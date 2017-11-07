The Saudi Purge And A 'Crude' Crash Course In Geopolitics

The whole Heisenberg raison d'être revolves around the fact that you cannot separate geopolitics and public policy from markets. The market can ebb and flow independently of the outside world for extended periods, but it cannot become its own separate entity. Because think about what the market is comprised of. It's comprised of assets that are, at the end of the day, inextricably linked to what goes on in the real world. That is the inescapable reality.

Yes, that's me quoting myself, because nothing says "hopelessly arrogant" like a guy who habitually quotes himself.

No, but seriously, that's from something I posted a couple of weeks ago and it serves as a great introduction for a post on what we've seen in the wonderfully chaotic world of geopolitics over the past four days.

The goal here is to make this a concise as possible, but regular readers know how that usually turns out - we'll see.

One thing to note up front is that geopolitical concerns have never been far from professional investors' minds over the past several quarters. Here's a chart from Barclays that shows you what I'm talking about:

(Barclays)

As noted in the excerpted passage here at the outset, it doesn't make any sense to try and disentangle policy/geopolitics from markets. They're interdependent and outcomes in one arena influence outcomes in the other. Policy shapes market outcomes, market outcomes shape policy, policy creates geopolitical outcomes which feed back into markets, and on, and on.

Understanding geopolitics is a daunting task. Name a region, name a conflict, name a country, and there are scholars who dedicate their entire lives to researching and writing about the history and the personalities who shape the outcomes. It is much easier to be ambidextrous when it comes to analyzing markets than when it comes to producing serious political analysis. That's not to say an equity analyst just out of grad school would be right at home with the veterans on the credit team at whatever bank hires him/her, but if you're competent in one asset, it's not a particularly Herculean task to become competent in another.

With geopolitics that's not the case. Sure, there are parallels and there's a lot to be said for applying lessons learned from one region or one period in history to others, but it would be patently absurd if, after spending four years in grad school becoming an expert on the Mideast, whatever political science department hired you came to you on your first day and said "ok, so you're going to be teaching a senior-level class on the history of the USSR this semester."

The point is, it takes a lot of time and effort to develop even some semblance of an informed opinion about geopolitics and even then, about the best you can hope for is to not sound stupid.

Given that, I took more than a little offense last month when one popular market pundit suggested that he could make a list off the top of his head of every relevant geopolitical concern for markets. I'm not going to mention any names because that's not the point, but suffice to say he's got ~900,000 Twitter followers.

Well sure enough, not two weeks after he said that, we got a rather "big league" geopolitical event in Saudi Arabia (KSA). You've undoubtedly read about it and I've spilled gallons of digital ink discussing it over at Heisenberg Report.

I'm not going to rehash the whole story here. If you're interested in my full take and haven't read it yet, you can check it out here. But what I want to do for the purposes of this post is give you the broad strokes and then connect that to other geopolitical dramas. Along the way, I'll show you how it's played out in markets.

Ok, so over the weekend, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ("MbS") moved to consolidate his power. This marks the second time he's done this in 2017, but this time his approach was far more aggressive. Markets naturally keyed on the arrest of social media darling and global investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, but the real story was the removal of Prince Miteb bin Abdullah as chief of the National Guard. Again, you can read the details at the post linked above but here, in a nutshell, is why this matters (excerpted from another post I penned on Monday morning):

Another thing I think it’s important to understand here – and this is something I told a trader who asked for my opinion on the Saudi purge as it was unfolding on Saturday evening – MbS is a foreign policy hawk. And ousting Prince Miteb bin Abdullah from his post as chief of the National Guard consolidates the kingdom’s entire military apparatus in the hands of the Crown Prince. This is going to create a scenario wherein Iran is cementing its grip on the Shiite crescent just as MbS (an architect of the Qatar embargo) is tightening his grip in the Kingdom.

MbS is now in a position to do pretty much whatever he wants militarily and it's probably not a coincidence that the Saudis shot down a Houthi missile on the very same day that the Crown Prince announced the crackdown. I'm not one for conspiracy theories, but MbS runs the war in Yemen and the Yemeni Houthis are backed by Iran. Also not a coincidence was the near simultaneous resignation of Saad Hariri in Lebanon. MbS appears to be all at once looking to justify continued military intervention in Yemen and moving aggressively to curtail Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon at a time when Hassan Nasrallah's forces have gained considerable strength and influence through their role in helping to rout Sunni militants in Syria. Here's what I wrote early Monday morning:



All of the ingredients are in place here for a dramatic escalation in Sunni-Shiite tensions on par with what we got after the Saudis executed Nimr al-Nimr in January of 2016.

About three hours after I wrote that, oil (USO) did this:

And we're now at two-year highs:

It doesn't hurt that MbS supports the extension of the production cuts.

I could (and have) spent hours talking about this, but let me move quickly to a related geopolitical land mine: Turkey.

Turkey is of course wrapped up in the Syria conflict as well. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been at war (literally) with the Kurds for years and he draws no distinction between the PKK in Turkey and the U.S.-allied YPG in Syria. Really, he's not that fond of the Kurds in Iraq either. Well, S&P was out on Monday with a new "Fragile Five" list of EM economies that are most at risk from the normalization of DM monetary policy. Turkey had the dubious honor of being the only member of the 2013 "Fragile Five" list to make the 2017 version. Here's S&P:

Turkey, a member of the original fragile five, is the only sovereign that is always among the most vulnerable, regardless of the variable chosen.

Turkey's problems are myriad, but most recently investors have become extremely concerned about two things: runaway inflation and deteriorating relations with the West. I'm not going to get too far into the inflation issue, but suffice to say core inflation is now running at its highest rate since 2004.

(Barclays)

The worsening relationship with the West stems from two things: an ongoing dispute with the EU over refugees and a long-running "disagreement" with the U.S. over the extradition of Erdogan's arch nemesis Fethullah Gulen, who Erdogan swears is behind everything from the attempted 2016 coup to the trial of Reza Zarrab.

Wait, who's Reza Zarrab? I'm glad you asked. Zarrab is (or was) a gold trader that stands accused of being behind a truly absurd conspiracy to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran. Last Monday, a filing in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan detailed phone calls during which Zarrab specifically mentioned Erdogan. That news (that Erdogan's name was brought up) conspired with the inflation print (which hit overnight on Friday) to send the lira reeling. Here's a fun chart from Friday:

And this just gets better. Erdogan has been lobbying for quite some time to get the U.S. to give up on the Reza Zarrab case. He blames the above-mentioned Fethullah Gulen (who lives in Pennsylvania) for leaking evidence about Zarrab.

Ok, now get this: on Saturday, NBC reported that Special Counsel Robert Mueller now has enough evidence to indict Michael Flynn and one of the things Mueller is looking into is whether Flynn conspired with Erdogan to have Gulen sent back to Turkey.

See how much fun geopolitics is? And don't you think for a second this didn't continue to ripple through markets. On Monday, 10-year yields in Turkey hit a new record...

... and the central bank was effectively forced to step in and arrest the lira's slide by lowering the upper limit for FX use in reserve ops.

The central bank action happily came just hours ahead of news that the U.S. has resumed processing visa applications after stopping last month when Erdogan arrested a consulate employee on charges of being part of a conspiracy linked to that same Fethullah Gulen. Here's a chart from Monday (from left to right on the yellow highlights: inflation print on Friday, Zarrab headline on Friday, central bank intervention on Monday, visa news on Monday).

Ok, so remember that brand new S&P "Fragile Five" list I mentioned above?Well, guess who else is on the new list: Qatar. And you can probably guess why.

It's due (in part) to the ongoing spat between Doha and Riyadh, with the latter accusing the former of sponsoring terrorism. Of course that's largely a ruse. The real reason the Saudis are angry at Qatar is because Qatar has pursued an independent foreign policy that includes closer (or at least not completely adversarial) relations with Iran. And do you recall who was behind the Qatar blockade? If you said MbS in Saudi Arabia you win a prize.

Dizzy yet? Again, it's important to understand the market implications here. That S&P list is comprised of sovereigns who "could be the most at risk when global financial conditions eventually tighten," and both Qatar and Turkey are on that list thanks in no small part to everything said above (Turkey's issues are long-standing, but you get the point).

Additionally, this is making some investors nervous about Turkish stocks (although you wouldn't know it to look at the Borsa Istanbul). The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) saw $8.3 million in outflows last week while the London-traded iShares MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF lost $19.4 million, the biggest outflow since March 2016.



Meanwhile, gold had its best day since September 25 on Monday:

Now just do me a favor and think about something for a second. I am no expert on all of this. Based on my education, there's a certain technical sense in which you could say I am an "expert" on geopolitics, but I am not a scholar on Turkey nor did I ever specialize in the Mideast. But some of the people who work in financial institutions around the world are specialists - and if they're not, they have a direct line to people who are. If you don't think there are people out there trading on all of this and making money then you are fooling yourself.

In the same vein, if you don't think what we saw in oil on Monday has anything to do with what happened in Saudi Arabia over the weekend then you are similarly fooling yourself.

I sincerely hope that this was a useful exercise in dot-connecting for readers. This is the type of thing I steep myself in on a daily basis and as noted above, I am only scratching the proverbial surface when it comes to developing a truly nuanced understanding of everything at play.

If you are serious about macro, then let everything you just read serve as a kind of call to arms in terms of what it takes to keep track of all the moving parts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.