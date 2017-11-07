Intel And AMD Are Teaming Up: What Are The Implications?

Intel and AMD are teaming up

The two rivals Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) revealed they will work together in order to bring a new Core chip to the market with AMD Radeon discrete graphics inside. While the collaboration still sounds crazy, it is claimed by the two corporations that the new chip will start shipping as early as in Q1 2018.

The new product will be based on the technology called Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) and will be part of Intel's eighth Gen Intel Core family. EMIB allows creating efficient solutions in smaller sizes, placing CPU, GPU, and memory in close proximity "without being part of the same actual design."

At the heart of this new design is EMIB, a small intelligent bridge that allows heterogeneous silicon to quickly pass information in extremely close proximity. EMIB eliminates height impact as well as manufacturing and design complexities, enabling faster, more powerful and more efficient products in smaller sizes. This is the first consumer product that takes advantage of EMIB.

(Source: PCWorld)

As a result, it is clear Intel and AMD are aimed at a portable PC market (like laptops and two-in-ones), and it is possible the new chip also will power gaming consoles in the future. The new solution also is "the first mobile PC to use HBM2 technology, which consumes much less power and takes up less space" in comparison with traditional designs. It is emphasized by TheVerge:

The new chip will be made for laptops that are designed to be thin and portable, but still powerful enough for gamers who need a stronger option to play intensive games.

The partnership will be beneficial for both corporations. What about Nvidia?

It can be expected that the new collaboration is a win-win situation for the chipmakers.

Hence, teaming up with AMD will allow Intel to provide a new powerful product that will be able to compete with Nvidia's (NVDA) similar solutions. For instance, earlier this year Nvidia presented its Max-Q design for laptop GPUs, which aimed to power thin and light laptops and provide "the ultimate gaming experience." Notably, Intel's new chip also is promoted to be good for gaming.

It is important to mention here that Nvidia is still the No. 1 choice when it comes to PC gaming, according to Steam Survey.

(Source: Steam)

Therefore, it is likely that if Intel and AMD succeed in creating a viable solution for portable PC gaming, Nvidia's position in the gaming market will be negatively influenced. Nvidia's gaming revenues amounted to about $1 billion in fiscal Q1 2018 and demonstrated 49% growth year over year. In Q2, the company's gaming revenue already was $1.19 billion, up 52% YoY, which shows how promising this segment is. Moreover, it is projected PC gaming market will continue its double-digit growth:

The growing popularity of eSports is increasing the GPU customer base beyond gamers to eSports viewers. VR (virtual reality) gaming and AAA games are encouraging gamers to upgrade to higher-performance GPUs.

As Nvidia generates more than half of its revenue from gaming, the growth in the industry, among other reasons, helped the stock grow almost 100% year to date.

AMD also will gain from the partnership with Intel significantly. Thus, AMD treats its Radeon core as a semi-custom design "in the same vein as the chips it supplies to consoles like the Microsoft (MSFT) Xbox One X and Sony (SNE) PlayStation 4." As I explained in my previous article on AMD, the corporation's semi-custom business suffers from the fact that the current console cycle is in its fifth year, which means a certain saturation point was achieved. Moreover, AMD's management explained that Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment, which includes EPYC processors, did not grow in Q3 because of lower semi-custom processors sales. As a result, it can be expected AMD will start demonstrating positive growth in its both segments (Computing and Graphics and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom), which is crucial for the company's future.

What to expect in the future

It is still unknown if the deal will turn into a long-term relationship since AMD positions the new chip as Intel's project. Moreover, we do not know how fast the new cores will be or if the Radeon core will be based on AMD Vega architecture. Finally, we do not know how much the new products based on Core-Radeon will cost. However, there is some information provided by the companies' management:

The idea, according to an AMD representative, is that these notebooks won’t be priced in the value segment at all, but in the neighborhood of $1,200 to $1,400 apiece. Meanwhile, Intel executives say that notebook PCs based on the new H-series, Core-Radeon modules will move gaming-class graphics down from systems 26mm thick, to thin-and-light PCs at 16mm and even 11mm thick — that’s slimmer than the original 13-inch Apple MacBook Air, and priced accordingly.

Intel and AMD remain to be attractive for investment

The two companies have demonstrated solid results over the last year, which helped AMD and Intel stocks increase by 81% and 39%, respectively. Hence, AMD's revenue is expected to grow more than 20% in 2017, and in Q3, the company finally returned to profitability. In turn, Intel expects revenue to increase by almost 5% in 2017, with strong growth in the data center business, IoT, and automotive. The future remains to be optimistic for both corporations, especially in light of the new deal.

My recent DCF analysis of AMD stock revealed the company is undervalued under the "best-case" scenario, and the fair price range is $15-16.1. Additionally, it was shown that the current price of AMD stock implies less than 22x EBITDA exit multiple (after the horizon period of five years), which is a rather conservative level.

Moreover, Intel continues to trade at a relatively low forward P/E ratio, which means the stock has room to grow.

My detailed analyses of AMD, Intel, and other tech companies can be found on my profile page. If you like my article and would like to stay up to date on the next one, you can click the "Follow" button next to my profile.