Fortis: Earnings Continue To Impress Investors

Fortis (FTS) has been one of my better performing stocks in my investment portfolio. In its recent Q3 2017 earnings release, the utility company posted better-than-expected results, sending its stock shares up by 1.4% on November 3 trading. This regulated utility company continues to deliver solid earnings and is increasing its quarterly dividend by 6.25% starting in its December payment. In its latest investor day back in October, the company has also updated its capital expenditures program by increasing its capital expenditure by C$1.5 billion. Because of its excellent track record of dividend increase and its low-risk utility business model, I continue to view this company as one of my core holdings in my dividend growth portfolio.

Why Fortis is part of my core holdings

Fortis operates in the regulated utilities sector and 93% of its earnings are from regulated utilities. What does this mean than? It means that the company will generate stable and predictable cash flow but is unable to earn high profitability, as its ROE allowed is often regulated. Because of this stable and consistent earnings growth rate, its share price is also stable and less prone to macroeconomic downturns. The company has also been able to consistently raise its dividends for 44 consecutive years. The fact that the company is able to increase its dividend consistently at a mid to high single-digit growth rate is attractive for me. In my view, this also helps to support its share price. In recent years, this growth rate has slowed down a bit, but it is still in the 6% range. For me, I am willing to continue to hold on to my shares as I need to include a stable stock in my dividend growth portfolio.

Another reason I like Fortis is because of its diversification. Following the ITC Holdings acquisition, about 60% of Fortis’ earnings are now from the United States. Currently, the company operates in 5 Canadian provinces, 9 U.S. states, and 3 Caribbean countries. The importance of this diversification is seen in the recent disaster caused by Hurricane Irma as the company’s utility in the Turks and Caicos Island suffered significant damage to its transmission and distribution network. Had Fortis operated in a concentrated region and got hit by a natural disaster, the impact would have been phenomenal even if it operates in regulated utilities. Fortunately, Fortis’ business is spread into different regions in North America. This reduces the risk when an unexpected condition happens. Managing risk is important even in businesses that operate in regulated utilities.

Q3 2017 Update

Several events happened during Q3 that are worth mentioning. First is the destruction of Fortis’ transmission and distribution network in the Turks and Caicos Island caused by Hurricane Irma. This has resulted in about $25-$30 million restoration cost. Second is the termination of the agreement to acquire the remaining interest in the Waneta Dam hydroelectric facility. Fortis did not terminate the agreement; it was terminated because the BC government decided to obtain the remaining interest of the property as they have the first right to do so. I think the outcome is disappointing for Fortis as the renewable facility has 20 years of power purchase agreement with an option of 10 more years. The facility was going to help Fortis generate strong cash flows.

Despite the interruption by Hurricane Irma and the setback to acquire Waneta Dam, Fortis posted a strong quarter, largely helped by its ITC acquisition last year. Its adjusted earnings grew by 66% to C$254 million in the past quarter from C$153 million. Its adjusted EPS grew to C$0.61 from C$0.54. The acquisition has been accretive so far, as the increase in shares outstanding did not reduce its adjusted EPS. In fact, ITC Holdings contributed C$0.07 per share increase to its adjusted EPS. I am pleased to see that Fortis’ EPS increased by 13% from last year. This year to date, the company’s adjusted EPS increased by 16%.

In the Canadian utilities sector, there are a few acquisition announcements this year that involve cross-border acquisitions. Companies involved include AltaGas' (OTCPK:ATGFF) acquisition of Washington Gas (WGL), and Hydro One's (OTC:HRNNF) acquisition of Avista (AVA). Fortis CEO Mr. Barry Perry indicated in its Q2 teleconference call and investor presentation in October that the company’s focus is not to pursue major acquisitions at this time as they felt that with the diversified assets they have right now, they can achieve organic growth in the 5-6% range. Further, the company sees current valuation as not ideal for future acquisitions. I think Fortis’ management is in line with the interest of shareholders. They have made wise acquisitions last year when the valuation was much more attractive and decided now to focus on organic growth this year when the valuation isn’t as attractive as before.

Capital Expenditures Increased

In its investor day presentation back in October, the company announced that it will increase its five-year capital from C$13 billion to C$14.5 billion through 2022. Included in the new five-year capital plan is the Eagle Mountain project located in Squamish, BC, that will service a small-scale LNG facility for export to the Asian market. While the increase in capital expenditures will also mean more funding required, I view it as management’s effort to increase shareholder value and support its EPS growth guidance. The company plans to fund this through a dividend reinvestment plan, cash from operations, and incremental debts. Management indicates that they have no intention to issue common equity except through its dividend reinvestment plan. This I think is also good news as it will not dilute the shares as much.

Dividend Increased by 6.25%

In my previous article back in July, I had discussed about a possible dividend increase in its December dividend payment. As many have expected, Fortis announced its dividend increase earlier in October, marking it the 44th consecutive increase in its dividend. The utility company will now pay a dividend of C$0.425 per share in its December payment. For US investors, it is important to keep in mind that the dividend payment may fluctuate somewhat due to foreign exchange rates as Fortis declares its dividend in Canadian dollars. The good thing now is that earlier this year, the company started offering a dividend reinvestment plan for US investors. I like this announcement as this will attract more long-term dividend growth investors and hence makes its share price more stable.

With the dividend increase, Fortis’ new dividend payout ratio is expected to be 65% for its fiscal year 2017. This is the lowest payout ratio in the past 6 years. I like the fact that Fortis’ board has been very disciplined in the past, not over-committing to increasing its dividend, but rather having a modest increase every year while keeping its payout ratio in the mid-60% range. This allows the company to allocate funds for capital expenditure and keep its debt manageable. Looking forward, the company has extended its planned annual dividend growth rate of 6% to 2022 due to its revised capital expenditure announcement last month. The company’s previous forecast was only till 2021.

Investor Takeaway

Fortis’ recent quarterly result continues to impress me. I am pleased to see that Fortis appreciated over 14.5% year to date. If including dividends, that would be a near 18% return. Although the total return is not comparable to tech stocks such as Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) or Nvidia (NVDA), I am still happy with it as Fortis operates in a low risk and regulated utility business. Besides, I think it is important to have some defensive stocks in my portfolio. Therefore, I will continue to hold Fortis shares as part of my core holdings in my dividend growth portfolio.

