies among SINA, Weibo and our online finance investing companies in brand equity use acquisition, transaction institution and impaired risk control averaging our existing traffic and data.

With that I’m turning the call to Bonnie, our CFO for detailed financial review.

Bonnie Zhang

Thank you, Charles and thank you all for joining our conference call today. Let me walk you through our financial highlights for the third quarter 2017.

With further detailed financial review I would like to remind you that unless otherwise noted my prepared remarks would have focused on non-GAAP results which mainly excludes stock based compensation in our loss on sales of investments and impairments and amortization of intangible assets. All of our comparisons on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted. We had another strong quarter for the three months ended at September 30, 2017. SINA’s net revenue for the third quarter were $440.5 million up 62% from the last year.

Weibo platform and non-Weibo delivered a year-over-year revenue growth of 81% and of 27% respectively. Gross margin reached 76% up from 68% one year ago. Income from operations increased a 157% to $145 million representing an operating margin of 33% up from 21%. Net income attributable to SINA increased 32% to $57.7 million and the diluted net income per share was $0.77.

Now let’s turn to key financial items. SINA’S online and advertising revenue for the third quarter grew 56% to $364 million driven by a 77 gross of Weibo ad advertising revenue and the 9% increase in portal ad advertising revenue. Portal ad advertising to resume the growth trajectory as we further ramp up SINA’s mobile traffic by leveraging the synergy develop in between SINA media properties and the Weibo platform.

Mobile ad revenue contributed 63% of total ad revenue up from 50% last year. We’re also delighted to see the healthy growth of key account customers across a number of industry segments at SINA media properties have been able to gain more shareable in key account customers in the app [indiscernible] to mobile.

Turning to Weibo’s ad advertising business, Weibo’s ad revenue grew 77% to $276.8 million the strong momentum was again broad based across all customer and industry segment supported by various Weibo ad advertising product. Key accounts ad revenue grew 71% year-over-year and a 34% quarter-over-quarter and only driven by the significant increase in number of brand customers which will demonstrate that Weibo’s social marketing value has been increasingly recognized in the marketplace.

The traditional heavy outstanding industry sectors such as FMCG, Internet service, IT related service and automobile have all increased as spending meaningfully and altogether contribute approximately 64% of Weibo brand ad advertising revenue in the third quarter. We are also delighted to see sectors such as entertainment and luxurious brand continue to deliver triple digit growth on a year-over-year basis.

Despite this our revenue from Alibaba booked triple digit growth as well which was the direct result of the increasing marketing campaign initiated by Ali in the second half of 2017. SME ad revenue grew 70% year-over-year and a 15% quarter-over-quarter. The drivers for the solid performance are SME sector included at the continued expansion of SME customer base, higher customer retention rate and improved OpEx spending. As we mentioned in the previous call we have officially launched our upgraded and advertising system [indiscernible] enabled Weibo to provide a more scalable and a targeted ad solution as well as more advanced ad measurement tools to our customers.

We are pleased with the positive results at its initial stage, evidenced by the double digit increase in easy PM in the bidding process and improved at engagement rate. Turning to non-advertising revenue, for the third quarter non-advertising revenue grew 98% to $76.6 million, Weibo net ad revenue grew 114% to $43.2 million, which is mainly attributable to the increase of membership revenue and a revenue share on the live broadcasting than is generated from ISHA [ph] technology.

The revenue share from live broadcasting then as though in material to the top line did contribute an incremental profit to Weibo in this quarter; non-Weibo net advertising revenue to grow 102% to $37.2 million primarily driven by an increase in revenue generator from our online finance business. In the third quarter we reported $16.5 million revenue from online payments and as that operates on the transaction fee plus fast service fee model. We derived the new revenue stream from an online landing related services firm which we invested and start to consolidate in our financials segments in this quarter.

We believe there are strong synergy we can deploy in between the online finance business and our multiple media platforms that generates significant traffic and a valuable user data profile which are the key factors critical to the success of the online finance business. Turning to gross margin for the third quarter gross margin was 76% up from 68% last year. Ad advertising gross margin for the third quarter 2017 was 77% up from 71%.

The increasing ad advertising gross margin was primary due to the stronger advertising to me and from Weibo ad advertisers operating leverage of Weibo and improved performance of portal business. Non-ad advertising gross margin was 70% up from 50% which is mainly result of from higher revenue contribution from business with better margin profile such as Weibo’s membership services and SINA’s online finance business.

Now moving on to operating expenses; for the third quarter, operating expenses totaled $189.7 million up 48% from last year. Weibo’s operating expenses for the third quarter of 2017 grew 61% to $126.6 million. Excluding Weibo related expenses operating expenses for non-Weibo business totaled the $63.1 million up 28% year-over-year. The increase in operating expenses that was primary of attributable to the increase in sales and marketing expenses for user acquisition for both Weibo and SINA news app.

Operating income for the third quarter was $145 million representing an operating margin of 33% up from 21% last year. The improved operating income and operating margin with a result of the further operating leverage achieved the by Weibo platform and a step up of margin profile from non-Weibo business line. Turning to non-operating items under GAAP measures we have reported a non-operating income of $11.1 million for the third quarter compared to $143.1 million last year.

Non-operating income for the third quarter 2017 was primary compost of the following items of $10.2 million net gain on sales of an impaired on investments which is excluded under non-GAAP measure $11.1 million loss pick up some equity method investments which is accounted for under equity method and reported one quarterly area mainly resulted from Earning loss picked up from companies investment and $12 million net interest and other income. We have noted [indiscernible] suffered significant losses in offset that pride in a real estate investment policy. We do not expect there will be an immediate turnaround in their operation which will likely have negative impact on our financial results in a near term please refer to the press release for more details of the non-operating income for last year.

Turning to taxes under the GAAP measure income tax expenses for the third quarter was $24.6 million compared to $19.1 million last year. Turning to net income to attributable SINAs was $57.7 million compared to $43.7 million last year. Diluted net income per share for the third quarter of 2017 was $0.77 compared to $0.56 last year.

Now I will turn to the balance sheet and the cash flows items. As of September 30, 2017 SINAs cash, cash equipment and short term investments totaled $2.2 billion compared to $1.8 billion as of December 31, 2016 out of $2.2 billion balance $737 million related to Weibo’s cash and short term investment. For the third quarter 2017 net cash provided by operating activities was $188.1 million, capital expenditure totaled $7.3 million and a depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $8.7 million.

Before turning to the question I would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for the support and the participation in our 2017 Annual General Meeting. We appreciate our shareholders to recognition of the management but what we have achieved so far. We’re dedicated ourselves to continuously improving our business performance and delivering solid results in the days to come.

With that, Operator, please open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]

Eddie Leung

Good evening. Thank you for picking my questions. My first question is a bit about competitive landscape for new seat [ph] as well as [indiscernible], one of the leading independent new site education announced pretty aggressive revenue target for 2018, and it’s interesting to see they’re also getting a little bit more social with more multimedia formats and some of the KOL content. So, just wondering from the SINA point of view, because you have cooperation with Weibo, and you guys together run both mobile and as far as social platforms; together, how you can think about synergies and compete [indiscernible] competitor? Thanks.

Charles Chao

Hi, Eddie. This is Charles. Thanks for your question. I think this is a question -- I think in the previous call it’s also addressed by our Weibo CEO in terms of competitive landscape in terms of the information fee on mobile application. And two parts of the point we should consider here -- that in terms of competition in [indiscernible] you know, the leading news feed company versus Weibo is more like a social-based information fee. The difference is -- I mean, as we explained before that you know the news feed is truly based on recommendation and our Weibo is more based on social distribution with the social ID, which makes the difference. So the users can active the user social assets by contributing more content. And they’re committed [indiscernible] content contribution.

And you are right, some of the leading news have also started to provide social and multimedia which is imminent to Weibo, but we believe just that Weibo also provides recommendation based interest feed, I mean this is complementary to our social feed. On the other hand, news feed had some social element and multimedia which is understandable. But fundamentally, I think that Weibo will be more based on social and news – the content app will be more based on the recommendation. And so, I think that the social portion probably is not that critical for the news app.

On the other hand, I mean, for our Weibo platform, I think social plays much more important role with the social element, and -- which actually is our advantage in our competition because in terms of social ID for partner social media, we’re probably only one where news app you have multiple players in the market. I mean, the only [indiscernible] different portals but also from DAT and multiple players. So it’s much more broad and much more competitive.

Okay. And in terms of their revenue target, I cannot really comment on that because I mean it’s a non-profit company, we don’t know where the number comes from. Okay? And in terms of [indiscernible] between SINA app and our Weibo social app, I think we’ve talked previously, and SINA Weibo very important for SINA news app to generate traffic in user base, and more importantly to obtain KOL and more media content, share from content for our news app. So net on the synergies in between, and we’re utilizing these synergies actually helping to grow our user base for our news app. Hope that answered your question?

Eddie Leung

Thank you. Just a quick follow-up, I remember Charles that you mentioned that for the [indiscernible] you guys are trying to penetrate into the SME segment as well, could you give us an update of the progress in terms of – in terms of the number of advertisers of revenues anything you can share would be great? Thanks.

Bonnie Zhang

See Eddie this is Bonnie. So to answer your question, SME revenue as a percentage of the total revenue is about 50% this quarter, that is slight consistent for the last few quarters. However the mobile revenue as a percentage of SME revenue is much higher compared to key accounts. We continue to at this stage, we’ll continue to expand our customer base for our SME but this is one area we’re talking about very significant competition among different news ATPs as well as BAT players. So, we do have dedicated distribution, SME distribution team working on that but our priority at this point really is looking for new customers and also to increase the retention rate for the existing customers and the same time increase their spending per customer base.

Eddie Leung

Understood, thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Fan Liu, Goldman Sachs. Please ask your question.

Fan Liu

Hi, Management. Thanks for taking my questions. So apologize if I’m, would you mind to share with us what’s the revenue generated by online payment and also online macro finance this quarter, I just want to see the breakdown between the two and also would you mind to share with us any color on the business update for your $500 million bonds I think [indiscernible]? Thank you.

Bonnie Zhang

Hi Fan, this is Bonnie. I’m going to address your first question, the online team revenue attributable to online team is about $16.5 million and the landing service for this quarter contributed about $12.8 million revenue for that and then your second question relation is relating to the $500 million…

Charles Chao

I think at this stage of management front and of course we spent some money investing the micro loan payments service, micro loan service in the third quarter and we also planned to quite a bit of cash into investing some traditional bank new bank or financial institution which host license and potentially will be at this discuss this will be there top priority customer partners in terms of working on the internet banking, internet insurance, these type of business so, that the plan. And so, we are going to probably accelerate the spending in a next 12 months.

Fan Liu

Thank you.

Charles Chao

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Chi Tsang from HSBC. Please ask your question.

Chi Tsang

Thank you very much for taking the question and congratulations to the board and management for getting surely do lot of confidence. I just wondering if you could just explain a little bit more on your micro loan services may be you can give us the sense of the size and instead of this business and I think you mentioned have you consolidated I don’t really, is there any sort of impact on the balance sheet aside from the sort of revenue contribution that you have mentioned. Thank you.

Bonnie Zhang

Hey Chi, this is Bonnie. So let me start with your second question. Yes, right now we are the company we have acquired its online landing service company is just now it actually provide facilitate the loan match in between the lender and the user on Weibo platform so, it provides relating to like a credit assessment, background check, data, data mining, data analytical these type of service at the same time they are the ones stood up provide a partial guarantee for the payment and the funds actually is distributed service by another what we call the micro loan companies that host the license.

So to answer your questions the loan balance actually loan itself is serviced by a third party as a result it’s not part of our balance sheet so, we only reported and service revenue related that the service revenue element in this landing process.

So that’s your I think the first part and on your second question really relates to, the scale I think given the fact that we are only a service company we reported a service revenue which already just explain in the previous question that we’ve reported about $12.8 million this quarter so, the scale of the loan really it’s irrelevant issue for us.

Chi Tsang

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tian Hou from T.H. Capital. Please ask your question.

Tian Hou

Hi, Charles and Bonnie.

Charles Chao

Hi, Tian.

Tian Hou

Yes, so I have a question related to your internet finance so as far as lot of the internet finance company at here Hong Kong or in U.S. people look at them, you can see internet insurance company and [indiscernible] lending what you can see position internet finance. That’s my question.

Charles Chao

Well, I think we talk about that before and it’s a big category for us and basically if we can we’re like to get into most of categories, majority of these categories you just mentioned it is internet financing had the loan business and also the internet banking and also internet insurance.

The reason being and of the long period I think that competitiveness of internet financing company will be depending as I mentioned with depend the scale with platform for user and traffic with dependent on how much data they has to provide accurate personalized service. And the more accurate correct rating for any individual users and also that the capture and being scale the capture we have and so eventually you see a lot of players in this market. There really you see a lot of new IPOs, it tells us it’s a very big market I think with a lot of potential.

On the other hand there is a always a risk when too many people paying this market right and as strong different regulatory risk here and getting in this market because so many players with a lot of [indiscernible] that’s probably very good stand for the market. But the I think we do expect as correct or then may be challenges in near term in regulatory environment and the new policies introduced by the government which will help to reduce the scale on margin of this business. But over the longer term as far as you have these advantages are mentioned in sales traffic data and have what you mentioned will prevail because I mean there is a big demand for these services in China for sure because there is a large number of people are on service by government financial institutions and internet make the passbook for individuals who are not insured, who are not traditionally their customers of our traditional institution.

And so, these are the kind of area and being at the angles we are look at in this particular industry and although we are making some very good progress we’re very cautious, very conservative instance our financials and we’re also will be very conservative in cause in terms of near term expectation but we’re very hopeful and we’ve high expectations for the long term perspective of this business.

Tian Hou

Okay, that’s very helpful Charles.

Charles Chao

Thank you.

Thank you. I’ll hand the call back to Sandra Zhang. Please go ahead.

Sandra Zhang

Thank you all for joining our conference call today. We’ll see you next quarter.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen that does conclude conference call today. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect.

