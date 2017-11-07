Checking Back In With London: The Thai Fund Liquidation

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory one month ago.

About half a year ago, The City of London Investment Group ("London") "went activist" on twelve international equity CEFs (13D filings linked). We discussed the events at the time in a series of articles (I, II, III). An update article (London Activist Update) was published one month later, detailing the news that London successfully pressured the Korea Fund (KF) into a tender offer to buy back 10% of its shares.

The 12 CEFs are:

(Morgan Stanley) Thai Fund (TTF) Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF) (JF) Taiwan Fund (TWN) Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (IIF) (Pichardo) Mexico Equity and Income Fund (MXE) (Morgan Stanley) Latin American Discovery Fund (LDF) (Allianz) Korea Fund (KF) (Aberdeen) Asia Tigers Fund (GRR) Aberdeen Indonesia Fund (IF) Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund (LAQ) Aberdeen Greater China Fund (GCH) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund (ABE)

After several months of relative quiet in these funds, let's check back in with London to see what's been happening with the CEFs!

News

This week brought two more items of news related to London-targeted CEFs:

The Thai Fund, Inc. announced Oct. 2 that its Board approved the liquidation and dissolution of the fund, subject to stockholder approval at the meeting of stockholders to be held on Dec. 14, 2017. The record date for the meeting of stockholders is Oct. 26, 2017. TTF has faced pressure from City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. as part of its 2017 campaign. At the fund's most recent annual meeting, as adjourned to Aug. 3, results shown in the fund's 6/30 SAR (filed 8/31) showed more votes against for all 5 director nominees. Aberdeen Asset Management announced on Oct. 4 the proposed consolidation of seven Aberdeen-advised closed-end funds to create the Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (subject to shareholder approvals). The acquiring fund will be Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. (CH). The 6 acquired funds will be: Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund, Inc. (ABE); Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund, Inc. (LAQ); Aberdeen Israel Fund, Inc. (ISL); Aberdeen Indonesia Fund, Inc. (IF); Aberdeen Singapore Fund, Inc. (SGF); and Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc. (GCH). As the release described: the acquiring fund will be renamed Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. and will invest in emerging market equity securities in order to seek total return, consisting of a combination of capital appreciation and income. The acquiring fund may also use leverage to achieve its objective. It is anticipated that the fund's benchmark would be the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The fund would trade on the NYSE American under a new ticker symbol, expected to be AEF. The release also noted: "The Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. strategy will seek to capitalize on Aberdeen's global emerging market equity capability by investing in a global portfolio of emerging market securities. The consolidation of these closed-end funds will create a dividend generating emerging market closed-end fund that is larger in size than any of the Acquired Funds, which may help to provide improved liquidity of shares, a lower overall expense ratio and improved market awareness including research coverage. The combined fund is currently anticipated to generate higher distributable income compared to the Funds individually. Aberdeen and the Boards believe the combined fund will provide investors with the opportunity to have exposure to the growth potential of emerging markets and diversify their sources of income." Following the consolidation, the acquiring fund will commence a TENDER OFFER (price, size and terms to be determined at a later date) for shares of the acquiring fund at 99% of NAV. In addition, subject to the completion of the consolidation, the current Board of the acquiring fund will also establish a targeted discount policy, which will seek to manage the acquiring fund's discount by: (1) committing the fund to buy back shares in the open market when the fund's shares trade at a discount of 10% or more to NAV and (2) undertaking a 15% tender offer if the average discount exceeds 11% over any rolling twelve-month period commencing on the closing of the consolidation and ending on Dec. 31, 2019. The release also noted that: the commencement and terms of the tender offer and the terms of the targeted discount policy are pursuant to a standstill agreement between the funds and City of London Investment Management Company Limited ("CoL"). Pursuant to the agreement, CoL has agreed to (1) tender all shares of the acquiring fund beneficially owned by it in the proposed tender offer, (2) vote all shares beneficially owned in favor of all Director nominees and proposals submitted at the 2018 special and/or annual meetings to effect the consolidation and (3) be bound by certain "standstill" covenants through Dec. 31, 2019. Also pursuant to that agreement, the acquiring fund's post-consolidation expense ratio will be capped at 1.20% through Dec. 31, 2019 (excluding leverage costs, tax and non-routine/extraordinary expenses). For more information on this consolidation, see the release.

Wow! That's a lot of news in just 1 week. Part 1 of this article will look at TTF liquidation and what opportunities remain. Part 2 will then look at the proposed roll-up of the Aberdeen CEFs into one.

TTF liquidation

London successfully pressured Morgan Stanley's The Thai Fund into a liquidation, which is fantastic for shareholders (much better than a tender offer). As expected, TTF's discount instantly contracted on the news, jumping from -10.23% on 9/29 to -4.20% on 10/2.

Two curious things emerge from TTF's premium/discount chart above. The first is that while London's initial involvement at the end of March caused an understandable spike in the fund's premium/discount value, the discount had actually gradually widened back again by about 4 percentage points during the subsequent months as the initial excitement abated. If one had the foresight of buying TTF before last week, they would have been richly rewarded.

Foresight, or "special knowledge"? We can actually see that the rapid ascent of TTF's discount actually began about a week before the liquidation was announced. Between 9/25 and 9/26, the discount inexplicably jumped by about 4 percentage points, from -13.62% to -9.69%, on unusually high volume. I tried searching for any news from this period but I could not find any. My inner skeptic thinks that something fishy is going on, but I'd be happy to proven wrong. Let us know in the comments section or the chat if you heard rumors of anything TTF-related last week.

If one had managed execute a long TTF/short THD (where THD is the iShares MSCI Thailand Capped ETF (THD)) arbitrage as I had suggested was a possibility 6 months ago, the results would have been simply impressive!

TTF Total Return Price data by YCharts

In the second article of the original series, I did mention that I put the trade on:

(Mar. 30) As for myself, I am going to establish further small positions today in the targeted CEFs with >50% activist ownership, namely TTF/THD, TWN/EWT, MXE/EWW and LAQ/ILF.

Unfortunately, I closed it out 1 month later with only a 1% profit:

(April 24) Despite London only being partially successful with 1 out of the 12 CEFs thus far, all of the CEF/ETF arbitrage trades have been in profit. Based on consideration of the data, I have personally closed all of my arbitrage trades (TTF/THD, TWN/ETW, MXE/EWW, KF/EWY, LAQ/ILF). Part of this was due to the CEFs' outperformance, which I don't think will continue, and part of this was due to the fact that many of the discounts have now contracted to about or narrower than -10%, which is the level that London has consistently referred to as being the level at which action should be pursued. If an external market event causes discounts to widen again, I might consider re-entering.

Note the last sentence: I really should have followed my own advice!

Interestingly, TTF shareholders benefited not only from discount contraction, but also meaningful alpha generated by the CEF as can be seen from comparison of the NAV returns of TTF versus the benchmark ETF, THD.

TTF Net Asset Value data by YCharts

Do alpha opportunities remain?

TTF's discount is currently at -3.84%. This suggests that while most of the alpha has obviously dissipated, there is still about 4 percentage points of liquidation to be gained with a long TTF/short THD arbitrage trade.

What's the timeline for this opportunity? We can gain some insight by looking at the timeline for a recently liquidated CEF, the Korea Equity Fund (KEF), that had also been targeted by London.

Jan. 24, 2017: Management proposes liquidation.

May 24, 2017: Shareholders approve liquidation at meeting.

July 17, 2017: Shares ceases trading and shareholders receive a liquidating distribution.

For KEF, the shareholder meeting took place 4 months after management proposed liquidation, and the actual liquidation date was just under 2 months after that.

For TTF, the timeline thus far is as follows:

Oct. 2, 2017: Management proposes liquidation.

Dec. 14, 2017: Meeting of shareholders.

?: Shares cease trading.

The meeting for TTF is about two months later, which is sooner than after KEF announced its proposal. The actual liquidation might take place several months after that. Conservatively, we might expect 4% of alpha (gross) to be harvestable for a 6-month holding period, or 8% annualized (gross).

What are the risks?

Executing a long TTF/short THD has several risks. First, there's the most obvious risk that the shareholders don't approve the liquidation. In that case we might see the discount drop back to -10% levels.

How likely is this? London already holds 33.1% of total shares, and institutional owners together own 61.4% of the fund. The chart below shows the top 5 institutional owners of TTF, with their overall holding % indicated in the pie chart. Thus, I think it quite likely that the liquidation proposal will go through, given that it is a highly favorable event for existing shareholders.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, NASDAQ)

It's rather ironic though that the liquidation happens at a time where the fund has finally achieved moderate success. As can be seen from the chart below, TTF has been pretty much hugging the benchmark (the Thailand Stock Exchange Index) for the first 25 years of its existence. It's only in the last several years that TTF has really begun to outpace the benchmark. Note that the chart shows NAV returns and are thus insulated from changes in premium/discount.

(Source: Morgan Stanley)

We all know that the U.S. market has been on a tear since the depths of the Great Recession, and the total return of the S&P 500 since the 2009 low stands at around +350%. Surprisingly, even though emerging markets in general have struggled since emerging (no pun intended) from the financial crisis, Thai stocks have displayed blistering returns of +428% over the same time frame. How about THD, the CEF? A mind-boggling +685%! Umm, yeah, let's shut down the fund now!

TTF Total Return Price data by YCharts

In all seriousness, the excellent performance of TTF in recent years may be one reason why shareholders may vote against liquidation.

A final risk is that to execute this trade, you will have to short THD and pay a short fee. This was about 2% last time I checked, but it can change day to day and there's also a risk of the shorted shares getting called at any time.

Summary

The City of London Investment Group has successfully pressured The Thai Fund into liquidation, which is great for existing shareholders. With a current discount of about -4%, there is still some possibility for alpha with a long TTF/short THD arbitrage trade, but be aware of the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.