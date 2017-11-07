Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Anxious Time For Dynavax Longs, VBL Therapeutics Gets A Boost, Roche Gets 2 FDA Approvals

Roche got an approval from the FDA for Alecensa and Zelboraf.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Dynavax

Today we discuss an article on Dynavax (DVAX) by John Engle, titled "Dynavax Reaches The Finish Line: Triumph Or Stumble?"

We already took a brief look at Dynavax in our scoop yesterday as the company moves closer to what has been a much awaited FDA decision on the hep B vaccine, Hepislav-B. The vaccine has been rejected twice by the FDA but earlier this year, DVAX got a positive recommendation from an FDA Ad Com. While the agency is not bound by the Ad Com's recommendation, in general, a positive recommendation means that the chances of an FDA approval are high.

Engle starts his article quoting Rascal Flatts. Indeed, DVAX has been pushing through despite the setbacks. It has been a rollercoaster ride for DVAX shareholders as a result. In 2015, ahead of FDA's decision, DVAX had hit $30s. The failure to get a nod from the FDA for the second time pushed DVAX to a low of $3.20 earlier this year. DVAX has surged almost 500% from those lows. It has been a remarkable run for DVAX this year. But for long-term DVAX longs, there is still some wait.

Engle discusses the DVAX story in his article and notes that although the FDA Ad Com voted in favor of an approval, it will be a nail-biting finish for DVAX longs that have been holding shares since the stock dropped to a low of $3.20. Engle though notes that heading into the PDUFA, DVAX has been de-risked significantly. His confidence stems from the fact that the FDA Ad Com voted overwhelmingly (12-1) in favor of an approval. This was followed by a positive review at the CDC Ad Com. The company has also discussed at lengths a post-marketing study with the FDA. The fact that the agency has been discussing this suggests that it is now satisfied with the drug's safety profile and wants to see the long-term safety profile in a post-approval scenario. Remember that there was never any issues with the vaccine's efficacy profile.

Engle also discusses the company's recent filing of a supplement to the prospectus for a secondary offering it filed back in August. Engle notes that while the filing for an offering is usually a negative, digging deeper into this particular filing, it is clear that DVAX is only establishing the right to offer and sell shares of its common stock. Engle believes that DVAX's purpose of filing for a offering is not really to raise additional capital in the near future but to have the ability to do so in the future and thwart a potential takeover offer.

We do believe that an FDA approval would make DVAX an attractive target, however, like Engle we are more inclined to back an out-licensing agreement or DVAX going all alone in the U.S. market, which in fact was its strategy all along. We do not prefer a sell out.

If approved, the Hep B vaccine has significant sales potential, given its solid efficacy profile. We see at least a 20%-30% boost to DVAX shares on approval and a further 30%-40% upside once there is evidence for commercial success.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of RHHBY, NVS, VBLT, AVEO

FDA OKs Roche's Alecensa for first-line ALK+ lung cancer

Company: Roche (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume RHHBY Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) 205B $29.22 1,701,195.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $36.82 $25.25 15.72 3.4B Oncology

Therapy: Alecensa (alectinib)

Disease: ALK-positive non-small lung cancer (NSCLC).

News: The FDA approves Roche (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's marketing application seeking approval to use Alecensa (alectinib) in a first-line setting to treat patients with ALK-positive non-small lung cancer (NSCLC).

The FDA first approved the drug in December 2015 for treating ALK+ NSCLC patients previously treated with Pfizer's (PFE -0.7%) Xalkori (crizotinib).

The FDA also approved Roche's Zelboraf (vemurafenib) for the treatment of patients with Erdheim-Chester disease (ECD) who carry the BRAF V600 mutation, a Breakthrough Therapy indication.

ECD is a rare blood disorder characterized by the overproduction of white blood cells called histiocytes which leads to organ- and tissue-damaging inflammation.

Zelboraf was approved to treat BRAF V600E-positive melanoma in the U.S. in 2011.

Analysis: The approval in the first-line setting significantly boosts Alecensa's sales potential. It also highlights the strength of Roche's oncology portfolio. Indeed, Roche is one of our top picks in the large cap biopharma space. The approval was based on results from a Phase 3 study that showed Alecensa significantly improved progression-free survival when used as a first-line therapy compared to Pfizer's Xalkori.

Novartis files European marketing application for CAR T tisagenlecleucel

Company: Novartis (NASDAQ: NVS)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume NVS Novartis AG (ADR) 200B $83.50 2,089,194.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $86.90 $66.93 24.76 7.4B cell and gene therapies

Therapy: CTL019 (tisangenlecleucel)

Disease: B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

News: Novartis files a Marketing Authorization Application with the European Medicines Agency seeking approval for CTL019 (tisangenlecleucel) for the treatment of children and young adults with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and adults with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplantation.

Analysis:The FDA approved the first ever CAR T therapy, branded as Kymriah in the U.S., in August for B-cell ALL. An application for expanded use was filed last week. The FDA also approved another CAR T therapy from Kite Pharma, now owned by Gilead.

VBL Therapeutics out-licenses lead candidate VB-111 in Japan; shares ahead 16% premarket

Company: VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VBLT)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume VBLT Vascular Biogenics Ltd 174M $6.45 244,100.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $7.35 $3.90 65.38 Oncology

Therapy: VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec)

Disease: endothelial cells in the tumor vasculatur

News: Thinly traded micro cap VBL Therapeutics gained nearly 7% on Monday in response to its announcement that it has extended an exclusive license to NanoCarrier Co. Ltd. to develop, commercialize and supply VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec) in Japan.

Analysis:Under the terms of the agreement, VBL will receive $15M upfront, up to $100M in milestones and tiered high-teens royalties on net sales. NanoCarrier will be responsible for all regulatory and clinical activities for all indications.

VBL retains all rights to VB-111 in the rest of the world. It is currently in Phase 3 development for recurrent glioblastoma.

VB-111 is an intravenously-administered next-generation anti-angiogenic agent that utilizes the company's Vascular Targeting System to target endothelial cells in the tumor vasculature.

VBLT is still around 15% below its 52-week high of $7.35. In October, the company had announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) conducted its final safety review of the Phase 3 Globe Study evaluating VB-111 in recurrent glioblastoma and did not identify any safety concerns and recommended that the study continue as planned. Top-line results from the Phase 3 study are expected to be released in the first quarter of 2018. Given this important catalyst, we expect VBLT to see some interest over the next few months. Positive top-line results could lead to at least 30% upside from current levels.

Combination of AVEO's tivozanib and Bristol-Myers' Opdivo shows positive effect in early-stage kidney cancer study

Company: AVEO (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume AVEO AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 451M $2.94 2,961,893.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $4.24 $0.50 488.00 30M Oncology

Therapy: FOTIVDA (tivozanib) and OPDIVO (nivolumab)

Disease: advanced renal cell carcinoma

News: AVEO Oncology is up 5% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive results from the Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial, TiNivo, assessing the combination of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's OPDIVO (nivolumab) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. The results were presented at the 16th International Kidney Cancer Symposium in Miami, Fla.

Analysis: AVEO has been one of the biggest gainers in the small cap biotech space, gaining more than 440% so far this year. Despite these gains though, the stock is still well off its 52-week high of $4.24. The promising Phase 1 data is a positive for the company and we expect some near-term upside. But given the gains in AVEO seen already this year, we would remain on the sidelines for now.

Analyst Ratings

Biogen (BIIB): BMO Capital Markets raises target from $381.00 to $386.00 with outperform rating. Avisol's coverage.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK): Investec downgrades from buy to hold. GSK is in our conservative portfolio with strong conviction.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX): Cowen and Company reiterates buy with target of $40.00. Avisol's coverage. HRTX is in our buy list with moderate conviction and target of $20.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND): HC Wainwright reiterates buy with target of $157.00. Avisol's coverage.

Omeros Corporation (OMER): Maxim Group reiterates buy with target of $24.00. Avisol's coverage.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA): Credit Suisse Group reiterates underperform lowering target from $14.00 to $8.00; Susquehanna Bancshares reiterates positive rating lowering target from $20.00 to $14.00. Avisol's coverage.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD): Cowen and Company reiterates outperform raising target from $13.00 to $16.00. in art. Avisol's coverage.

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT): Chardan Capital reiterates buy rating raising target from $20.00 to $25.00. Avisol's coverage. VBLT is in our buy list with moderate conviction and price target of $6.5, consensus target is 14.75.

More analyst ratings in appendix.

Insider Sales

Loxo Oncology, Inc. (LOXO): Director Kunkel Lori Anne sold 5000 shares (30% of their holding) for $424,570.

Novocure Ltd (NVCR): CTO Palti Yoram sold 60000 shares (4% of their holding) for $1,303,200; Chief Science Officer Kirson Eilon D. sold 3400 shares for $74,800; COO Ambrogi Michael J. sold 1200 shares (5%) for $26,400 and CEO Danziger Asaf sold 2300 shares for $50,600.

Insider Purchases

Cymabay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY): SVP & Chief Scientific Officer McWherter Charles acquired 5000 shares for $43,341.

Genmark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK): Director Kagnoff Michael acquired 20000 shares for $82,600.

Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ): Director Coleman Lewis W acquired 50000 shares for $225,000.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNSS): 10% shareholder Mpm Oncology Impact Management Gp LLC acquired 81500 shares for $226,001.

Earnings

CVS Health Corporation (CORT) reported its third quarter adjusted earnings per share at $1.5, down from $1.64 in EPS it had reported for the corresponding period of the previous year. Net revenues in the quarter increased 3.5% year over year to $46.18 billion. The company plans to expand same-day deliveries to Miami, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco by early next year.

Mylan (MYL) announced that it earned $1.10 per share for the third quarter of this year, down from $1.38 per share it had reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its revenue for the quarter stood at $2.98 billion, down 2 percent on year over year basis.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) reported a net loss from continuing operations attributable to its shareholders of $366 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to a $9 million figure in the third quarter of 2016. Its adjusted EBITDA was $507 million for the quarter compared to $582 million in the third quarter of 2016. The company's net operating revenues in the Hospital Operations and other segment was $3.856 billion, down 4.6 percent from $4.040 billion in the third quarter of 2016.

Ziopharm Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) reported that its net loss applicable to the common shareholders for the third quarter of 2017 was $17.6 million, or $(0.13) per share, compared to a net loss of $14.4 million, or $(0.11) per share, for the third quarter of 2016. The company's R&D expenses were $11.1 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2016.

