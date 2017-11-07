Rowan Companies - An Opportunity Called ARO Drilling

Rowan is the leader in high-specification jack-ups with an excellent balance sheet and low net debt. I recommend the company as a long-term investment.

RDC has generated $345.3 million in free cash flow the past four quarters. An impressive accomplishment in this tough environment.

RDC announced Total quarterly revenues of $291.6 million down 23.1% year over year on lower day rates and 8.9% sequentially.





Rowan: Jack-up Gorilla VII. OffshoreEnergyToday.

Investment Thesis

It is not a secret, the offshore drilling industry is not doing well and drillers are struggling to survive while waiting for an elusive recovery that appeared to slip further away -- well, until now -- due to a stubborn low oil price environment.

However, oil is starting to show strength again boosted by OPEC and evidence of stockpiles falling. Brent trades over $60 and exuberance is on the street running and screaming wildly. Will it last?

While earning results are not stellar and Rowan is a perfect example, the offshore market is far from being dead and we see growing signs of a rig market recovery burgeoning this year.

Rowan is one of the uncontested leaders of the offshore drilling industry with solid fundamentals, thereby it is perhaps time to look seriously at the company balance sheet and growth potential to be well prepared when the recovery will be at its apogee later next year.

Rowan Companies - Balance Sheet history.

Rowan Companies 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 508.7 545.4 535.8 500.2 611.8 379.4 351.8 374.3 320.2 291.6 Net Income in $ Million 84.7 −239.4 124.3 122.8 216.7 5.5 −24.4 10.3 −28.7 -20.9 EBITDA $ Million 218.7 −67.3 280.8 264.7 377.9 134.9 106.5 178.7 133.1 99.2 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 16.7% 0 23.2% 24.6% 35.4% 1.4% 0 2.8% 0 0.0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.68 −1.92 1.00 0.98 1.72 0.04 −0.19 0.07 −0.23 −0.17 Cash from operations in $ Million 204.0 210.2 338.0 162.9 230.3 295.4 212.0 81.5 57.0 102.5 Capital Expenditure [TTM ] in $ Million 1,787.0 1,266.0 722.9 241.5 170.9 136.6 117.6 115.6 110.5 107.5 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million 101.8 151.8 289.9 130.0 198.8 271.3 182.9 50.6 30.6 81.2 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 198.6 290.5 484.2 595.2 761.4 1,038.0 1,256.0 1,173.0 1,145.0 1,220.0 Long term Debt in $ Billion 2.86 2.81 2.69 2.68 2.65 2.65 2.68 2.55 2.52 2.51 Dividend per share in $ 0.10 0.10 0.10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 125.4 124.8 127.3 125.8 126.3 126.7 126.0 127.4 126.3 126.2 Backlog 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 RDC Backlog in $ billion 4.4 4.1 3.6 3.1 2.7 2.2 1.7 1.5 1.3 1.1

Source: Most of the data indicated above come from YCharts or Morningstar and the company's SEC filings.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow and Backlog discussion.

1 - Quarterly revenues.

Total quarterly revenues of $291.6 million were down 23.1% year over year on lower day rates and 8.9% sequentially. Thomas Peter Burke said in the conference call:

This morning, we reported a net loss of $0.17 per diluted share in the third quarter from a loss of $0.23 per diluted share in the previous quarter. Our third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $99 million versus the consensus estimate of approximately $83 million.

2 - Free cash flow.



Free cash flow is an important clue that should be always evaluated carefully when looking at a long-term investment. Basically, FCF should be sufficient and of course positive, if the business model can be regarded as sound.

RDC has generated $345.3 million in FCF the past four quarters, which is quite impressive. RDC passes the FCF test.

3- Quarterly Backlog history and discussion:

RDC has seen its backlog going from $4.7 billion in 1Q'15 to now just barely $1.1 billion estimated. However, this backlog is not really what represents the true backlog of the company that I will try to calculate later.

Note: the recent backlog is estimated and includes only four Jack-ups from ARO Drilling. Please, it is important to read my article about the October fleet status.

4 - The question now is to estimate the impact of ARO Drilling? This is a huge task.

According to the recent company presentation, I was able to come up with a value.

Only four jack-ups were included in the October FSR until 2020.

For instance, the SAR-201 is contracted until 2020 at a day rate of $195Kd. The rig will be contracted until 2032 using a pricing mechanism.

Day rates are actually varying from $69k/d (JU Gilbert Rowe), $130k/d (JU Bob Keller or JU JP Bussel) to finally $195k/d for the SAR-201 (Saudi Aramco)

A quick calculation including 27 jack-ups at a day rate of approximately ~$120k/d for 15-years minimum, means a total backlog per rig of $650 million or for the entire ARO Drilling fleet a total between ~$15 to ~19 billion in backlog -- with revenue for RDC on a lease bareboat fee basis.

This is the biggest backlog in the industry. These numbers are astronomical and, assuming they are right, I do not know how to incorporate them into the actual RDC backlog at the moment?

Source: RDC Presentation.

The program is supported by a $1.25 billion commitment from each shareholder. Please, read the November presentation to get more details.

5 - Net Debt.



The Company's net debt is now $1.29 billion, which is the lowest net debt among the five offshore drillers indicated below. This is a remarkable achievement that is often forgotten when it comes to evaluating the future potential of the company. Stephen N. Butz said in the conference call:

We ended the quarter with just above $1.2 billion in cash before the ARO distribution.

The company enjoys a $1.5 billion undrawn revolver and the next maturity is $201 million in 2019.

Conclusion:

Rowan Companies is the leader in high-specification jack-ups (17) well above the seven rigs owned by Noble (NE) or the four rigs owned by Ensco (ESV). Rowan is showing an excellent balance sheet with low net debt as I have demonstrated above. Furthermore, the company owns four UDW 7th generation drillships as well.

The impact of the JV 50/50 has the potential to boost consequently revenues for the next several decades. Thomas Burke, the CEO, said:

In closing, we're excited about the launch of ARO Drilling and strongly believe that this venture will be a significant long-term growth driver for our company. The $88 million cash distribution we have received in October together with a second and larger distribution expected in late 2018, after we sell the Scooter Yeargain and the Hank Boswell are examples of the immediate benefits created by this joint venture. However, we believe the most significant value creation from the JV is still ahead of us and will become more apparent once the newbuild rigs enter the ARO Drilling fleet.

Technical analysis.

RDC chart is quite difficult to decipher at the moment. The stock is now up over 40% in two months and should consolidate a little. I see a strong support around $11-$12 assuming a new rising channel pattern, which should be used to start a new long-term position, in my opinion.

However, the price of oil is of a paramount importance and will affect the stock going forward. Any investment decision should be done using Rowan intrinsic strength and oil extreme volatility.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on RIG and other offshore drillers. Thank you for your support, it is appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a small long-term position and trade the stock regularly.