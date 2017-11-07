The Bombardier Holding Pattern Continues

Canadian plane manufacturer Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) is back in the spotlight after reporting third quarter earnings on Thursday. Revenue guidance missed estimates, coming in at $16.3 billion – under the $16.7 billion outlook from analysts. The full year free cash flow usage estimate is at about $1 billion.

Bombardier was able to report positively about the C Series jet program, citing a LOI from an unnamed European airline for up to 61 planes. Although only 31 out of that figure are firm orders, this LOI breathes a bit of life into the program. Of course, the nearly 300% US import tariff on the C Series jet has been the big news approaching the earnings call. Airbus saw an opportunity to control a 50.1% majority stake in the program alone, hoping to instill confidence in shareholders – and hopefully avoid the tariff with final assembly of the C Series jets in their Alabama facility.

Analyst Ben Nye states:

“The key question with this is: how does this jet scale?”

Bombardier needs to reach that breaking point of scale in order to manufacture the C series efficiently, which leads to higher margins. Management reported that they have forecasted a delivery of 40 to 45 C Series jets in 2018, as well as breaking even on cash flow next year. Executives on the earnings call stated they are “keeping their options open, and being disciplined.” They need to complete the planning cycle and be careful of capital expenditures for their 2018 outlook.

On the plus side, the high end Global 7000 series is sold out until 2021. Ben Nye states:

“I think this provides cover for the 2020 financial model Bombardier has come out with, and I think they have clear visibility to getting [business jet] revenue to $10 billion in 2020.”

Keep an eye on further C-series announcements in the next few weeks and be sure to check out our reaction video to the tariff headlines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDRBF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.