Track Your Article Reading History

We've recently released a new feature on Seeking Alpha which allows you to keep track of every article you've read. Your personal history is available here.

Did you ever recall a great article you read a few weeks back and now you can't find it? Just go to your user menu (i.e. your picture at the top right of the site) and click on "History" to access a list of articles you have read.

The last article you read will be at the top of the list but the dates shown below each article is the original publication date. As this is a new feature, it only shows 2 weeks of history, but we plan to show up to 6 months as it accumulates.

Let us know if you find this new feature helpful and feel free to comment below with any feedback you may have!

--Daniel Hochman, Product Manager