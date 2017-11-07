Why Would You Own Realty Income When You Can Buy This?

Store Capital has a much smaller following but has gotten press with the recent Berkshire Hathaway investment.

The triple net lease sector king has been undisputed and long standing. Realty Income (O), one of the best known real estate income stocks gets positive reviews on SeekingAlpha more than any other REIT. Two contributors have a shrine dedicated to the stock in their homes, while one has tattooed the name on his arm. We have previously looked at this one, and while we were not disappointed in the fundamentals, we found it a tad too expensive for our tastes.

Store Capital (STOR) another triple net lease that began trading on the NYSE in late 2014 recently caught our eye. Fundamentally, it is similar to O in that it purchases real estate and leases out to single tenants under long term leases. However, we saw enough differences to actually recommend a buy on this one. To understand why, we compare STOR against O in 4 main areas.

1) Fundamentals

STOR and O lease out to single tenants under long lease terms. O's current weighted average lease term is close to 9.5 years. While long, it is actually substantially below STOR's 14 year average lease term. That number stands head and shoulders above all triple net lease REITs, dwarfing even National Retail Properties (NNN) 11.4 year average. This is partially an anomaly of a starting out new triple net REIT, versus one that has been in existence for a long time. Nonetheless it is one that sways our opinion in favor of STOR at the moment. One point to note though that while the extraordinary length of lease terms create remarkable stability for STOR, it also makes it likely to underperform in a booming market as lesser leases come for renewal in any given year.

2) Tenants

A key facet on any triple net lease investing is finding the right tenants. O has definitely got an excellent mix with many household names in its tenant mix including Wal-Mart (WMT), Walgreens (WBA) and Fedex (FDX). Its portfolio is also well diversified across industries within retail.

Source: Realty Income presentation

Examining the same in STOR's portfolio shows a remarkable emphasis on service industry versus traditional retail.

Source: STORE Capital presentation

To us this is a very strong positive as service industries are less vulnerable to e-commerce related disruption. STOR does have traditional retail in its portfolio with a focus on more unique brands. The manufacturing exposure is a giant plus as well, although O's portfolio has 12% exposure to industrial assets which we view as equally favorable in today's market environment. STOR and O both maintain 98% plus occupancies with STOR's portfolio further fortified with 83% being master leases containing cross default provisions.

3) Valuation

Based on NAREIT consensus estimates, O is trading at 17.5X 2018 FFO, while STOR is close to 14.5X 2018 FFO. The 3 turn difference is quite significant and is reflected further in their implied CAP rates. O trades still near nose-bleed highs of 5.25%.

Source: Authors' estimates and calculations

STOR on the other hand is closer to 6.15%.

Source: Authors' estimates and calculations

We have adjusted STOR's NOI to what we think the run rate would be at these levels as there have been several significant capital raises recently.

4) Dividends and dividend growth

Both stocks yield about the same currently, although STOR's payout ratio should come in under 70% while O's should be close to 85%.

O Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

O's long history of steady increases is not lost on anyone who has been a long term shareholder.

While STOR is new to this game, they have started off quite well with big increases over the last 3 years.

Longer term, 4-6% dividend growth should be possible for STOR.

Regarding dividends, one point of difference between the two, is the monthly payout of O versus the quarterly payout of STOR. While that seems to us the silliest reason to favor O over STOR, it is important to some people.

Conclusion

STOR capital has a shorter history for sure but its management roots in this business date back to 1981. O has the longer public history and the monthly dividends have made a legion of investors swear by it. The current environment of retail distress has still not made a dent in O's growth and that may not change. However, STOR's higher defensive nature by virtue of more service orientation and longer lease terms make it definitely a worthy contender. Add in the 3 multiples cheaper entry and it is definitely the only one of the two we would consider buying. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) certainly thought the same way and it recently became a very large shareholder of STOR.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

