MannKind Earnings On Tap - What We Know Going In

MannKind (MNKD) will be hosting its Q3 quarterly conference call today after the market closes. In many ways some of the anticipation is muted because the company gave some financial details when it did a direct offering of shares. We know the range for gross revenue as well as net revenue. We also know the amount of cash that the company finished Q3 with. These numbers leave little room for surprise in the call. The financial data that was pre-released is as follows:

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, MannKind expects to report between $2.6 million and $3.0 million of gross Afrezza product revenue and between $1.8 million and $2.2 million of net Afrezza product revenue.

MannKind estimates that as of September 30, 2017, its cash and cash equivalents were approximately $20.2 million.

In looking at weekly script data we know that the Afrezza script sales for the quarter stood at about 4,875. We should see the company report just under 1 million cartridges related to those script numbers. I estimate cartridges to be at about 990,000.

We also know that in early August MannKind guided to net sales of between $6 million and $10 million and that sales in early Q4 seem to indicate that the company handily will miss its own guidance offered just 3 months ago.

As most investors already know, MannKind is not a profitable company. Assessing what it takes to get to profits is what savvy investors do. In my opinion the most interesting pieces of information in the call will be:

What are the sales and marketing costs?

How the company addresses the likely guidance miss?

Whether the company offers new guidance.

What is the anticipated cash burn moving forward?

How can the company increase sales in a cost effective manner?

MannKind will likely seek to focus on other things that have a more positive ring and offer more hope. I see management speaking to the label change and how it can parlay that new label into increased sales. I see management "buying time" on the sales front by stating that it will be a process to go out and distribute this new label information to the medical community. I see management placing focus on the filing for approval in Brazil, but offering scant detail on the financial terms. I see management focusing on possible new international deals that are in some form of "negotiation". I see management trying to open up the street to the pipeline, though speed to market for anything in the pipeline will be spoken of in very general terms. Simply stated, MannKind will need to "sell" hope once again, while many on the street are growing tired of the proverbial can being kicked down the road.

Three months ago the company was excited to offer guidance for the first time. That guidance was as follows:

Afrezza gross revenue for the second half of 2017 to be in the range of $9 million to $14 million

Net revenue for the second half 2017 to be in the range of $6 million to $10 million

Gross to net reduction in the range of 30% to 35%.

Operating cash burn (exclusive of debt principal payments) to be between $18 million to $24 million per quarter in the second half of 2017

As we go into the Q3 call it should be clear to those that follow the equity closely that the guidance issue could be problematic. The company needs Q4 to deliver between $3.8 million and $4.2 in net Afrezza revenue to hit its low end of guidance. The first 4 weeks of Q4 sales are already in the books, and I estimate that net revenue is at about $736,000 thus far in Q4. Is it realistic to think that the next 9 weeks can deliver between $3 million and $3.4 million in net revenue? Not really.

MannKind has brought a new elephant into the room and this one is difficult to explain away. A comment on my last article stated the following:

"What can management say about missed projections other than they overestimated. Regardless of our opinions of missed revenues what is needed is additional time. And yes, that implies additional dilution."

My response was concise and to the point:

"The problem is that they missed, and it was a clear miss just weeks after the guidance was given. Management is supposed to have its proverbial finger on the pulse of where a company is headed. To hit low guidance they needed script sales in the second half to be about 14,900. To hit high guidance scripts needed to be almost 25,000. They delivered 4,875 in Q3. That means that Q4 needs to be between 10,000 and 20,000. The problem here is perception of the street. That street perception is going to be one of two things: 1. MannKind was blowing smoke when it offered the guidance

2. MannKind does not have a good handle on its business model. Neither of these perceptions are good. The best excuse management can offer is also the worst. That excuse would be that the label change was not what management hoped it would be and thus the sales uptick that management counted on did not happen. This forces MannKind to be more realistic in guidance now. If they avoid giving new guidance then the vultures will circle because they (vultures) will assume that realistic guidance is going to be less than impressive. If MannKind gives realistic guidance, the street will see that the company lacks the cash to get to where it needs to be in time. This issue forces MannKind to have the proverbial "come to Jesus moment" with its investors. The only way to avoid that is to have a "white knight" ride in with a boatload of up front cash. Meanwhile, there is a group of investors out there that just paid $6 per share for MannKind stock. What were they told relative to guidance? This guidance issue is now a red herring in many ways. Indeed MannKind needs time and money. That task is now more difficult than it once was because the company missed its own guidance by a wide margin."

I do not envy MannKind management. It has been in a tough boat for many quarters now. It has had to buy time again and again in hopes that some move will drive Afrezza sales up and project a positive outlook for the company. It is difficult to create excitement when week after week the growth story is well below optimal.

What investors will want to look for in this call is simple. What are the operations costs? What were the sales and marketing costs? What is the delta between what is spent on sales and marketing vs. net revenue? What are the plans for getting more efficiency out of marketing Afrezza? How many shares on the shelf are available? What is the status of the preferred shares, and what rights do these shares have? Does the company see a need for additional authorized shares?

Years ago there was a simple question that analysts would ask in a conference call. That question was..."Is the company fully funded". In my opinion, if MannKind were asked this question, the answer would be no.

In my opinion MannKind has the first half of Q1 to dramatically increase Afrezza sales or the assumption of the street will be that the new label is not compelling enough to shift the story in the time-frame needed. MannKind has been adept at keeping the wolves at bay, but at some point needs to demonstrate that it is on a path to Cash Flow Break Even.

This quarterly call is perhaps the most important call in the past year. The numbers will not be very impressive, but the company needs to find the narrow path from which it can instill investor confidence while at the same time buying itself the first half of Q1 of 2018 to really produce.

I anticipate stock volatility going into the call and in the trading session on the following day. For the sake of those long the stock, I hope that MannKind can thread the needle one more time. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.