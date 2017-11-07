Why Collectors Universe Is Surging

Shares of Collectors Universe (CLCT) are fluctuating between a 7-10% gain on the day driven by an incredible earnings report under new CEO Joseph Orlando. Revenue surged a whopping 25% year over year to $19.8 million, which translated into a 63% increase in operating income and earnings per share of $0.41, up 116% versus the prior year. Collectors Universe’s performance should put to rest any concerns about dividend safety, and I believe the company has only cracked the tip of the iceberg with regards to potential in China. Let’s take a look at what drove the quarter, cash flow, and why I think shares remain attractive.

China, China, and more China

Overall, revenue at CLCT was up about $4 million, with $3.2 million of the increase coming from China. China was therefore responsible for 80% of revenue growth. CLCT’s Chinese partnership continues to bear fruit, and it demonstrates the inherent operating leverage in the model as throughput increases. Gross margin increased to 62% from 61%, but more importantly, operating margin increased 500 basis points y/y to 23%.

Going forward, I am not expecting the international business to grow at such an exponential rate, but I do believe China will make international revenue a much more important part of the overall revenue mix. Management has noted in the past that this part of the business will be lumpy, but I’m excited nonetheless to see how it progresses over the next few years.

Even though China is truly driving the growth in the business, the underlying domestic business did just fine in Q1, growing nearly 4% y/y. The mature domestic business is likely to grow 3-7% depending on things like coin release timing and cultural tastes, but I continue to believe this is a great business to be invested in due to its strong returns on invested capital and the difficulty in copying the business. I would be happy with flat performance as long as the international business is growing well.

Cash flow: Growing to cover the dividend

One of the most exciting implications of CLCT’s increasing revenue is the free cash flow that accompanies it. Operating cash flow from continuing operations more than doubled year over year to $4.1 million, and free cash flow increased by over $1 million to $2.6 million in spite of significant capital spending on CLCT’s new corporate headquarters.

With a more normalized capital spending in the $400-500K range, CLCT may start accruing cash to the balance sheet and cover its ~$2.9 million quarterly dividend commitment. Over the past 5 quarters, CLCT has only been able to cover its dividend out of free cash flow once, but I think the new growth coming from China will be sufficient to service dividends in FY19 and beyond.

Shares are slightly undervalued

Shares of CLCT currently trade just below my fair value range of $27-32, and with the current yield of 5.2%, I think investors will be able to earn a nice return from current levels. My fair value range is conservative given international growth that CLCT demonstrated in Q1.

I have yet to incorporate a drastically different long-term view of the Chinese/Asia Pacific opportunity because I would like to see how the business performs during the seasonally slow Q2. However, preliminary returns suggest that CLCT has made a wonderful decision expanding into China. I believe CLCT could eventually build an entrenched business that dominates the Chinese market, just as it dominates the US. I am excited to see how the business progresses in FY18.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLCT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.