BP: What Can We Infer For The Dividend?

BP (BP) reported positive results last week and thus the stock rallied after the earnings release. In addition, the company announced that it would reinitiate its share repurchases in the current quarter. That was a huge surprise, particularly given the worrisome status of the dividend in the last few years. Therefore, the big question is what we can really infer for the dividend from the recent earnings report.

First of all, the enthusiasm over the resumption of share buybacks has some merit. When a company executes share repurchases, it signals that it has more than enough funds to cover its dividend. No company cuts its dividend while it is buying back its shares. In other words, share repurchases are eliminated long before a dividend is cut. As a result, there are even some shareholders of BP who have begun to anticipate a dividend hike, as the company just signaled that it has excess cash.

However, although the initiation of buybacks is certainly a positive signal, their effect will be very small. More specifically, BP will start to buy back its shares only to offset the dilution of its shareholders from the scrip dividend option, which some of its shareholders select. In other words, the oil major will not reduce its share count; it will only prevent its share count from increasing from now on. Therefore, while this is a positive change, it is not a major change. In fact, BP could actually make things much less complicated by terminating the scrip dividend option and maintaining the pause in its buybacks.

While the resumption of share repurchases is not a game changer, the earnings report had some really positive developments. To be sure, BP increased its adjusted production by 11% in Q3 over last year thanks to the ramp-up of major projects. In fact, it is launching 7 major oil and gas fields this year, more than in any other year in its history. Moreover, it expects to start another 9 fields before the end of the decade. In this way, the company expects to restore its output to about 4 M barrels/day, the same as before the accident in Macondo and much higher than the 3 M barrels/day it was producing after its unprecedented divestment of assets in the aftermath of the accident. To make a long story short, BP is now shifting to the positive phase of its investment cycle, in which a series of major projects are coming online. Consequently, the oil giant expects to continue to grow its output in the upcoming quarters.

BP also realized increased earnings in its downstream segment, mostly thanks to higher refining margins. However, the improved performance mostly resulted from the impact of hurricane Harvey on the product supply. The company expects lower earnings from this segment in the upcoming quarters, particularly given the norm of lower refining margins during the winter and the increased turnaround activity in the ongoing quarter. Nevertheless, the downstream segment has greatly supported the earnings of the company throughout the ongoing 3-year old downturn in the oil market. Moreover, it is likely to provide great contribution to the overall results of the company if the price of oil takes another turn for the worse in the near future, as refining margins strongly benefit from reduced oil prices.

It is also remarkable that BP has quickly adjusted to the environment of low oil prices by continuously reducing its breakeven point. More precisely, it has lowered its breakeven point to $42 per barrel, i.e., its operating cash flows fully cover its capital expenses at that price of oil. If the dividend payments are included in the equation, then the breakeven point becomes $49 per barrel, which is a major improvement over a few years ago. In other words, if the average oil price in a year is $49 per barrel, then the oil major fully covers its capital expenses and its dividend. That’s why BP is fully covering its capital expenses and its dividend this year, for the first time after 5 consecutive years of negative free cash flows (without taking asset sales into account).

It is worth noting that the company has to pay $5.5 B for its Macondo liabilities this year. However, this amount will be almost fully covered by the asset sales this year, which are estimated around $4.5 B. As the company has almost exhausted its potential in asset sales, its divestments will decrease to about $2 B per year from next year. Nevertheless, the liabilities for Macondo will also decrease to about $2 B per year from next year. Therefore, the asset sales will continue to offset the liabilities for Macondo for the foreseeable future.

On the other hand, the debt load of BP has remained elevated in recent years due to the ongoing downturn in the oil market. More specifically, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $124.3 B, which is about 22 times the expected annual earnings of the company. Moreover, the annual interest expense of the oil major amounts to $1.2 B. Therefore, the company will have to be conservative in its financial management and hence its shareholders should not expect a meaningful dividend hike anytime soon.

To sum up, the recently announced buybacks are certainly a positive signal but they are not even close to the buybacks announced by most companies, as their purpose is only to offset the dilution of the shareholders from the scrip dividend. Nevertheless, BP is moving in the right direction, as it is reducing its breakeven oil price, while it is also shifting into the positive phase of its investment cycle, with many projects coming online before the end of the decade. These projects will raise the output of the company to levels last seen before its major accident in 2010. Therefore, the dividend is much safer now than it was a year ago, though the shareholders should not expect a meaningful dividend hike anytime soon due to the high debt load of the company.