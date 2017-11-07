ROTY Volume 1 Edition 47: Understanding Mr. Market's Temper Tantrums And Updates

Welcome to the 47th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full-position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size, they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Author's note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc.).

Expect one to three editions of ROTY to be published each week, depending on developments and trades.

Stocks mentioned in ROTY editions at times experience significant volatility, especially on days articles are published. Readers are encouraged to avoid the urge to impulse-buy, taking the time to evaluate ideas for themselves, doing due diligence, and only making trades as part of their own plan. ROTY is not about blindly following, but instead aiding readers in becoming better traders/investors as they make their own decisions.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account

Above: Basic View

Below: Detailed Version

Performance Since We Started Tracking

Keep in mind that all trades take place at the day's closing price when an article is published for the sake of transparency.

While the benchmark (S&P 500) above is automatically included in TipRanks, readers should be aware that I don't care much for the use of portfolio benchmarks. For me the past decade or so it's only been about absolute returns, consistent profits and learning from my rough patches.

Current ROTY Contenders

Remember that the Contenders List consists of stocks that are potentially setting up for a big move and/or have interesting catalysts coming up. They are not official ROTY ideas, but we keep an eye on them in case it appears one or more are setting up nicely (chart/fundamentals).

General Commentary

I am seeing a lot of volatility in several of our positions, with daily green to red moves. Each day seems to bring sell-offs and rebounds- part of that is expected due to current volatility in the biotech sector. Another factor could be that several of these stocks had material events (data readouts/presentations) in the recent past or will have them in the very near term. In moments like these it`s important to stick to your plan and react as necessary, distinguishing between true high volume institutional selling and momentary temper tantrums thrown by Mr. Market.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)- The company received a key analyst upgrade at Suntrust, with analyst Yatin Suneja hiking the price target to $67. The increased bullishness was due to encouraging data in ASH abstracts in addition to case studies on SCD patients with severe anemia who showed marked improvements when administered GBT440.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)- The company has a lot going on in the near future. They will host a reception for investors and analysts on Friday at 6:00 AM to discuss the clinical development of IPI-549 and review data from the ongoing phase 1/1b study. Considering the timing of the reception and other previously mentioned factors in my original piece, I remain bullish. The company also reported third quarter earnings. Their SITC presentation will include analysis of safety, activity, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of IPI-549 in 19 patients who received once daily doses of IPI-549 (10 mg to 60 mg). While initial translational data will be discussed, I remind readers that the 60mg dose was chosen for the monotherapy expansion portion and data here is more material to the bull case. Additionally, the most important part is the combination portion of the study (includes dose escalation and expansion cohorts in specific indications), for which we will receive data in the first half of next year. I also note that the company could receive a $22 million payment from Verastem if duvelisib is approved, which should help strengthen their balance sheet. Management has guided for an operational runway into the first quarter of 2019, but I expect a secondary offering in the near to medium term in the absence of another form of funding.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS)- MPM Oncology Impact reported a 12.5% passive stake.

AVEO Pharma (AVEO)- The company reported third quarter financial results, with a cash position of $37.4 million. Management appears to be executing on its ¨three-pillar¨ strategy and Wall Street`s attention will now focus on the upcoming TIVO-3 results. That said, we could see some volatility between now and the data readout. The stock remains a potential acquisition target as well, but in the absence of other near term catalysts we could see weakness. The market appears to still be digesting initial results from the TiNivo study, which I considered highly positive due to the fact that there were no dose limiting toxicities. I believe that tivozanib could become the TKI of choice for combination with PD-1, which would result in substantial upside for investors.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades

1. Adding to our position in Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)- The ROTY model account will now own a half position, established at today`s closing price. See my original thesis here.

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives. If you don't agree with some of the holdings in the model account (or they simply don't appeal to you), consider substituting ideas from your own research while still implementing the overall strategy.

Feel free to ask questions, as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The ROTY community consists of both expert and novice traders/investors who are quite generous with their time and knowledge.

In the end, the goal is to constantly improve, booking more profits and especially managing risk and emotions. We learn from losers and winners alike, knowing that if we stick to the process and analyze our trades, the end result is a growing brokerage account.

*Each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

