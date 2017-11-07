Foundation Building Materials' (FBM) CEO Ruben Mendoza on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 08:30

End Time: 09:00

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 07, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Ruben Mendoza - President and CEO

John Gorey - CFO

John Moten - VP, IR

Analysts

Jake Caraway - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Ryen Merkel - William Blair

Marshall Mentz - RBC Capital Markets

Timothy Daley - Deutsche Bank

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Scott Schrier - Citi

John Moten

Good morning and thank you for joining us today for our third quarter 2017 conference call. I'm joined by Ruben Mendoza, our President and CEO; and John Gorey, our Chief Financial Officer.

In addition to the third quarter press release issued this morning, we have posted presentation slides to supplement this call which can be obtained in the Investor Relations section of our Web site at fbmsales.com.

This morning, our prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those discussed today.

Examples of forward-looking statements include remarks about future expectations, anticipation, belief, estimate and forecast. As a reminder, forward-looking statements represent management’s current estimates. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future, unless otherwise required by law.

Listeners are encouraged to review the more detailed discussions regarding the various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by these forward-looking statements. We recommend you review our company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties of these forward-looking statements.

Additionally, during today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS which the company believes can be useful in evaluating its performance. Other companies may calculate these measures differently and the presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

A discussion of how the company calculates adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS, reconciliations to GAAP, net income and EPS, the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in the company's earnings release, which has been furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and is also available on the company's Investor Relations Web site.

With that, I would now turn the call over to Ruben.

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks, John. Good morning and thank you for joining us for a review of our third quarter results and a discussion of our business. Foundation Building Materials recorded a solid quarter of operational and financial performance, highlighted by year-over-year net sales growth of 29%, earnings per share of $0.03, adjusted earnings per share of $0.08 and consolidated gross margin of 29%.

Despite the challenges of adverse weather and fewer business days, our underlying business remained resilient. While our base business net sales declined 1% in the quarter due to the impact of two hurricanes and fewer shipping days, our average daily net sales improved 2% compared to the prior year period demonstrating continued positive momentum in the business.

As we announced on October 11, the impact of back-to-back hurricanes affected our branch operations in several states, most significantly Texas and Florida. With Texas and Florida being our number two and number three markets companywide, we were significantly impacted with 27 branches shutdown for several days during the quarter.

Our wallboard, metal framing and mechanical insulation businesses felt the greatest impact from the storms. We estimate the negative impact of the storms on this quarter’s net sales was between $6 million and $8 million. The impact of hurricanes coupled with two fewer selling days compared to the prior year period resulted in a total shortfall and net sales of $23 million and $28 million. Since the end of the quarter, we have resumed normal operations and we are seeing a rebound in the markets affected by the storms.

As we look at our year-to-date results, we are pleased with the progress we have made with net sales expanding 66% and base business growth of 6% compared to the prior year period. These results reflect our long-term strategy to grow profitably while expanding our geographic reach and expanding the range of products we offer to our customers.

Our repair and remodel business held steady in the quarter, led by our suspended ceilings business where we have the number one market share position in North America and we continue to gain market share and bolster our leading position. The strength of our suspended ceiling sales coupled with our number two position in U.S. wallboard sales highlights the strength and diversity of our business model.

Turning to acquisitions. We completed three acquisitions in the third quarter and have acquired two additional businesses since the end of the third quarter, bringing our year-to-date total to 10 acquisitions with 19 branches. We expect the net sales contribution from all acquisitions to be between $70 million and $80 million for 2017, and we continue to acquire businesses in line with historical valuations.

Our acquisition pipeline remains strong and we continue to see opportunities that build upon our existing geographical footprint and fit well within our company both strategically and culturally. While the third quarter presented some unique challenges, I’m pleased with the resilience of our business and our growth prospects remains strong as we continue to deliver value to our customers and shareholders.

With that, I'll turn the call over to John for more details on the numbers.

John Gorey

Thank you, Ruben. I would also like to welcome everyone to today’s call. As Ruben highlighted, our business operated well despite unique challenges in the quarter. For the current quarter, we generated net income of $1.4 million, an increase of $16.7 million compared to a $15.3 million net loss in the prior year period. Consolidated net sales were 535.4 million, an increase of 28.8% compared to the prior year period. Our adjusted EBITDA was 40.3 million or 7.5% of net sales.

Our third quarter base business net sales decreased by 2.7 million or 1.2% from the prior year period. However, on an average daily sales basis, our base business net sales for the quarter were up 2% year-over-year. As a reminder, we define base business as branches that were owned by us since January 1, 2016 and branches that were open by us during the same period. Acquired and combined branches contributed $122.6 million of net sales during the current quarter.

For the current quarter, net sales in our SBP segment were $467.9 million, a 23.7% increase versus the prior year period. MI net sales were 67.6 million compared to 37.3 million for the prior year period. As a reminder, we entered the mechanical insulation market as a result of the Winroc-SPI acquisition in August of 2016. Therefore, there were less than two months of sales in the MI segment for the prior year period.

For the current quarter, base business net sales for our wallboard product line declined 0.9% versus the prior year period, primarily due to a decrease in wallboard unit volume of 4.1% driven by two fewer business days and hurricane-related affects in Florida and Texas. This was partially offset by an increase in the average selling price of wallboard of approximately 3%. Year-to-date, our base business wallboard volume growth was 2.4% driven by an increase in both commercial and residential end markets.

For the current quarter, base business net sales of our suspended ceiling line increased 5.1% versus the prior year period, due to increased unit volumes and continued market share gains. Year-to-date, suspended ceiling base business net sales grew 15.4% versus the prior year period due to share gains in several markets around the country. Our suspended ceiling net sales growth were continued to be a focus for us as we intend to grow our market share organically and via acquisitions.

For the current quarter, our consolidated gross margin was 28.9% compared to consolidated gross margin of 27.2% in the prior year period. Excluding the effect of purchase accounting adjustments, consolidated gross margin came in at 29% for the current quarter compared to 28.3% in the prior year period. The 70-basis point increase in consolidated gross margin was primarily due to higher gross profit across the SBP and the MI business segments.

Within the SBP segment, gross margin increased to 29% compared to 27.8% for the prior year period. Again, excluding the effect of purchase accounting adjustments, SBP gross margin for the current quarter increased to 29.1% from 28.4% for the prior year period. The increase in SBP gross margin was due to higher gross profits in wallboard and suspended ceiling driven by our disciplined approach to pricing.

For the current quarter, the MI segment gross margin increased to 28% compared to 21% for the prior year period. Again, excluding the effect of purchase accounting adjustments, MI gross margin for the current quarter was 28.1% compared to 27.1% in the prior year period. The 100-basis point increase in gross margin is attributable to improved operational efficiencies.

For the current quarter, SG&A was $117.4 million or 21.9% of net sales, a 120-basis point improvement over the prior year period. The improvement in SG&A was mainly due to lower transaction costs. However, comparing the current quarter to the second quarter of 2017, our SG&A expenses were higher which combined with lower than anticipated net sales had an adverse impact on our SG&A leverage. As a result, we are continuing on focus on reducing costs to drive incremental margins.

Now, turning to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $6.3 million and $79.5 million drawn on our ABL credit facility. We have ample liquidity to pursue our growth initiatives, including approximately $220.5 million available under our ABL credit facility as of September 30, 2017.

Now, I'd like to turn it back to Ruben for some closing remarks.

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks, John. Our business continues to recover nicely from the impact of the hurricanes and we expect good underlying fundamentals for the balance of the year. We are seeing solid demand in most of our markets which is supported by favorable pricing in wallboard and ceilings. Our acquisition pipeline is strong and we continue to acquire businesses that will enhance growth in both our top line sales and bottom line earnings.

Internally, we are renewing our efforts to improve operations and see further opportunities for cost reductions that will drive margin expansion. As we look to the future, we will continue to focus our long-term strategy of growing our market share profitably, achieving economies of scale and delivering long-term value to our customers and shareholders.

That concludes our prepared remarks and now will be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. In the interest of time, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up and re-queue for any additional. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Keith Hughes with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please proceed with your question.

Jake Caraway

Good morning. This is Jake on for Keith. You gave the breakdown of wallboard price and volume growth. Could you give the same for ceilings?

John Gorey

We have more of an estimate on our ceiling price increase between 3% and 5%.

Ruben Mendoza

And the rest would be volume growth.

Jake Caraway

Got you, all right. Thank you. And then also have you seen a pickup in 4Q so far from the disruption in 3Q?

Ruben Mendoza

We have seen a small pickup in both Florida and Houston markets. They are back to normal and running efficiently and we are seeing a pickup. We think that pickup is going to be more of a long-term pickup between 12 and 18 months.

Jake Caraway

Okay, great. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ryen Merkel with William Blair. Please proceed with your question.

Ryen Merkel

Thanks. Good morning, everyone.

Ruben Mendoza

Good morning, Ryen.

Ryen Merkel

So first, I wanted to dig into the organic sales trends, actually the daily organic sales trends. How much would you guess the hurricanes impacted base sales growth in the quarter?

John Gorey

The impact was probably about a 1% difference from what we’re reporting as our daily base now. We have to remember on our base business we exclude markets where we combine branches with our Winroc acquisition and some of those branches were in Indiana, Texas, Florida and Arizona. So that base business is just based on any branches that we owned and not combined.

Ruben Mendoza

So Florida and Texas both had branches taken out because of the Winroc acquisition. So the base business would have been a fair amount less than the entire pro forma as we’d call it.

Ryen Merkel

Okay. I’m just looking at Slide 5, the base business growth and it was up 11 and it was up 9 in the second quarter and then I think sort of adjusting for days in the hurricanes, it’s kind of up 3. Is that the right sort of trend line on an uninterrupted [ph] basis?

Ruben Mendoza

Yes.

Ryen Merkel

Okay, so second quarter. Okay. And then what’s sort of causing this slowdown? Is it market driven and is this going to continue or is this sort of temporary?

Ruben Mendoza

We think this slowdown as far as our base business kind of incremental third quarter was obviously the hurricane and some days – a fewer days. But also we’ve seen a little bit of a commercial kind of blip in the Midwest in a few states and we don’t feel like it’s – October was actually a very good month for us and we feel like we’re kind of back on track with a lot of that. Our backlog is good in a lot of those markets and we still have some spotty areas, but we always have. And as John said earlier, Texas and Florida are coming back very nicely for us.

Ryen Merkel

Okay. That was kind of my next question. So for October you’ve sort of seen daily organic sales pick up a little bit and you’re starting to see some hurricane cleanup sales in Houston and Florida. Is that correct?

Ruben Mendoza

That is correct.

Ryen Merkel

Okay. That’s good to hear. Can you give us a sense for how much October’s up?

Ruben Mendoza

I really probably wouldn’t – rather not say, Ryen, just as far as the forward-looking statement. But we’re pretty close to where we thought we’d be in our initial kind of internal forecast.

Ryen Merkel

Got it, all right. Maybe just last one, you mentioned the non-res market. It’s still generally pretty healthy. When I look at Dodge stats data year-to-date, there’s been some areas that have been a little weaker, like office and hotel. So I just want to know for next year, do you still think the market’s going to grow and what would be the range of growth you think at this point?

Ruben Mendoza

I do think the market’s going to grow mid-single digits next year. And if you’re just talking about non-res, I do think it’s going to grow. There’s a lot of big jobs throughout the country on the books and contracts already given out to build – to our subcontractors. So I do think it’s going to grow mid-single digits.

Ryen Merkel

Okay, great. Thanks so much.

Ruben Mendoza

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Bob Wetenhall with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Marshall Mentz

Good morning. This is actually Marshall on for Bob. How are you all doing?

Ruben Mendoza

Hi, Marshall.

Marshall Mentz

The gross margin improvements that you highlight for a number of your product categories, is that mostly scale purchasing that’s driving that? And then just extending that topic, what is the runway and what’s the right way to think about that expansion as we move forward?

John Gorey

Yes, most of it was driven by our purchasing power and as we grow and improved our margins. We expect our Q4 gross profit to be in line with our year-to-date margins between 28% and 29%. For 2018, we still expect a 50-basis point improvement to our EBITDA margin and that will be contributed both from the gross profit improvement as well as operational efficiencies.

Ruben Mendoza

Marshall, we also had a pretty – throughout the year we’ve had a disciplined approach to our pricing in the marketplace and that also helped our gross margins as well.

Marshall Mentz

Thank you. And then switching gears, have there been any notable changes and trends for the mechanical insulation business? And I guess on top of that, what is your outlook for that business as we head into 2018?

Ruben Mendoza

There have been some notable trends. I think we mentioned on our last call that we were managing the business we think a bit better. John mentioned I think on his prepared remarks, we’re up 100 basis points in gross profit in that business due to operational efficiencies done by us. Our EBITDA margins are up about 70 basis points in the business. Fourth quarter looks year-over-year to be much improved. And '18, the outlook looks much better than we thought even 60 days ago. So actually quite a few notable improvements in the business.

Marshall Mentz

Great. Thank you.

Ruben Mendoza

You bet.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Nishu Sood with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Timothy Daley

Hi. This is actually Tim Daley on for Nishu. Thanks for the time. Ruben, I just wanted to dig in quickly to something you just mentioned. So you mentioned that the outlook for 2018 looks better than it did 60 days ago. Just curious as to the drivers behind that? Is that due to the rebuild activity expected next year from the hurricanes? And then as well just how do you think that 2018 mix will look on I guess a product line basis? Do you expect any sort of material mix shift compared to this past year?

Ruben Mendoza

Great. Thanks for the question. When I was mentioning the outlook, it was specifically – I do think the outlook looks good for 2018. But when I was mentioning the outlook just 60 days ago, I was talking about the mechanical insulation business. And the oil price – I think Brent crude was over $62 yesterday, something like that. And our fourth quarter is looking better than it did 60 days ago. That’s what I meant was mechanical insulation for that outlook piece. As far as the mix goes, I expect our mix – we’re about 34% wallboard and our products is in the low20s and metal framings in the 13 to 14 and ceilings is 15. I don’t expect a huge mix change. We may have a higher percentage of wallboard and ceilings as we go forward, but I don’t expect a huge mix change going forward.

Timothy Daley

All right, that’s helpful. And then – so John, you were mentioning that you – it still seems like you’re still expecting the gross margins in 4Q trends with that year-to-date number around 28.7. Just curious, the number for 3Q came in a bit higher and then I’m just curious as the outlook for pricing power from what we’ve been hearing tends to be a bit stronger than it was pre-hurricane obviously. And just curious, are these numbers maybe have a bit of conservatism in there or is there I guess any kind of one-off that you are expecting in 4Q that could maybe limit the margin gains from the pricing power that you’re seeing? Thanks.

John Gorey

No. We feel that is consistent for the fourth quarter depending on – with the November and December that our margins will be right aligned with where it expected that 28 to 29. There’s no – it should be pretty consistent and we still think there is improvement going forward.

Timothy Daley

Thanks for the time.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Scott Schrier with Citi. Please proceed with your question. Scott, is your line on mute? Our next question comes from the line of Mike Dahl with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew Bouley

Hi. This is Matthew Bouley on for Mike today. Thank you for taking my questions. I just wanted to follow up on the gross margin commentary. I think Ruben you mentioned some opportunities for cost reduction in the prepared remarks. I just wanted to understand if this is something more near term or if there are areas – if you could just elaborate on that, some of these areas where you think you can take some cost out into 2018? Thank you.

Ruben Mendoza

Great. Thanks for the question. I think we’re always looking for areas to take cost out. Our operations team has put together a solid plan. We’ve measured it completely throughout the company. Our administrative team has put together a solid plan of year long contracts for services for us that include cost reductions, and that’s just an ongoing thing. I do see we’ve continued to renew our focus on it and I do see areas where we’re going to see a little bit and hopefully in Q4 which we believe and also in '18 for some cost reduction all throughout the company.

Matthew Bouley

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you. And then just on M&A, you acquired a branch here in Ontario, so just any thoughts on the Canadian market here and if Canadian M&A is somewhere where you might look to get more aggressive at this point?

Ruben Mendoza

Yes, we acquired a branch in Whitby, Ontario which is just outside the GTA there and it really enhances – it’s drywall and we add the Armstrong Ceilings line and it’s in our area of responsibility there for Armstrong and it’s just a great add for us with a great team. And as far as Canada goes, we have a really strong position in Canada and we really like the business and it performs very well for us. So as opportunities would arise, we would certainly take a look at them.

Matthew Bouley

All right. Thank you very much.

Ruben Mendoza

Thank you.

Thank you. Once again, our next question comes from the line of Scott Schrier with Citi. Please proceed with your question.

Scott Schrier

Hi. Good morning. Sorry about the issue earlier. I wanted to start off with wallboard pricing. So the 3.3% increase in the base business is a little more than what we were expecting. Just wondering if you saw anything specific in the quarter, if you’re seeing some momentum particularly as we head into the 2018 price increases? And then going forward, should we expect any kind of mix headwinds from storm repair, which is primarily more half-inch resi?

John Gorey

Our year-to-date price increase is about 2%. We had 3.3 in the third quarter. But some of our volumes were impacted markets such as Texas and Florida, they usually have higher volumes and a little lower ASP. So that kind of helps push that number up a little bit. But we still expect it to be around that 2% for the rest of the year.

Scott Schrier

Got it.

Ruben Mendoza

ASP being the average selling price.

Scott Schrier

Okay. And then I wanted to ask about the recent acquisition. You acquired some assets maybe a little outside of the range where we’ve seen some of your ancillary products; the doors, frames, hardware, the toilet partitions. I’m curious as you’re looking at your portfolio; one, can you let us know the end market breakdown of that acquisition as far as resi and commercial? And then going forward, are you looking to pursue more types of acquisitions with these types of products?

Ruben Mendoza

Thank you. Great question. John and I and some others we’ve kind of a been a business, we used to have a pretty solid door, frame and hardware business in our old company. And Foundation Building Materials has had door, frame and hardware in the state of Indiana and a little bit in California and we’ve grown the business in California. We’ve had some opportunities in this MCS in qualification [ph] Bryan, Texas came up and it kind of enhances our greenfield we did there about a year ago. So together, it’s completely commercial, the doors, frames and hardware. We don’t sell any residential to speak of, doors, frames and hardware. But we’ll look at that business. It’s not a new business to us and we’ll look at some of those as they go. That’s never going to be our – like a drywall or a ceilings business to us but it’s a great complementary product for us with nice margins and something that we can continue to grow our business with. As far as the mix goes, I kind of mentioned before, we’re 34% wallboard right now. That may grow a bit. And then the ceilings business is about 15%. That may grow a bit. And metal framing is a good sized portion of that. Mechanical insulation is 13. And so our other products, we’re always going to have that low to mid 20s in that area too and the doors, frames and hardware falls into that.

Scott Schrier

Got it. And if I could ask one last one. I wanted to ask a little bit about inventories, specifically in hurricane areas like Texas and what you’re seeing in terms of labor constraints whether it’s on the contractor side and also more of the timing of the repairs, what you’re seeing as far as the demand and the delays related to insurance claims and things like that?

John Gorey

We did have some inventory damage. It was less than 200,000, so it wasn’t a major impact for us. But all that material now has been replaced. And as far as labor constraints --

Ruben Mendoza

Yes, throughout the country contractors have been dealing with some labor restraints. It seems like it’s not just in the residential side, it’s in the commercial side as well. Somehow they continue to figure out ways to get the jobs done and to grow their business but not just in our industry, in the wood framing industry and all throughout contracting and other related industries. There are some labor pressures I would say. And as far as getting the work done, as far as Houston goes and things like that, John mentioned earlier, we think it’s more of a 12 to 18-month, possibly 24-month as far as people getting their kind of claims taken care of and things getting done there. Did we lose you?

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Mendoza for any closing remarks.

Ruben Mendoza

Well, I’d just like to thank everybody for joining us on the call and appreciate your support for Foundation Building Materials. Thanks, again.

Thank you. This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

