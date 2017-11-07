Obsidian Energy: High-Return Turnaround Play Or Dead Money?

Obsidian Energy (OBE), formerly Penn West, has attracted considerable attention due to its appeal as a turnaround play. The company has underwent a tumultuous several years that involved it noting accounting irregularities in 2014, being formally charged with accounting fraud this year, warning shareholders of default risk in 2016, and eliminating its dividend.

In 2012 the company was a heavily indebted enterprise with a bloated asset base spanning four provinces and over 30 operating areas, and since then, the company has undergone a successful turnaround effort, reducing its asset base to three operating areas and substantially deleveraging. The company recently re-branded and announced a five-year plan.

Despite this, however, the company is still lagging its peers in performance. Unfortunately, Obsidian still has numerous inherit deficits relative to its peers, and any hope of out-performance must come from a superior execution of its five-year plan.

Under-performance despite turnaround success

By most measures, Obsidian's turnaround effort has been a success. The company has reduced operating areas by 90%, field offices by 73%, head-office space by 90%, and realized a 33% reduction in per barrel operating costs. Net debt has fallen from $4 billion in 2012 to $400 million today. The company has announced a realistic and achievable five5-year plan that involves spending within cash flow at $50 oil, and has well respected leadership in David French, Obsidian's new CEO.

Despite this, here is how Obsidian's shares have fared since June 22nd, 2017. June 22nd is when oil bottomed, and oil has rallied substantially since, which provides a good indication of how Obsidian performs with the tailwind of improving oil prices:

As evident above, Obsidian has significantly underperformed the average of its peer group, as well as oil itself. This is an indication that Obsidian is not a top-tier call on capital for investors, and the rationale as to why should be closely investigated. Below is a chart indicating the specific peers Obsidian is being compared against:

Why is Obsidian underperforming?

This leads to the question of why Obsidian is underperforming. Much of the under-performance is undoubtedly due to skepticism the company can successfully execute on its turnaround plan due to the company's poor history of operational execution in its current operating areas. This skepticism is shared by some in the analyst community. Below is a chart comparing Obsidian's production growth estimates from TD and Scotiabank to its peer group, and the announced growth plans of the companies mentioned:

Producer TD Scotia Company Production Growth Plan Crescent Point (CPG) 4.7% 3% 5 Year CAGR of 7% at $55/bbl Spartan Energy (OTCPK:PTORF) 8.1% 10% 10-15% annual production growth Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) 8.7% 10.3% 8% growth in 2018 at $50/bbl Baytex Energy (BTE) 0.72% 3.4% NA Raging River Exploration (OTC:RRENF) 9.6% 10.9% 9.4% growth at $55/bbl in 2018 Obsidian 2.5% 0% 9% 5-year CAGR at $55/bbl Enerplus(ERF) 6.5% 6% 10% 3-year CAGR at $55/bbl Average 6.4% 6%

Source: Company Reports, TD & Scotiabank reports

Analysts are expecting considerably less production growth from Obsidian than Obsidian is anticipating in its five-year plan. These poor growth estimates are likely due to concerns over the company's remaining asset quality as well as production mix. Obsidian's current production mix is less weighted toward higher quality, higher value light oil, and more toward discounted heavy crude and gas:

Producer % Gas % Heavy Oil CPG 10% 0% SPE 8% 0% WCP 17% 0% BTE 20% 35% RRX 9% 6% OBE 38% 15.5% ERF 52% 0%

Source: Company Reports

In addition to this, Obsidian's three current plays (the Cardium, Peace River, and Alberta Viking) are not considered top-tier plays. Scotiabank publishes an annual ranking of North American energy plays by break-evens, profit-investment ratios, payback periods and internal rate of return.

According to this analysis, here's how Obsidian's plays rank on a profit-investment ratio basis out of 100 ranked plays. Profit-investment ratio refers to the present-value of future after-tax cash flow (discounted at 9%), divided by initial investment:

Region Profit-Investment Ratio Ranking (out of 100) Alberta Viking 36 Peace River Heavy 61 Central Pembina 65 Wilesden Green 79

Source: Scotiabank

It is important to note that these are play wide average statistics, and a company can achieve significantly better economics depending on where in a play they are located and completion techniques used.

Upside Is Available With Operational Execution

For institutional investors, there are quite simply other names in Canada and the U.S. with lower-risk, higher production growth prospects that are concentrated in regions with better economics. Obsidian does, however, still offer a strong proposition to investors and considerable upside should the company be able to execute on its five-year plan of 9% production CAGR at $55 oil.

Obsidian's five-year plan is supported by a "portfolio approach" to development. This involves Obsidian utilizing its mature, low-decline Cardium assets to fund growth in higher-return, shorter-cycle Peace River, Viking, and "new venture" plays it is currently drilling in.

Obsidian's key advantage lies in the fact that its legacy Cardium wells still generate nearly 70% of year one net operating income in year 5:

Source: Obsidian presentation

Obsidian's production decline rate in the Cardium is only 15%, which brings Obsidian's corporate decline rate to 20%, compared to its peer group average of 28%. The end result is minimal capex requirements in the Cardium, which allows Obsidian to generate $70 million of annual free cash flow from the asset, which it sees growing to $100 million over its five-year plan.

Obsidian will re-invest 100% of this free cash flow to fully fund growth from its other asset basins. Obsidian also is currently employing water flooding within the Cardium, which will allow Obsidian to significantly enhance production from its existing wells with minimal additional capex. Water flooding involves injecting water into a basin to re-pressurize it and enhance recovery.

The company has indicated that the majority of its Cardium positions have low recovery factors (<20%) as a result of poor or no water flooding. This means with successful implementation of its water flooding program, Obsidian has the potential to significantly enhance recovery factors on a large portion of its areas, which translates to increased 2P reserves, more moderate decline rates, and stronger production growth. The company in Q2 announced improving gas-oil ratios in the Cardium as a result of ongoing investment in water injectors, and continued success here is crucial to whether or not Obsidian's equity under-performance continues. Water injection is still in its early stages, and updates in the coming quarters will be critical.

Is there value?

Assuming $55 oil in 2018, and assuming Obsidian manages to grow production to 33,000 bpd (from an estimated 31,500 bpd this year), here is how Obsidian would be valued relative to its peers on an enterprise value to debt-adjusted cash flow basis, as well as on an enterprise value to proved developed producing reserves basis:

Producer 2018 EV/DACF EV/PDP CPG 5.2 1.4 SPE 6.0 1.7 WCP 6.6 1.8 BTE 6.6 6.6 RRX 6.3 2.7 ERF 6.2 1.7 OBE 6.0 0.8 Average 6.1 2.4

Source: Adam Mancini, company reports.

If Obsidian can manage moderate production growth next year it would be the second most undervalued name in its peer group on an EV/DACF basis and the most undervalued on an EV/PDP basis. Obsidian is the only name in which the entire market capitalization and all outstanding debt is worth less than currently producing reserves.

This means that while Obsidian does have difficulties standing out among its peers in terms of production growth and asset quality, there is value in the name and possibly considerable upside available should Obsidian successfully execute on its five-year production growth plan.