PCM, Inc: Gross Margins Benefiting From Off-Balance Sheet Entity

PCM discloses that gross margins benefit from deconsolidating EPIT's lower margin sales, but does not disclose by how much. We provide a scenario analysis.

PCM originally guided deconsolidation of at least $65M in sales to the EPIT, but in the first nine months the entity already has $77.9 Million in sales.

We think gross margins are benefitting from the transfer of low margin sales to its off-balance sheet entity, En Pointe IT Solutions.

PCM says the expansion of gross margins is due to successfully transitioning its business to higher margin offerings and that lower profits are due to increased investment in these areas.

En Pointe IT Solutions

In our most recent article on PCM (NSDQ: PCMI), we disclosed details of PCM's off-balance sheet entity, En Pointe IT Solutions (EPIT). For a history of EPIT's formation, PCM's disclosure and our questions about who controls EPIT, please refer to our previous article.

EPIT's Sales

In the 2016 10-K, PCM disclosed the transfer of contracts acquired with En Pointe to EPIT and said "we believe the potential impact on 2017 net sales of such transfers may be at least $65 Million." But, sales at EPIT have been significantly higher. Thru the first nine months of 2017, PCM has reported that EPIT produced $77.9 Million in sales that were previously consolidated into PCM's financials (see earnings press releases here, here, here).

PCM's Profits and Margins are Declining

Thru the first nine months of 2017, PCM's operating income has declined $14M (55%) from the same period last year. EBITDA is down $15 Million (40%) over the same period. In the 3Q 2017, operating margins declined from 1.5% to 0.7%, while EBITDA margins declined from 2.2% to 1.4%.

While the business is clearly suffering, gross margins have expanded. Gross margins in the 3Q 2017 were 14.9% vs. 14.1% in the same period last year.

On the 3Q2017 conference call, management stated:

We have grown gross margins to 15% for the nine months 2017, which is among best in class of our peers and underscores the success of strategy.

We question how much of the benefit comes from operational initiatives vs. transferring low margin contracts to EPIT.

EPIT's Impact on Margins

PCM has disclosed that it benefits from the deconsolidation of EPIT's sales, which have historically had lower margins.

Source: PCM 3Q2017 Earnings Press Release

BUT, TO OUR KNOWLEDGE, PCM HAS NEVER DISCLOSED EPIT'S MARGINS OR HOW MUCH PCM'S GROSS MARGINS BENEFIT FROM DECONSOLIDATING EPIT'S SALES.

Below we present a chart of scenarios. Depending on how much lower EPIT's margins are vs. PCM, the actual growth in PCM's gross margins could be much lower. And if we assume that PCM has transferred a bunch of no-profit contracts to EPIT, PCM saw no growth in 3Q gross margins.



Conclusion

We continue to believe that transparency is lacking at PCM and call for management to release greater details on EPIT's sales and margins.

Due to lower sales and profits and due to our concerns about EPIT's effect on PCM's gross margins, we are lowering our price target to $8.00 per share.

Note: As of November 6th, 2018, PCM shares are currently available to short on Interactive Brokers; the fee rate is currently 3.54%, and the short interest is 6.45%.

